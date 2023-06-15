Advanced search
    LADR   US5057431042

LADDER CAPITAL CORP

(LADR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
10.75 USD   +1.70%
Ladder Capital Corp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock
BU
05/02Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Ladder Capital to $11 From $10, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/02Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Ladder Capital to $12 From $13.50, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ladder Capital Corp Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common Stock

06/15/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the declaration by its Board of Directors of a second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on July 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About Ladder
Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.9 billion of assets as of March 31, 2023. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties; and (iii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Ladder believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results on the Company's business. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its consolidated financial statements, related notes, and other financial information appearing therein, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Ladder expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 287 M - -
Net income 2023 98,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 8,70%
Capitalization 1 342 M 1 342 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Ladder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,57 $
Average target price 11,25 $
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President & Director
Paul J. Miceli Chief Financial Officer
Alan H. Fishman Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Cafaro Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP5.28%1 342
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.66%10 199
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-2.03%6 029
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.07%6 011
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.12.00%4 420
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-5.53%3 402
