Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. LACROIX Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LACR   FR0000066607

LACROIX GROUP

(LACR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:44 2022-07-21 am EDT
30.80 EUR   -0.65%
02:30aLACROIX : “Intelligent local grid” project celebrates its completion: LACROIX confirms its leading role in smart grids in Germany
AQ
07/08LACROIX GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/28LACROIX Group SA acquired a 30% stake in SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LACROIX : “Intelligent local grid” project celebrates its completion: LACROIX confirms its leading role in smart grids in Germany

07/22/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  

PRESS RELEASE

 

22/07/2022

“Intelligent local grid” project celebrates its completion:
LACROIX confirms its leading role in smart grids in Germany

In June, LACROIX Environment activity joined wesernetz Bremerhaven to celebrate the completion of their "intelligent local grid" project in the northern German city of Bremerhaven.

Telecontrol systems from LACROIX (SAE IT-systems in Germany) have been in use by wesernetz Bremerhaven since 2011 for monitoring and operational management of the gas, water, district heat and electricity networks. As a network operator in the maritime city of Bremerhaven, wesernetz Bremerhaven GmbH's service portfolio includes the transport, storage and metering of energy and drinking water. Its supply area covers approx. 114,000 inhabitants, an area of 7,763 hectares with a pipeline network of over 2,700 kilometers in length. The electricity network takes up about 1,292km of this and has 78,964 E-house connections, 306km of which consist of medium-voltage cable (20kV). The annual electricity sales of wesernetz Bremerhaven amounted to 478.9 million kWh in 2020.

As part of the project to replace outdated technology, the local substations were upgraded to meet new network management requirements in terms of transparency and controllability, as well as safety and reliability. For example, substations must consistently be switchable in future, in order to ensure shorter downtimes in the event of faults. The connection of network analysis systems, short-circuit and earth-fault indicators as well as protection devices to the LACROIX telecontrol system enables precise monitoring of the network status. A comprehensive redundancy concept and extensive IT security measures in accordance with the ISO 27001 standard round off the project.

The project, which began in 2018, has now been completed, with a total of 422 LACROIX telecontrol stations installed to help ensure the future security of Bremen’s supply networks. What makes this even more remarkable, the project has reached completion with no delays, despite significant challenges caused by the component crisis and the pandemic.

"We have been working with SAE IT Systems, a LACROIX brand in Germany, successfully for 11 years, and are very proud to be able to complete this major project in Bremerhaven without any delays" says wesernetz Bremerhaven GmbH project manager Oliver Martens, "thanks to LACROIX technology, we are well prepared for all challenges in the power grid in the coming years."

“This project is a perfect illustration of our smart positioning, know-how and proximity with our customers”, continues Ronald Vrancken, President of LACROIX Germany, “a four-year project of retrofitting the existing infrastructure with telecontrol stations to make it smarter and more secure, all this without delays. We’re very grateful to have had the chance to help wesernetz Bremerhaven transition to a smarter grid.”

Upcoming reports
Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2022: 25 August 2022 after market close

Visit our investor relations page to find financial information
https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

Attachment


All news about LACROIX GROUP
02:30aLACROIX : “Intelligent local grid” project celebrates its completion: LACROIX ..
AQ
07/08LACROIX GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/28LACROIX Group SA acquired a 30% stake in SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG.
CI
05/09LACROIX reports first quarter results in line with forecasts, with 29.4% growth in reve..
GL
05/09LACROIX Group SA Reports Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
05/09LACROIX GROUP : 1st quarter earnings
CO
03/23LACROIX : Press Release – Full-year Results 2021
PU
03/23LACROIX GROUP : 2021 Historical revenue of over 500m. Great improvement on results.
AQ
03/23LACROIX Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23LACROIX Group SA Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2022 16,3 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2022 124 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 144 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 874
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart LACROIX GROUP
Duration : Period :
LACROIX Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LACROIX GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,80 €
Average target price 50,55 €
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Bedouin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Bedouin VP-Finance, Director & Deputy CEO
Goulard Loïc Executive VP-Information Systems
Stéphane Henry Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Valérie Valais Executive VP-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LACROIX GROUP-28.54%147
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.82%95 458
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.29%69 390
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.55%53 406
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.97%49 074
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.12%40 202