Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ladder Capital Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LADR   US5057431042

LADDER CAPITAL CORP

(LADR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

01/31/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock is as follows:

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends
(1)

Capital
Gain

Unrecapt.
1250 Gain
(2)

Return of
Capital

Sec. 199A
Dividends
(3)

Form 1099

 

References:

(Boxes 1a +
2a + 3)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

12/31/2020

 

1/15/2021(4)

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

3/31/2021

 

4/15/2021

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

6/30/2021

 

7/15/2021

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

9/30/2021

 

10/15/2021

$0.200

$0.053

$0.001

$0.095

$0.039

$0.052

$0.053

12/31/2021

 

1/18/2022(5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total 2021 Dividends

$0.800

$0.212

$0.004

$0.380

$0.156

$0.208

$0.212

Notes:

(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a

(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a

(3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

(4) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/15/2021 is considered a 2021 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is reflected in 2021 tax reporting.

(5) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/18/2022 is considered a 2022 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and will be reflected in 2022 tax reporting.

About Ladder
Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of September 30, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LADDER CAPITAL CORP
05:58pLadder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends
BU
2021LADDER CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Ladder Capital Corp Announces Resignation of Kevin Moclair as Chief Accounting Officer,..
CI
2021Ladder Capital Declares Q4 Dividend of $0.20 a Share; Payable Jan. 18, 2022, to Shareho..
MT
2021Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend to Holders of Class A Common..
BU
2021Ladder Capital Corp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend, Payable on January 18, 2022
CI
2021LADDER CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2021Ladder Capital Q3 Distributable Earnings, Revenue Slip; Shares Rise Friday Morning
MT
2021LADDER CAPITAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021Supplemental Data - Third Quarter 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LADDER CAPITAL CORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 136 M - -
Net income 2021 23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,8x
Yield 2021 6,80%
Capitalization 1 492 M 1 492 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Ladder Capital Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LADDER CAPITAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,77 $
Average target price 13,70 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Richard Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela L. McCormack President & Director
Paul J. Miceli Chief Financial Officer
Alan H. Fishman Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Wallach Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LADDER CAPITAL CORP-1.83%1 477
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.51%11 282
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-1.86%7 748
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.95%7 390
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-0.39%5 140
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-3.27%4 834