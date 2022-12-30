Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ladder Capital Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LADR   US5057431042

LADDER CAPITAL CORP

(LADR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
10.04 USD   +0.10%
04:48pLadder Capital : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pLadder Capital Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ladder Capital : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 23, 2022

Ladder Capital Corp
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-36299 80-0925494
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)
345 Park Avenue, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10154
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 212-715-3170

Not Applicable

Former name or former address, if changed since last report

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d- 2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value LADR New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 23, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Ladder Capital Corp (the "Company") approved an amendment and restatement of the by-laws of the Company (the "Amended and Restated By-Laws"), effective as of such date.

Among other matters, the Amended and Restated By-Laws (i) revise procedures and disclosure requirements for the nomination of directors and the submission of proposals for consideration at meetings of the stockholders of the Company, including, among other things, by adding a requirement that a stockholder seeking to nominate director(s) at an meeting of stockholders deliver to the Company reasonable evidence that it has complied with the requirements of Rule 14a-19 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, within ten days of the meeting, if practicable, (ii) provide that the federal district courts of the United States of America shall be the exclusive forum for the resolution of claims under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (iii) clarify the power of the Board to postpone, reschedule or cancel any annual or special meeting of stockholders previously scheduled by the Board, (iv) clarify the power of the chair of a meeting of stockholders of the Company to establish certain rules and procedures for, and make determinations with respect to, meetings of stockholders of the Company, (v) adopt gender-neutral pronoun designations and (vi) make certain administrative, modernizing, clarifying and conforming changes, including making updates to reflect recent amendments to the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.

The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated By-Laws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated By-Laws, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits
3.1 Amended and Restated By-Laws of Ladder Capital Corp, effective as of December 23, 2022.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 30, 2022 LADDER CAPITAL CORP
By: /s/ Kelly Porcella
Name: Kelly Porcella
Title: Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ladder Capital Corp. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LADDER CAPITAL CORP
04:48pLadder Capital : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
04:13pLadder Capital Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fin..
AQ
12/15Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common..
BU
12/15Ladder Capital Corp Announces Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2022, Payable on January ..
CI
10/31BofA Securities Reinstates Ladder Capital Corp at Neutral With $11 Price Target
MT
10/31LADDER CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/27Transcript : Ladder Capital Corp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Ladder Capital : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Ladder Capital Corp Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
BU
10/27Ladder Capital Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LADDER CAPITAL CORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 295 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 8,77%
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 269 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Ladder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,03 $
Average target price 12,75 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President & Director
Paul J. Miceli Chief Financial Officer
Michelle Wallach Chief Compliance Officer & Regulatory Counsel
Kelly Amanda Porcella Associate General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP-16.35%1 269
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.15%10 003
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-30.78%5 991
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-24.32%5 693
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.-22.78%3 918
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-29.98%3 635