Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited
LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Years Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
55 University Avenue, Suite 1805, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2H7
Tel: (647) 728-4104 Fax: (416) 368-5344
Email:info@labradorironmines.ca
Website: www.labradorironmines.ca
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Shareholders of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss), consolidated statements of cash flows and consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material uncertainty related to going concern
We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss during the year ended March 31, 2023 and, as of that date, the Company's current liabilities exceeded its current assets. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Except for the matter described in Material uncertainty related to going concern section, we have determined that there were no additional key audit matters to communicate in our report.
Other information
Page 1
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Page 2
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partner of the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Glen McFarland.
McGovern Hurley LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Licensed Public Accountants
Toronto, Ontario
June 27, 2023
Page 3
LABRADOR IRON MINES HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,149
$
309,205
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (Note 5)
12,851
23,882
Total current assets
19,000
333,087
Non-current assets
Restricted cash (Note 6)
28,966
28,703
Prepaid expenses
143,772
102,708
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
26,566,035
26,497,972
Property, plant and equipment (Note 8)
1
1
Office lease (Note 11)
75,105
-
Total non-current assets
26,813,879
26,629,384
Total assets
$
26,832,879
$
26,962,471
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 9, 19 and 20)
$
994,455
$
638,453
Advance from director (Note 19)
100,000
-
Current portion of lease obligation (Note 11)
41,338
-
Total current liabilities
1,135,793
638,453
Non-current liabilities
Accrued liabilities (Note 20)
231,250
231,250
CEBA loan (Note 12)
40,000
40,000
Lease obligation (Note 11)
36,456
-
Total non-current liabilities
307,706
271,250
Total liabilities
1,443,499
909,703
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Notes 14 and 23)
395,687,172
395,687,172
Reserves (Note 15)
1,132,363
1,028,641
Deficit
(383,557,397)
(382,919,850)
Non-controlling interest (Note 13)
12,127,242
12,256,805
Total shareholders' equity
25,389,380
26,052,768
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
26,832,879
$
26,962,471
Going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)
Subsequent event (Note 24)
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on June 27, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Signed "John F. Kearney"
Signed "Danesh Varma"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 17:02:09 UTC.