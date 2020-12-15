Log in
LADDER CAPITAL CORP

LADDER CAPITAL CORP

(LADR)
Ladder Capital Corp : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

12/15/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and Board of Directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.

Forward-Looking Statements and Coronavirus Risk

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in each of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -90,5x
Yield 2020 9,89%
Capitalization 1 143 M 1 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales 2021 27,0x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 81,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President & Director
Alan H. Fishman Non-Executive Chairman
Marc A. Fox Chief Financial Officer
Paul Miceli Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP-46.23%1 143
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-12.53%11 521
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-13.46%8 342
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-23.85%5 389
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-24.50%4 072
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-41.71%3 904
