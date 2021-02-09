Log in
LADDER CAPITAL CORP

LADDER CAPITAL CORP

(LADR)
Ladder Capital Corp : Appoints Paul Miceli as Chief Financial Officer

02/09/2021 | 05:56pm EST
Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the appointment of Paul J. Miceli as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Mr. Miceli, Ladder’s Director of Finance, will succeed Marc Fox, who has announced his intention to leave the Company. Mr. Fox will stay on through May 7, 2021, to ensure an orderly transition.

Mr. Miceli joined Ladder in 2019 and has been working alongside Mr. Fox and the senior management team as part of Ladder’s longer-term succession plan. Prior to joining Ladder, Mr. Miceli served as a Managing Director in the accounting and finance group of Colony Capital, Inc., and previously as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of NorthStar Asset Management Group and Manager in the real estate audit practice at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Miceli is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to the senior management team,” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer. “Since joining Ladder, Paul has worked very closely with senior management on all matters, including during the height of the COVID crisis, so we are confident in a seamless transition. His appointment as Chief Financial Officer is a natural extension of his responsibilities and is reflective of his role as a trusted leader within the firm.”

“On behalf of our board of directors and all Ladder employees, I thank Marc for his incredible contributions to Ladder. Since the Company’s inception, he has been a great partner, leader, mentor and friend,” said Mr. Harris. “We wish Marc all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.


© Business Wire 2021
