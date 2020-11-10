Ladder Capital : Supplemental Data - Third Quarter 2020
0
11/10/2020 | 10:33am EST
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA FOR
THE QUARTER ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
NYSE: LADR
A Leading Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS1
Earnings and Dividends
Investment Activity
Portfolio Composition
Liquidity,
Leverage,
Financing and
Book Value
Core Earnings of $19.7 million and Core EPS of $0.16
After-TaxCore Return on Average Equity (Core ROAE) of 5.1% for the quarter and 5.7% year-to-date
Declared Q3 2020 cash dividend of $0.20 per LADR share, which represents a 11.5% annual dividend yield2
Continued to focus on preserving and generating additional liquidity
Received $229 million of on-time or early repayments of balance sheet loans
Sold $67 million of loans (comprised of $60 million of conduit loans and $7 million of balance sheet loans)
Sold $34 million of securities and $64 million of real estate equity investments
$6.4 billion in assets, including $2.7 billion of loans (43% of total), $1.4 billion of securities (23%), and $991 million of real estate equity (16%)
78% of assets are senior secured and/or investment grade-rated
80% of loans are floating-rate
$876 million balance of unrestricted cash
$239 million reduction in total debt during quarter
Adjusted Leverage Ratio of 2.9x (Adjusted Leverage Ratio, net of cash, of 2.3x)
$1.5 billion GAAP book equity value and $1.7 billion undepreciated book equity value (1% increase versus prior quarter)
$14.35 undepreciated book value per share ($0.18 increase versus prior quarter)
Note: As of 09/30/2020, unless otherwise indicated
For a description of these financial and non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
Based on $6.98 LADR closing stock price on 10/28/2020
S-2
CAPITAL STRUCTURE UPDATE
ENHANCED QUALITY OF CAPITAL BASE
Over the last two quarters, Ladder has decreased total & net leverage, increased non-mark-to-market &
non-recourse financing, and significantly increased unrestricted cash balance
03/31/2020 Capitalization ($mm)
09/30/2020
Capitalization ($mm)
Committed Loan Repo Facilities
$537
(7%)
Committed Securities
Repo Facility
$478
Book Equity
(7%)
$1,501
(21%)
Committed Loan Repo Facilities
$354
Committed Securities
(6%)
Repo Facility
$352
(6%)
FHLB
Financing
Book Equity
$326
(5%)
$1,522
(24%)
Other Securities
$7.2B
FHLB
Financing
Capitalization
$1,008
$6.2B
Repo Facilities
$471
Capitalization
(8%)
(14%)
$358M
More diversified, durable capital structure in place with reduced leverage
$876M
Non-Recourse
Koch Financing
$191
Unsecured
Corporate Bonds &
Corporate Revolver
$2,140
(30%)
Unrestricted
Other Securities
Cash
Repo Facilities
$712
(10%)
Non-Recourse
Mortgage Financing
$806
(11%)
Unrestricted
Unsecured
Cash
Non-Recourse
Corporate Bonds &
Mortgage Financing
Corporate Revolver
$770
$1,969
(12%)
(32%)
(3%)
Non-Recourse
CLO Financing
$282
(5%)
03/31/2020
Debt/Equity (Adjusted Leverage Ratio):
3.8x
Net Debt1 (excluding Cash)/Equity Ratio:
3.4x
Non-Mark-to-Market Financing2 + Book Equity:
67%3
Non-Recourse & Unsecured Debt + Book Equity:
62%3
09/30/2020
2.9x
2.3x
79% 3
76% 3
Net debt excludes total cash on balance sheet of $622 million as of 03/31/2020 and $918 million as of 09/30/2020
Non-mark-to-marketfinancing includes financing that is subject to credit events only
Represents percentage of total capitalization
S-4
LONG & STRONG LIABILITY STRUCTURE
Superior access to capital with diversified financing sources and substantial undrawn capacity
Remaining Debt Maturities by Financing Type 1
($mm; as of 09/30/2020)
Issuance /
Debt
Maturity Year (weighted-average, where applicable)
Facility Size
Outstanding
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
$652
$643
4.250% Unsecured Bonds (issued in January 2020)
348
345
5.250% Unsecured Bonds
466
464
5.250% Unsecured Bonds
251
251
5.875% Unsecured Bonds
266
266
Unsecured Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility 2
Total Unsecured Debt (42% of total debt)
$1,983
$1,969
770
770
Non-Recourse Mortgage Debt on Owned Real Estate
206
191
Non-Recourse Koch Financing
285
282
Non-Recourse CLO Financing
1,950
706
3
Committed Bilateral Bank Facilities (7 facilities)3
1,500
326
FHLB Financing
Total Unsecured & Committed Secured Debt (90% of total debt)
$6,695
$4,244
-
471
Uncommitted Repo
Total Financing
$6,695
$4,715
Includes extensions at Company's option
Secured by stock of selected unrestricted subsidiaries
Includes $354 million of outstanding committed loan repurchase financing and $352 million of outstanding committed securities repurchase financing
S-5
STAGGERED DEBT MATURITY PROFILE
Further extended debt maturities with a larger component of non-recourse and non-mark-to-market financing
03/31/2020
Unsecured & Secured Debt Maturities ($mm)
Unsecured Debt 1
$1,000
Secured Debt
$902
$806
$773
$788
$750
$685
$650
$500
$454
$264
$720
$659
$497
$311
$264
$250
$421
$153
$130
$48
$182
$0
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027 &
Beyond
$981 million reduction or extension in debt maturities through 2021 (vs. 03/31/2020)
$1,000
$850
$771
$830
$740
$750
$251
$617
$482
09/30/2020
$500
$643
$378
$611
$464
$250
$599
n/a
n/a
$153
$129
$48
$186
$0
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027 &
Beyond
1. Amounts shown for existing unsecured corporate bonds are net of deferred financing fees
S-6
OVERSIZED, HIGH-QUALITY UNENCUMBERED ASSET POOL
43% of total asset base is composed of unencumbered assets
74% of unencumbered assets are cash or first mortgage loans
Total Unencumbered Asset Pool
Unencumbered First Mortgage Loans by Property Type
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Unrestricted
Cash
$876
First
(32%)
$2.7B
Mortgage
Loans
Total
$1,153
Unencumbered
(42%)
Assets
Other
Unencumbered
Assets
$315
(12%)
Unencumbered
First Mortgage Loans
Mixed Use
Hotel
$269
$297
$1.2B
Unencumbered
Other
First Mortgage
Office
$87
Loans
$179
Multifamily
Industrial
Retail
$140
$76
$105
CRE
FHLB
Securities
Mezzanine
Equity
Loans
Stock
$143
1
$76
$62
(5%)
$119
(3%)
(4%)
(2%)
Note: As of 09/30/2020
1. Represents undepreciated asset value
2. Calculated by deducting unrestricted cash from the numerator and denominator
Key Unencumbered Asset Pool Highlights
Predominantly senior, financeable, oversized unencumbered asset base
1.60x unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio ($683 million in excess of the 1.20x covenant)
2.22x unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio net of unrestricted cash2
$1.2 billion of unencumbered senior secured first mortgage loans 7
$876 million of unencumbered unrestricted cash
S-7
BOOK EQUITY VALUE ROLL-FORWARD
Summary of Changes to Book Equity Value During Q3 2020 ($mm)
$1,706
= Undepreciated Book Value
$1,726
$1,501
$21
$19
$1
$1,517
$4
($30)
06/30/2020
Distributions &
Equity-Based
Net Income /
Other Comprehensive
Other2
09/30/2020
Book Equity Value1
Dividends
Compensation
(Loss)
Income
Book Equity Value3
(Securities Portfolio
Book Value per Share
Mark-to-Market)
Book Value per Share
(Undepreciated & GAAP)
(Undepreciated & GAAP)
$14.17
$14.35
$12.44
$12.61
Excludes $6.9 million of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
Includes purchase of treasury stock, change in and exchange of noncontrolling interests, and acquisition of shares to satisfy tax withholding on vesting restricted stock
Excludes $5.3 million of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
S-8
SEGMENT & FINANCIAL DATA
LADDER SNAPSHOT
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Snapshot of Business Lines
Balance Sheet Loans
Net Leased Commercial Real Estate (100% Owned)
Carrying Value of Assets
$2,731
Carrying Value of Assets
$643
Secured Financing on Assets
A
897
Undepreciated Book Value of Assets
789
Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt)
1,835
Secured Financing on Assets D
520
% First Mortgage
96%
Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt)
269
Total Assets & Liabilities, Book Equity, Leverage and ROE
Total Assets
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$876
Loans, Securities & Real Estate
5,422
Accumulated Depreciation & Amortization
(222)
Other Assets
4
284
% Other (Mezzanine / Subordinate)
4%
Total Square Feet
5,294,566
Weighted-Average Coupon
6.4%
Weighted-Average % Leased
100%
Accounting method: carried at lower of cost or FMV
In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI)
$50.7
Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value
Conduit Loans
Total Assets
Total Liabilities
Unsecured Corporate Bonds
Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility
Total Unsecured Debt
6,359
$1,703 266 1,969
Carrying Value of Assets
$31
Secured Financing on Assets B
14
Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt)
17
Weighted-Average Coupon
4.1%
Origination and Purchase Volume (LTM)
$605
Diversified Commercial Real Estate
2,3
Carrying Value of Assets
$347
Undepreciated Book Value of Assets
423
Secured Financing on Assets E
250
Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt)
172
Secured Financing
A B C D
Total Debt
Other Liabilities
4
Total Liabilities
E F
2,745 4,715 123 4,838
Loan Sale Volume (LTM)
769
Core Earnings Contribution (LTM)
1
18
Accounting method: carried at lower of cost or FMV
Securities
Carrying Value of Assets
$1,448
Secured Financing on Assets C
1,065
Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt)
383
% First Mortgage Secured
100%
% AAA-Rated or Agency-Backed
92%
% Investment Grade-Rated
99%+
Average CUSIP Size
$10.8
Weighted-Average Duration
2.1 Years
Accounting method: carried at FMV
Total Square Feet
2,425,518
Weighted-Average Occupancy
81%
In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI)
$21.6
Weighted-Average % Owned by Ladder
87.0%
Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value
Condominium Residential Real Estate (100% Owned)
Carrying Value of Assets
$1
Undepreciated Book Value of Assets
1
Secured Financing on Assets F
-
Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt)
1
Total Remaining Units
2
Unit Sale Price as % of GAAP Book Value (LTM)
104%
Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value
Book Equity Value
GAAP Book Equity Value (excl. NCI in JVs)
$1,517
Total Shares Outstanding (mm)
120.3
GAAP Book Value per Share
4
$12.61
Undepreciated Book Value per Share
5
$14.35
Leverage
Adjusted Debt (for Adjusted Leverage
Ratio)
5
$4,433
Total GAAP Book Equity (incl. NCI in JVs)
1,522
Adjusted Leverage Ratio
5
2.9x
Return on Average Equity (based on Core Earnings)
5
Core Earnings (LTM)
$112
Average Book Equity Value (LTM)
1,550
After-Tax Core ROAE (LTM)
7.2%
Note: As of 09/30/2020
Pre-taxand pre-overhead allocation
All metrics shown on a consolidated basis, except Weighted-Average % Owned by Ladder, which excludes the potential effects of partnership/joint venture promote/sharing arrangements
Excludes two unconsolidated joint venture investments with total book value of $49.2 million as of 09/30/2020
For a description of these financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
S-10
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Investment Portfolio
Core Earnings Contribution
(as of 09/30/2020)
(Nine Months Ended 09/30/2020)
Carrying Value
% of Total
Amount of
% of Total
Investment Type
of Assets
Assets
Contribution
Contribution
Conduit First Mortgage Loans
$31
0%
$1.6
1%
Balance Sheet First Mortgage Loans
2,609
41%
99.1
73%
Other (Mezzanine /Subordinate) Loans
122
2%
9.8
7%
Provision for Current Expected Credit Losses
(47)
(1%)
-
-
Total Loans
$2,715
43%
$110.5
81%
Securities
$1,448
23%
($10.4)
(8%)
Net Leased Commercial Real Estate
$643
10%
$25.4
19%
Diversified Commercial Real Estate
347
5%
11.4
8%
Condominium Residential Real Estate
1
0.01%
(0.2)
(0.2%)
Total Real Estate Equity Properties
$991
16%
$36.6
27%
Other Investments
$111
2%
($0.6)
(0.4%)
Total Investment Assets
$5,264
83%
$136.0
100%
Cash and Cash Equivalents (unrestricted)
$876
14%
Restricted Cash
42
1%
Other Assets
178
3%
Total Assets
$6,359
100%
$136.0
100%
Corporate Bond Interest Expense
(81.0)
(60%)
Gain on Bond Repurchases
20.2
15%
Corporate Operating Expenses /Other
(28.8)
(21%)
Transactional Adjustments (response to
16.9
12%
COVID-19)
1
Total Core Earnings
$63.3
47%
1. For additional detail on these Q2 2020 adjustments, please refer to the Company's June 30, 2020 Form 10-Q filing and earnings press release
Net interest income after provision for (release of) loan losses
$0.7
($5.6)
($5.4)
$24.9
$30.9
$32.7
$34.9
Other income
Operating lease income
25.5
23.8
26.3
25.3
24.4
27.8
28.9
Sale of loans, net
1.1
(0.7)
1.0
16.2
11.2
20.3
7.1
Realized gain (loss) on securities
(0.3)
(14.8)
3.0
4.2
3.4
4.5
2.9
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
-
0.4
(0.5)
0.4
0.3
(1.0)
2.1
Unrealized gain (loss) on Agency interest-only securities
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Realized gain on sale of real estate, net
21.6
(0.0)
10.5
0.4
2.1
(1.1)
0.0
Impairment of real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.4)
Fee and other income
3.1
3.5
1.5
7.4
5.2
7.2
4.7
Net result from derivative transactions
0.3
(0.8)
(15.4)
5.9
(9.5)
(15.5)
(11.0)
Earnings (loss) from investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
0.4
0.5
0.4
(0.2)
1.1
1.6
1.0
Gain (loss) on extinguishment / defeasance of debt
1.2
19.0
2.1
-
-
-
(1.1)
Total other income
$52.8
$30.9
$29.0
$59.6
$38.2
$43.7
$33.1
Costs and expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
7.9
7.0
17.0
15.0
14.3
14.9
23.6
Operating expenses
3.9
6.2
5.8
5.9
5.3
6.0
5.4
Real estate operating expenses
8.1
6.0
7.9
5.5
6.3
6.0
5.5
Fee expense
2.5
2.0
1.4
1.1
2.1
1.2
1.7
Depreciation and amortization
9.8
9.8
10.0
9.3
9.0
9.9
10.2
Total costs and expenses
$32.1
$31.1
$42.2
$36.8
$37.0
$38.1
$46.4
Income (loss) before taxes
$21.4
($5.7)
($18.6)
$47.6
$32.1
$38.3
$21.7
Income tax expense (benefit)
0.0
(0.6)
(4.5)
2.2
1.1
2.2
(2.9)
Net income (loss)
$21.4
($5.2)
($14.1)
$45.4
$30.9
$36.1
$24.5
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
(4.1)
0.3
(1.5)
0.0
(0.1)
0.3
0.4
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership
(0.0)
0.8
(0.1)
(4.8)
(3.3)
(4.1)
(2.8)
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders
$17.2
($4.2)
($15.7)
$40.6
$27.6
$32.2
$22.2
Earnings per share:
Basic
$0.15
($0.04)
($0.15)
$0.38
$0.26
$0.31
$0.21
Diluted
0.14
(0.04)
(0.15)
0.37
0.26
0.30
0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding (mm):
Basic
117.5
106.8
106.3
106.0
106.0
105.5
104.3
Diluted
118.8
106.8
106.3
118.9
106.6
105.9
105.0
Core Earnings (pre-tax)
1
$19.7
$12.8
$30.9
$48.6
$44.1
$51.0
$46.9
Core EPS (after-tax)
1
$0.16
$0.12
$0.26
$0.40
$0.38
$0.43
$0.40
1. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
S-16
CORE EARNINGS, CORE EPS AND ROAE RECONCILIATIONS BY QUARTER1
($ in millions, except per share values)
Net income (loss)
Income tax expense (benefit)
Income (loss) before taxes
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (GAAP) Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments
Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value securities
Adjustment for economic gain on loan sales not recognized under GAAP for which risk has been substantially transferred, net of reversal/amortization
Adjustment for CECL reserves Non-cashstock-based compensation Transactional adjustments (response to COVID-19)2
Core earnings
Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense)
After-tax core earnings
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) (mm)
Core EPS
Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) (mm)
Effect of shares issuable to converted Class B shareholders, unvested restricted stock, and unvested stock options (mm)
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) (mm)
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
$21.4
($5.2)
($14.1)
$45.4
$30.9
$36.1
$24.5
0.0
(0.6)
(4.5)
2.2
1.1
2.2
(2.9)
$21.4
($5.7)
($18.6)
$47.6
$32.1
$38.3
$21.7
(4.2)
0.2
(1.5)
(0.0)
(0.1)
0.3
0.4
4.5
8.9
1.4
8.2
6.7
6.6
5.7
(4.2)
(8.6)
17.6
(10.7)
1.9
2.2
9.1
(0.0)
(1.6)
1.5
(0.5)
(0.2)
0.9
(2.1)
0.5
0.2
(0.2)
0.2
(0.2)
(0.6)
(0.0)
(2.5)
(0.7)
18.6
-
-
-
-
4.1
3.3
12.2
3.7
3.9
3.4
12.1
-
16.9
-
-
-
-
-
$19.7
$12.8
$30.9
$48.6
$44.1
$51.0
$46.9
(0.4)
2.0
0.3
(1.6)
0.4
0.0
0.3
$19.4
$14.8
$31.1
$47.0
$44.6
$51.0
$47.2
118.8
118.9
118.9
118.9
118.8
118.6
118.2
$0.16
$0.12
$0.26
$0.40
$0.38
$0.43
$0.40
118.8
106.8
106.3
118.9
106.6
105.9
105.0
-
12.1
12.6
-
12.2
12.7
13.2
118.8
118.9
118.9
118.9
118.8
118.6
118.2
Last Twelve
Year-to-Date:
Months (LTM)
Nine Months
Ended 09/30/2020
Ended 09/30/2020
Core earnings
$111.9
$63.3
$19.7
$12.8
$30.9
$48.6
$44.1
$51.0
$46.9
Average book equity
1,549.7
1,522.9
1,509.0
1,497.6
1,562.0
1,630.4
1,634.6
1,636.7
1,634.1
Pre-tax Core ROAE
7.2%
5.5%
5.2%
3.4%
7.9%
11.9%
10.8%
12.5%
11.5%
After-tax core earnings
$112.3
$65.3
$19.4
$14.8
$31.1
$47.0
$44.6
$51.0
$47.2
Average book equity
1,549.7
1,522.9
1,509.0
1,497.6
1,562.0
1,630.4
1,634.6
1,636.7
1,634.1
After-tax Core ROAE
7.2%
5.7%
5.1%
4.0%
8.0%
11.5%
10.9%
12.5%
11.6%
For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
The impact from COVID-19 included adjustments in Q2 2020 related to the unusual market conditions and actions taken by management. For additional detail on these adjustments, please
refer to the Company's June 30, 2020 Form 10-Q filing and earnings press release
S-17
BALANCE SHEET BY QUARTER
($ in millions, except per share values)
09/30/2020
06/30/2020
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
09/30/2019
06/30/2019
03/31/2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$875.8
$826.1
$358.4
$58.2
$83.1
$126.5
$45.2
Restricted cash
41.9
47.9
263.9
297.6
38.7
88.9
80.1
Mortgage loan receivables held for investment, net, at amortized cost
2,684.2
2,906.0
3,383.3
3,236.5
3,212.9
3,101.4
3,300.1
Mortgage loan receivables held for sale
30.6
86.0
146.7
122.3
174.2
112.0
189.5
Real estate securities
1,447.6
1,506.7
1,930.6
1,721.3
1,911.5
1,788.4
1,619.1
Real estate and related lease intangibles, net
990.6
1,042.2
1,047.4
1,048.1
981.3
984.4
1,006.0
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
49.2
48.9
48.7
48.4
51.4
57.8
93.8
FHLB stock
61.6
61.6
61.6
61.6
61.6
61.6
61.6
Derivative instruments
0.4
0.4
1.0
0.7
0.0
0.5
1.6
Accrued interest receivable
18.3
18.8
23.2
21.1
22.7
24.3
26.6
Other assets
159.3
65.0
67.1
53.3
82.4
61.0
101.8
Total assets
$6,359.5
$6,609.5
$7,331.9
$6,669.2
$6,619.9
$6,406.8
$6,525.4
Liabilities
Debt obligations:
Secured and unsecured debt obligations
$4,714.5
$4,953.5
$5,681.0
$4,859.9
$4,860.7
$4,613.1
$4,716.4
Liability for transfers not considered sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
15.8
Dividends payable
26.2
23.6
38.3
38.7
2.4
1.9
1.4
Accrued expenses
36.2
55.6
38.5
72.4
45.8
55.5
34.3
Other liabilities
60.7
68.5
73.3
59.2
71.8
88.3
113.1
Total liabilities
$4,837.7
$5,101.2
$5,831.0
$5,030.2
$4,980.6
$4,758.7
$4,881.2
Equity
Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized
$0.1
$0.1
$0.1
$0.1
$0.1
$0.1
$0.1
Class B common stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
-
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Additional paid-in capital
1,726.3
1,649.2
1,546.1
1,532.4
1,529.6
1,526.5
1,508.5
Treasury stock
(54.5)
(53.6)
(53.0)
(42.7)
(41.6)
(41.5)
(40.8)
Retained earnings (dividends in excess of earnings)
(127.0)
(120.1)
(94.2)
(35.7)
(39.9)
(30.8)
(26.5)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(28.4)
(45.1)
(65.9)
4.2
10.4
12.2
7.1
Total shareholders' equity
$1,516.5
$1,430.5
$1,333.2
$1,458.3
$1,458.7
$1,466.4
$1,448.3
Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership
-
71.0
160.5
172.1
171.7
172.5
186.3
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
5.3
6.9
7.2
8.6
8.8
9.2
9.6
Total equity
$1,521.8
$1,508.4
$1,500.8
$1,639.0
$1,639.3
$1,648.1
$1,644.2
Total liabilities and equity
$6,359.5
$6,609.5
$7,331.9
$6,669.2
$6,619.9
$6,406.8
$6,525.4
Adjusted Leverage Ratio 1
2.9x
3.1x
3.8x
3.0x
2.9x
2.6x
2.6x
Total Shares Outstanding (mm)
120.3
120.4
120.5
119.7
119.7
119.7
119.8
GAAP Book Value per Share 2
$12.61
$12.44
$12.31
$13.56
$13.56
$13.63
$13.59
Undepreciated Book Value per Share 1
$14.35
$14.17
$14.01
$15.23
$15.15
$15.16
$15.09
Distributions per LADR Share
$0.20
$0.20
$0.34
$0.34
$0.34
$0.34
$0.34
For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
For a description of these financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
S-18
BOOK EQUITY, SHARECOUNT, AND ADJUSTED LEVERAGE GAAP RECONCILIATION BY QUARTER
($ in millions, except per share values)
Beginning book equity balance
Net income (loss)
Dividends / distributions
Changes in other comprehensive income (OCI)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
Other
Ending book equity balance (Total equity)
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (JVs)
Book equity balance excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated JVs Average book equity balance excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated JVs
Accumulated depreciation & amortization - net leased commercial real estate Accumulated depreciation & amortization - diversified commercial real estate Accumulated depreciation & amortization - condominium residential real estate
Less: JV noncontrolling interests' share of accumulated real estate depreciation & amortization
Accumulated real estate depreciation & amortization - our share
Undepreciated book value
09/30/2020
06/30/2020
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
09/30/2019
06/30/2019
03/31/2019
$1,508.4
$1,500.8
$1,639.0
$1,639.3
$1,648.1
$1,644.2
$1,643.6
21.4
(5.2)
(14.1)
45.4
30.9
36.1
24.5
(30.4)
(24.3)
(44.3)
(41.2)
(41.6)
(41.0)
(40.6)
18.7
26.1
(78.0)
(6.8)
(2.0)
5.6
13.2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.7
10.9
(1.8)
2.3
3.9
3.2
3.4
$1,521.8
$1,508.4
$1,500.8
$1,639.0
$1,639.3
$1,648.1
$1,644.2
(5.3)
(6.9)
(7.2)
(8.6)
(8.8)
(9.2)
(9.6)
$1,516.5
$1,501.5
$1,493.7
$1,630.3
$1,630.4
$1,638.8
$1,634.6
$1,509.0
$1,497.6
$1,562.0
$1,630.4
$1,634.6
$1,636.7
$1,634.1
145.5
142.2
135.8
129.3
122.9
116.6
110.3
75.9
74.2
70.8
76.3
73.5
72.1
73.4
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.4
0.7
(11.9)
(12.1)
(11.7)
(13.4)
(13.0)
(12.6)
(12.2)
$209.6
$204.4
$195.0
$192.4
$183.8
$176.5
$172.1
$1,726.1
$1,705.9
$1,688.6
$1,822.8
$1,814.2
$1,815.4
$1,806.7
Class A shares outstanding (mm)
120.3
115.0
108.3
107.5
107.6
107.6
106.6
Class B shares outstanding (mm)
-
5.4
12.2
12.2
12.2
12.2
13.2
Total shares outstanding (mm)
120.3
120.4
120.5
119.7
119.7
119.7
119.8
Shareholders' equity GAAP reconciliation
Total shareholders' equity
$1,516.5
$1,430.5
$1,333.2
$1,458.3
$1,458.7
$1,466.4
$1,448.3
Plus: noncontrolling interest in operating partnership (Class B shareholder book equity)
-
71.0
160.5
172.1
171.7
172.5
186.3
Total equity excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated JVs
$1,516.5
$1,501.5
$1,493.7
$1,630.3
$1,630.4
$1,638.8
$1,634.6
GAAP Book Value per Share 1
$12.61
$12.44
$12.31
$13.56
$13.56
$13.63
$13.59
Undepreciated Book Value per Share 2
$14.35
$14.17
$14.01
$15.23
$15.15
$15.16
$15.09
Debt obligations GAAP reconciliation
Committed loan repurchase facilities
$353.8
$381.1
$537.0
$702.3
$760.5
$685.3
$611.4
Committed securities repurchase facility
352.2
451.3
477.7
42.8
85.5
-
93.8
Uncommitted securities repurchase facility
471.0
462.6
712.0
1,070.9
940.1
582.1
324.8
Revolving Credit Facility
266.4
266.4
266.4
-
-
-
-
Mortgage loan financing, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
770.0
805.4
806.2
812.6
723.3
734.7
739.5
Other secured loan financing facility
190.6
188.7
-
-
-
-
-
CLO debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
281.6
299.6
-
-
117.8
263.2
497.3
Participation financing (on mortgage loan receivable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.4
Borrowings from the FHLB
326.0
360.8
1,007.6
1,073.5
1,076.4
1,191.4
1,291.4
Senior unsecured notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
1,702.9
1,737.5
1,874.1
1,157.8
1,157.1
1,156.4
1,155.7
Liability for transfers not considered sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
15.8
Debt obligations, net
$4,714.5
$4,953.5
$5,681.0
$4,859.9
$4,860.7
$4,613.1
$4,732.3
Less: CLO debt
(281.6)
(299.6)
-
-
(117.8)
(263.2)
(497.3)
Less: Liability for transfers not considered sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15.8)
Adjusted debt obligations
$4,432.9
$4,653.9
$5,681.0
$4,859.9
$4,742.9
$4,349.9
$4,219.1
Total equity
$1,521.8
$1,508.4
$1,500.8
$1,639.0
$1,639.3
$1,648.1
$1,644.2
Adjusted leverage ratio
2.9x
3.1x
3.8x
3.0x
2.9x
2.6x
2.6x
For a description of these financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20
S-19
SELECTED DEFINITIONS
Adjusted Leverage Ratio(non-GAAP)
Total debt obligations, net of deferred financing costs, adjusted for non-recourse indebtedness related to securitizations that is consolidated on our GAAP balance sheet and liability for transfers not considered sales, divided by GAAP total equity.
After-TaxCore Return on Average Equity (After-Tax Core ROAE) (non-GAAP)
After-TaxCore Earnings divided by average book equity balance excluding total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures.
Core Earnings(non-GAAP)
Income before taxes adjusted for (i) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to the hedging of assets on our balance sheet as of the end of the specified accounting period, (iii) unrealized gains/(losses) related to our investments in fair value securities and passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and the exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods, (v) adjustment for CECL reserves, (vi) non-cashstock-based compensation, and (vii) certain transactional adjustments.
Core EPS (non-GAAP)
After-TaxCore Earnings divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding.
GAAP Book Value per Share
Total shareholders' equity divided by Class A common shares outstanding.
Other Assets
Includes cash collateral held by broker, allowance for loan losses, investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, FHLB stock, derivative instrument assets, amount due from brokers, accrued interest receivable, mortgage loans transferred but not considered sold and other assets.
Other Liabilities
Includes amount due to brokers, derivative instrument liabilities, amount payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, dividend payable, accrued expenses, liabilities for transfers not considered sales and other liabilities.
Pre-TaxCore Return on Average Equity (Pre-Tax Core ROAE) (non-GAAP)
Core Earnings divided by average book equity balance excluding total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures.
Undepreciated Book Equity and Undepreciated Book Value per Share(non-GAAP)
Total equity, adjusted to exclude total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures and adjusted to include our share of total real estate accumulated depreciation and amortization. Per share information is derived by dividing the preceding amount by total diluted shares outstanding.
S-20
