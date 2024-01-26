Labrador Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada. The Companyâs properties include Borden Lake Property, Kingsway Property and Scotch Property. The Company has a 100% undivided interest in the Borden Lake Property located near Chapleau Ontario, which has over 1,598-hectare property that lies immediately east of, and adjacent to, Newmont Goldcorpâs Borden Lake gold project. The Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway Property (Kingsway), near Gander, Newfoundland. The Scotch Property is located approximately 71 kilometers southwest of Moncton, New Brunswick. It also has Hopedale property that covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 kilometers. It controls approximately 40 kilometers of strike length of the Florence Lake Greenstone Belt.

Sector Gold