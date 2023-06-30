Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss), consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss during the year ended March 31, 2023 and, as of that date, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except for the matter described in Material uncertainty related to going concern section, we have determined that there were no additional key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other information

