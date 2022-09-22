LACROIX CONTINUES ITS STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT

AND REINFORCE ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Through its Leadership 2025 strategic plan, launched in April 2021, LACROIX intends to almost double in size. This ambition is driven by an expansion in strategic international markets, together with the strengthening of its technological and operational leadership.

In order to support its strong development, LACROIX is reinforcing its management team, with the appointment of Stéphane KLAJZYNGIER as President of LACROIX North America, Louis POURDIEU, as Executive General Manager of the Electronics activity in the EMEA zone, and finally Serge LAVERDURE, to manage LACROIX Design Center.

Supporting the Group’s strategic international deployment

The acquisition of Firstronic in the United States at the end of December 2021, now allows the Electronics activity to address a new domestic market, which has significant commercial potential. By building up a strategic position in North America, LACROIX has reached an important milestone in the international development of its activities.



To support this strategy, LACROIX is launching a new dedicated organisation, and appointing Stéphane KLAJZYNGIER. Currently Executive Managing Director of the Electronics activity, Stéphane now becomes President of LACROIX North America. He will be based in Michigan (United States), as of 1 October 2022 and will be responsible for supporting the integration of Firstronic into the Electronics activity as well as the local development of the Environment and City activities, notably through targeted acquisitions.

He holds an MBA in Finance from Pace University in New York and has occupied several management positions with an international scope in the telecommunications world.

In the 90’s, his initial experience in the field of portable batteries led him to Japan where he worked for Saft. Later, Alcatel entrusted him with the implantation of its Mobile Phones division in China, from the implementation of R&D to marketing. A division of which he later became President. During this period, he also concluded a joint venture with TCL.

In 2005, he became President and CEO of Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), a group specialised in mobile telecommunication and broadcast infrastructures, with a strong presence in Germany, United States, France, China, Brazil and Australia.

He joined LACROIX on June 1st, 2015, as Managing Director of the Electronics activity, becoming Executive Managing Director in July 2018.

Stéphane KLAJZYNGIER said, “After 7 years at the head of the Electronics activity, I am delighted to be given the opportunity of this new challenge. I am looking forward to working with the teams to carry on the integration process of Firstronic, now LACROIX Electronics North America and to accompany the Group’s future developments in North America.”

Striving for operational excellence in the Electronics activity in EMEA

LACROIX also announces the arrival of Louis POURDIEU to take over from Stéphane KLAJZYNGIER as Executive Managing Director of LACROIX's Electronics activity in the EMEA zone - an operational position effective as of September 15th, 2022. As a member of LACROIX Executive Committee, Louis POURDIEU will be entitled with the execution of the activity’s strategic plan, with ambitious objectives in terms of customer satisfaction and operational performance.

As a graduate of Centrale Paris and holder of an MBA from INSEAD, Louis POURDIEU has more than 25 years of experience in operational departments of major groups in the automotive sector — for companies such as Faurecia and Valeo — where he held the position of CEO of the JV between Valeo and Siemens in the field of high voltage transmission components.

In response to his appointment, Louis POURDIEU said: “I am proud to join LACROIX and to accompany its development with these passionate teams. The positioning and expertise of the Electronics activity are indisputable assets to support our customers”

Strengthening LACROIX technological leadership in design

Finally, as a major pillar of its strategic plan, the Group is strengthening the Electronics activity design offer management team, by appointing Serge LAVERDURE as its head, as of September 12th, 2022.

Capitalizing on the technological platforms developed within the City and Environment activities, his main responsibility is to support the strategic evolution of the LACROIX design offer through the development of industrial IoT, Artificial Intelligence and the design of electronic and mechatronic equipment for critical applications in the industrial, home automation, automotive and medical sectors.

Having started his career in R&D with the Safran group, Serge LAVERDURE subsequently specialised in the development of embedded software and systems for the automotive equipment manufacturer Magnetti-Marelli. He then worked for Ayrton Technology, a company he co-founded and developed internationally for 10 years. Finally, he worked for the software publisher ESI Group, where he was in charge of Control and Virtual Systems and Autonomous Driving activities for the last 10 years.

“R&D is clearly one of the Group’s strategic drivers, particularly in relation to the development of products with a LACROIX design. I am particularly honoured to join the LACROIX teams, and to continue the efforts that have been made up until now.”, confirms Serge LAVERDURE.

Upcoming events

First Half of 2022 Revenue: 29 September 2022, after the market close

Find more financial information in the Investors' Zone

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly listed family-owned mid-cap, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment for its customers' products, as well as IoT (hardware, software, and cloud) and AI solutions, particularly for the industrial, automotive, home automation, aeronautics, and healthcare sectors. The Group also provides safe, connected solutions for the management of critical infrastructure such as smart roads (street lighting, road signs, traffic management, V2X), and for the management and coordination of water and energy facilities.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, LACROIX works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

