LACROIX : reinforces its ambitious positioning in the industrial IoT

Press release

Saint-Herblain, 17 September 2020

LACROIX Group reinforces

its ambitious positioning in the Industrial IoT

LACROIX Group wishes to maintain its lead in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sector. This autumn, the company will be strengthening its position as a leading player in the IIoT solutions market, and aims to become the leading partner company for the industrial, energy, mobility, water and public services sectors.

Working towards a new generation of IIoT

LACROIX Group has acquired solid experience in this field over the past few decades by providing connected and smart objects that help improve the management of critical infrastructures, such as water networks or road networks. Today, the Group is leveraging its mastery of the latest technologies to participate in the development of "new" industrial IoT applications. It is integrating smart technology into sensors, which makes it possible to offer even more efficient solutions for optimising resource management.

To implement its ambitious programme to conquer industrial markets, LACROIX Group wants above all to showcase the advantages that an SME company can provide in an IoT ecosystem (largely) dominated by start- ups.

The international equipment manufacturer knows that, in this buoyant market, its strength lies in its size: a critical mass that allows the Group to communicate seamlessly with large groups, an R&D team with more than two hundred employees, and last but not least, an integrated and international IIOT sensor production capacity.

"Only the IoT can bring industry into the future and the smart world. LACROIX Group has understood this for a long time. Today we are investing in R&D with this goal in mind, in order to make the Group more competitive and open," says Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX Group.

An acquisition strategy that strengthens its R&D know-how

In the summer of 2020, LACROIX Group acquired eSoftThings, a start-up with expertise in the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. ESoftThings is a young innovative company (JEI) with 50 employees. Founded in 2014, it has posted average annual growth of 50% over the past three years and top-notch customer references. It has become an international reference in the design and industrialisation of IoT solutions and in the field of artificial intelligence.

1/2