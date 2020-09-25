LACROIX : reinforces its ambitious positioning in the industrial IoT

Press release
Saint-Herblain, 17 September 2020
LACROIX Group reinforces
its ambitious positioning in the Industrial IoT
LACROIX Group wishes to maintain its lead in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sector. This autumn, the company will be strengthening its position as a leading player in the IIoT solutions market, and aims to become the leading partner company for the industrial, energy, mobility, water and public services sectors.
Working towards a new generation of IIoT
LACROIX Group has acquired solid experience in this field over the past few decades by providing connected and smart objects that help improve the management of critical infrastructures, such as water networks or road networks. Today, the Group is leveraging its mastery of the latest technologies to participate in the development of "new" industrial IoT applications. It is integrating smart technology into sensors, which makes it possible to offer even more efficient solutions for optimising resource management.
To implement its ambitious programme to conquer industrial markets, LACROIX Group wants above all to showcase the advantages that an SME company can provide in an IoT ecosystem (largely) dominated by start- ups.
The international equipment manufacturer knows that, in this buoyant market, its strength lies in its size: a critical mass that allows the Group to communicate seamlessly with large groups, an R&D team with more than two hundred employees, and last but not least, an integrated and international IIOT sensor production capacity.
"Only the IoT can bring industry into the future and the smart world. LACROIX Group has understood this for a long time. Today we are investing in R&D with this goal in mind, in order to make the Group more competitive and open," says Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX Group.
An acquisition strategy that strengthens its R&D know-how
In the summer of 2020, LACROIX Group acquired eSoftThings, a start-up with expertise in the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. ESoftThings is a young innovative company (JEI) with 50 employees. Founded in 2014, it has posted average annual growth of 50% over the past three years and top-notch customer references. It has become an international reference in the design and industrialisation of IoT solutions and in the field of artificial intelligence.
As the industrial IoT enters a new phase of maturity and calls for critical masses able to meet the latest technological challenges, the arrival of this new entity within LACROIX Group consolidates its ability to keep fully abreast of cutting-edge technologies and offer its customers increasingly "smart" equipment.
"Our unique global positioning and the complementarity of our activities now give us the benefit of critical mass, as well as commercial, industrial and financial synergies. With eSoftThings, we are reinforcing our technological synergies, a major asset for the future," explains Vincent Bedouin about the alliance with eSoftThings.
ABOUT LACROIX Group
LACROIX Group is an international technological equipment manufacturer, aiming to serve a connected and responsible world with its technical and industrial excellence. As a listed family-run SME, LACROIX Group combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the industrial capacity to produce robust, secure equipment and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future. LACROIX Group designs and produces its customers' electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX Group also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems. Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to build the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.
