Ladder Capital : Supplemental Data - Third Quarter 2020

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 NYSE: LADR A Leading Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust DISCLAIMERS This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding possible or assumed future results of the business, financial condition, plans and objectives of Ladder Capital Corp and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, "Ladder Capital," "Ladder," "LADR," or the "Company"). Any statement concerning future events or expectations, express or implied, is a forward-looking statement. Words such as "may," "will," "seek," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward- looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and of responsive measures implemented by various governmental authorities, businesses and other third parties and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that any expectations, express or implied, in a forward-looking statement will prove correct or that the contemplated event or result will occur as anticipated. In particular, there can be no assurance that Ladder will achieve any performance objectives set forth in this presentation. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Ladder to predict those events or their effect on the Company. Except as required by law, Ladder is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation is strictly for informational purposes. It is not intended to be relied upon as investment advice and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete. The contents herein are not to be construed as legal, business or tax advice, and each recipient should consult its own attorney, business advisor and tax advisor as to legal, business and tax advice. Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information provided by independent third-party sources. Ladder believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, Ladder cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the assumptions on which such information is based. All data is presented as of September 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q filing and earnings press release, which are available on Ladder's website (www.laddercapital.com), as well as the supplemental financial tables included herein, for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Totals may not equal the sum of components due to rounding. THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS1 Earnings and Dividends Investment Activity Portfolio Composition Liquidity, Leverage, Financing and Book Value Core Earnings of $19.7 million and Core EPS of $0.16

After-Tax Core Return on Average Equity (Core ROAE) of 5.1% for the quarter and 5.7% year-to-date

Core Return on Average Equity (Core ROAE) of 5.1% for the quarter and 5.7% year-to-date Declared Q3 2020 cash dividend of $0.20 per LADR share, which represents a 11.5% annual dividend yield 2

Continued to focus on preserving and generating additional liquidity

Received $229 million of on-time or early repayments of balance sheet loans

on-time or early repayments of balance sheet loans Sold $67 million of loans (comprised of $60 million of conduit loans and $7 million of balance sheet loans)

Sold $34 million of securities and $64 million of real estate equity investments

$6.4 billion in assets, including $2.7 billion of loans (43% of total), $1.4 billion of securities (23%), and $991 million of real estate equity (16%)

78% of assets are senior secured and/or investment grade-rated

grade-rated 80% of loans are floating-rate

floating-rate $876 million balance of unrestricted cash

$239 million reduction in total debt during quarter

Adjusted Leverage Ratio of 2.9x (Adjusted Leverage Ratio, net of cash, of 2.3x)

$1.5 billion GAAP book equity value and $1.7 billion undepreciated book equity value (1% increase versus prior quarter)

$14.35 undepreciated book value per share ($0.18 increase versus prior quarter) Note: As of 09/30/2020, unless otherwise indicated For a description of these financial and non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 Based on $6.98 LADR closing stock price on 10/28/2020 S-2 CAPITAL STRUCTURE UPDATE ENHANCED QUALITY OF CAPITAL BASE Over the last two quarters, Ladder has decreased total & net leverage, increased non-mark-to-market & non-recourse financing, and significantly increased unrestricted cash balance 03/31/2020 Capitalization ($mm) 09/30/2020 Capitalization ($mm) Committed Loan Repo Facilities $537 (7%) Committed Securities Repo Facility $478 Book Equity (7%) $1,501 (21%) Committed Loan Repo Facilities $354 Committed Securities (6%) Repo Facility $352 (6%) FHLB Financing Book Equity $326 (5%) $1,522 (24%) Other Securities $7.2B FHLB Financing Capitalization $1,008 $6.2B Repo Facilities $471 Capitalization (8%) (14%) $358M More diversified, durable capital structure in place with reduced leverage $876M Non-Recourse Koch Financing $191 Unsecured Corporate Bonds & Corporate Revolver $2,140 (30%) Unrestricted Other Securities Cash Repo Facilities $712 (10%) Non-Recourse Mortgage Financing $806 (11%) Unrestricted Unsecured Cash Non-Recourse Corporate Bonds & Mortgage Financing Corporate Revolver $770 $1,969 (12%) (32%) (3%) Non-Recourse CLO Financing $282 (5%) 03/31/2020 Debt/Equity (Adjusted Leverage Ratio): 3.8x Net Debt1 (excluding Cash)/Equity Ratio: 3.4x Non-Mark-to-Market Financing2 + Book Equity: 67%3 Non-Recourse & Unsecured Debt + Book Equity: 62%3 09/30/2020 2.9x 2.3x 79% 3 76% 3 Net debt excludes total cash on balance sheet of $622 million as of 03/31/2020 and $918 million as of 09/30/2020 Non-mark-to-market financing includes financing that is subject to credit events only Represents percentage of total capitalization S-4 LONG & STRONG LIABILITY STRUCTURE Superior access to capital with diversified financing sources and substantial undrawn capacity Remaining Debt Maturities by Financing Type 1 ($mm; as of 09/30/2020) Issuance / Debt Maturity Year (weighted-average, where applicable) Facility Size Outstanding 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 $652 $643 4.250% Unsecured Bonds (issued in January 2020) 348 345 5.250% Unsecured Bonds 466 464 5.250% Unsecured Bonds 251 251 5.875% Unsecured Bonds 266 266 Unsecured Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility 2 Total Unsecured Debt (42% of total debt) $1,983 $1,969 770 770 Non-Recourse Mortgage Debt on Owned Real Estate 206 191 Non-Recourse Koch Financing 285 282 Non-Recourse CLO Financing 1,950 706 3 Committed Bilateral Bank Facilities (7 facilities)3 1,500 326 FHLB Financing Total Unsecured & Committed Secured Debt (90% of total debt) $6,695 $4,244 - 471 Uncommitted Repo Total Financing $6,695 $4,715 Includes extensions at Company's option Secured by stock of selected unrestricted subsidiaries Includes $354 million of outstanding committed loan repurchase financing and $352 million of outstanding committed securities repurchase financing S-5 STAGGERED DEBT MATURITY PROFILE Further extended debt maturities with a larger component of non-recourse and non-mark-to-market financing 03/31/2020 Unsecured & Secured Debt Maturities ($mm) Unsecured Debt 1 $1,000 Secured Debt $902 $806 $773 $788 $750 $685 $650 $500 $454 $264 $720 $659 $497 $311 $264 $250 $421 $153 $130 $48 $182 $0 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 & Beyond $981 million reduction or extension in debt maturities through 2021 (vs. 03/31/2020) $1,000 $850 $771 $830 $740 $750 $251 $617 $482 09/30/2020 $500 $643 $378 $611 $464 $250 $599 n/a n/a $153 $129 $48 $186 $0 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 & Beyond 1. Amounts shown for existing unsecured corporate bonds are net of deferred financing fees S-6 OVERSIZED, HIGH-QUALITY UNENCUMBERED ASSET POOL 43% of total asset base is composed of unencumbered assets

74% of unencumbered assets are cash or first mortgage loans Total Unencumbered Asset Pool Unencumbered First Mortgage Loans by Property Type ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Unrestricted Cash $876 First (32%) $2.7B Mortgage Loans Total $1,153 Unencumbered (42%) Assets Other Unencumbered Assets $315 (12%) Unencumbered First Mortgage Loans Mixed Use Hotel $269 $297 $1.2B Unencumbered Other First Mortgage Office $87 Loans $179 Multifamily Industrial Retail $140 $76 $105 CRE FHLB Securities Mezzanine Equity Loans Stock $143 1 $76 $62 (5%) $119 (3%) (4%) (2%) Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Represents undepreciated asset value 2. Calculated by deducting unrestricted cash from the numerator and denominator Key Unencumbered Asset Pool Highlights Predominantly senior, financeable, oversized unencumbered asset base

1.60x unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio ( $683 million in excess of the 1.20x covenant)

unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio ( of the 1.20x covenant) 2.22x unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio net of unrestricted cash 2  $1.2 billion of unencumbered senior secured first mortgage loans 7 $876 million of unencumbered unrestricted cash S-7 BOOK EQUITY VALUE ROLL-FORWARD Summary of Changes to Book Equity Value During Q3 2020 ($mm) $1,706 = Undepreciated Book Value $1,726 $1,501 $21 $19 $1 $1,517 $4 ($30) 06/30/2020 Distributions & Equity-Based Net Income / Other Comprehensive Other2 09/30/2020 Book Equity Value1 Dividends Compensation (Loss) Income Book Equity Value3 (Securities Portfolio Book Value per Share Mark-to-Market) Book Value per Share (Undepreciated & GAAP) (Undepreciated & GAAP) $14.17 $14.35 $12.44 $12.61 Excludes $6.9 million of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures Includes purchase of treasury stock, change in and exchange of noncontrolling interests, and acquisition of shares to satisfy tax withholding on vesting restricted stock Excludes $5.3 million of noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures S-8 SEGMENT & FINANCIAL DATA LADDER SNAPSHOT ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Snapshot of Business Lines Balance Sheet Loans Net Leased Commercial Real Estate (100% Owned) Carrying Value of Assets $2,731 Carrying Value of Assets $643 Secured Financing on Assets A 897 Undepreciated Book Value of Assets 789 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 1,835 Secured Financing on Assets D 520 % First Mortgage 96% Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 269 Total Assets & Liabilities, Book Equity, Leverage and ROE Total Assets Cash & Cash Equivalents $876 Loans, Securities & Real Estate 5,422 Accumulated Depreciation & Amortization (222) Other Assets 4 284 % Other (Mezzanine / Subordinate) 4% Total Square Feet 5,294,566 Weighted-Average Coupon 6.4% Weighted-Average % Leased 100% Accounting method: carried at lower of cost or FMV In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI) $50.7 Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value Conduit Loans Total Assets Total Liabilities Unsecured Corporate Bonds Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility Total Unsecured Debt 6,359 $1,703 266 1,969 Carrying Value of Assets $31 Secured Financing on Assets B 14 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 17 Weighted-Average Coupon 4.1% Origination and Purchase Volume (LTM) $605 Diversified Commercial Real Estate 2,3 Carrying Value of Assets $347 Undepreciated Book Value of Assets 423 Secured Financing on Assets E 250 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 172 Secured Financing A B C D Total Debt Other Liabilities 4 Total Liabilities E F 2,745 4,715 123 4,838 Loan Sale Volume (LTM) 769 Core Earnings Contribution (LTM) 1 18 Accounting method: carried at lower of cost or FMV Securities Carrying Value of Assets $1,448 Secured Financing on Assets C 1,065 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 383 % First Mortgage Secured 100% % AAA-Rated or Agency-Backed 92% % Investment Grade-Rated 99%+ Average CUSIP Size $10.8 Weighted-Average Duration 2.1 Years Accounting method: carried at FMV Total Square Feet 2,425,518 Weighted-Average Occupancy 81% In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI) $21.6 Weighted-Average % Owned by Ladder 87.0% Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value Condominium Residential Real Estate (100% Owned) Carrying Value of Assets $1 Undepreciated Book Value of Assets 1 Secured Financing on Assets F - Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 1 Total Remaining Units 2 Unit Sale Price as % of GAAP Book Value (LTM) 104% Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value Book Equity Value GAAP Book Equity Value (excl. NCI in JVs) $1,517 Total Shares Outstanding (mm) 120.3 GAAP Book Value per Share 4 $12.61 Undepreciated Book Value per Share 5 $14.35 Leverage Adjusted Debt (for Adjusted Leverage Ratio) 5 $4,433 Total GAAP Book Equity (incl. NCI in JVs) 1,522 Adjusted Leverage Ratio 5 2.9x Return on Average Equity (based on Core Earnings) 5 Core Earnings (LTM) $112 Average Book Equity Value (LTM) 1,550 After-Tax Core ROAE (LTM) 7.2% Note: As of 09/30/2020 Pre-tax and pre-overhead allocation All metrics shown on a consolidated basis, except Weighted-Average % Owned by Ladder, which excludes the potential effects of partnership/joint venture promote/sharing arrangements Excludes two unconsolidated joint venture investments with total book value of $49.2 million as of 09/30/2020 For a description of these financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 S-10 INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO SUMMARY ($ in millions) Investment Portfolio Core Earnings Contribution (as of 09/30/2020) (Nine Months Ended 09/30/2020) Carrying Value % of Total Amount of % of Total Investment Type of Assets Assets Contribution Contribution Conduit First Mortgage Loans $31 0% $1.6 1% Balance Sheet First Mortgage Loans 2,609 41% 99.1 73% Other (Mezzanine /Subordinate) Loans 122 2% 9.8 7% Provision for Current Expected Credit Losses (47) (1%) - - Total Loans $2,715 43% $110.5 81% Securities $1,448 23% ($10.4) (8%) Net Leased Commercial Real Estate $643 10% $25.4 19% Diversified Commercial Real Estate 347 5% 11.4 8% Condominium Residential Real Estate 1 0.01% (0.2) (0.2%) Total Real Estate Equity Properties $991 16% $36.6 27% Other Investments $111 2% ($0.6) (0.4%) Total Investment Assets $5,264 83% $136.0 100% Cash and Cash Equivalents (unrestricted) $876 14% Restricted Cash 42 1% Other Assets 178 3% Total Assets $6,359 100% $136.0 100% Corporate Bond Interest Expense (81.0) (60%) Gain on Bond Repurchases 20.2 15% Corporate Operating Expenses /Other (28.8) (21%) Transactional Adjustments (response to 16.9 12% COVID-19) 1 Total Core Earnings $63.3 47% 1. For additional detail on these Q2 2020 adjustments, please refer to the Company's June 30, 2020 Form 10-Q filing and earnings press release S-11 LOAN PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW Loan Type 1 Loan Size 1 2 $2.7 billion total loan portfolio 80% floating rate/ 20% fixed rate Property Type Note: As of 09/30/2020 Amounts in these charts shown before $47.1 million allowance for loan losses Includes mezzanine and subordinate loans $19 million average loan balance Geography S-12 LOANS SEGMENT SUMMARY ($ in millions) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Conduit First Mortgage Loans Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) $31 $86 $147 $122 $174 $112 $190 Origination and Purchase Volume - - 213 392 231 158 175 Weighted-Average Coupon (end of quarter) 4.1% 4.0% 3.9% 4.2% 4.6% 5.0% 5.5% Loan Sale Volume $60 $68 $185 $456 $141 $238 $170 Balance Sheet First Mortgage Loans Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) $2,609 $2,833 $3,310 $3,127 $3,098 $2,977 $3,159 Origination and Purchase Volume 9 20 314 459 501 260 274 Weighted-Average Coupon (end of quarter) 6.2% 6.2% 6.2% 6.3% 6.7% 7.3% 7.3% Weighted-Average LTV (end of quarter) 67% 71% 70% 70% 70% 70% 69% Loan Sale Volume $7 $172 - - - - - Other (Mezzanine/Subordinate) Loans Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) $122 $122 $123 $130 $133 $143 $144 Origination Volume - - - 7 - - 7 Mezz./Subordinate Loans % of Total Assets 1.9% 1.9% 1.7% 1.9% 2.0% 2.2% 2.2% Weighted-Average Coupon (end of quarter) 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% 10.9% 10.8% 10.9% 10.9% Weighted-Average LTV (end of quarter) 67% 67% 67% 68% 68% 70% 68% Allowance for Loan Losses / ($47) ($49) ($49) ($21) ($19) ($19) ($18) Current Expected Credit Loss Provision Total Loan Portfolio Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) $2,715 $2,992 $3,530 $3,359 $3,387 $3,213 $3,474 Weighted-Average Yield (end of quarter) 7.0% 6.9% 6.8% 6.9% 7.2% 7.9% 7.6% S-13 SECURITIES SEGMENT SUMMARY ($ in millions) 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 03/31/2019 Carrying Value of Assets $1,448 $1,507 $1,931 $1,721 $1,911 $1,788 $1,619 Weighed-Average Yield 1.6% 1.6% 2.2% 3.1% 3.2% 3.3% 3.3% Number of CUSIPs 134 148 164 161 181 188 197 Average CUSIP Size $10.8 $10.2 $11.8 $10.7 $10.6 $9.5 $8.2 Weighted-Average Duration 2.1 Years 2.3 Years 2.3 Years 2.4 Years 2.4 Years 2.3 Years 2.5 Years % AAA-Rated or Agency-Backed 92% 92% 92% 89% 86% 84% 83% % Investment Grade-Rated 99%+ 99%+ 100% 99% 98% 97% 97% Securities Portfolio Duration Profile (as of 09/30/2020) 100% Category Portfolio Weighting 97% 100% 100% Cumulative Portfolio Weighting 80% 77% 60% 57% $1.4 $1.4 $1.4 billion billion billion 40% $1.1 $825 billion 20% 20% million 19% 20% 97% 100% 100% 100% 80% 77% $48 $292 60% 57%$282 $292 million 3% $0.2 40% million million 20% 20% million 19% 20% 0% 0.02% 0% 3% 0.02% 0-1 year 1-3 years 3-5 years 5-7.5 years >7.5 years 0-1 year 1-3 years 3-5 years 5-7.5 years >7.5 years Highly-rated,short-duration,highly-liquid securities portfolio S-14 REAL ESTATE SEGMENT SUMMARY ($ in millions) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Net Leased Commercial Real Estate (100% Owned) Acquisitions - - $6 $6 $9 $3 $2 Net Sales Proceeds 19 - - - - - - Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) 643 665 671 671 669 666 670 Square Feet (end of quarter) 5,294,566 5,382,354 5,382,354 5,338,661 5,291,867 5,224,039 5,204,471 Net Operating Income (Rental Income) $13.5 $13.5 $13.6 $13.5 $13.0 $13.3 $13.2 Diversified Commercial Real Estate 1 Acquisitions 2 - $4 $22 $66 - - $18 Net Sales Proceeds 44 - 29 - 7 12 - Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) 347 377 375 375 309 315 331 Square Feet (end of quarter) 2,425,518 3,115,383 3,043,487 3,224,468 2,910,991 3,070,991 3,224,545 Net Operating Income $3.9 $3.9 $4.9 $5.8 $4.8 $4.5 $4.6 Condominium Residential Real Estate 1 Net Sales Proceeds $0.3 $0.3 $1 $1 $0.3 $2 $2 Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) 1 1 1 2 3 3 5 Remaining Condo Units (end of quarter) 2 3 4 6 9 10 17 Unit Sale Price as % of GAAP Book Value 92% 85% 87% 120% 94% 96% 99% Total Real Estate Portfolio Carrying Value of Assets (end of quarter) $991 $1,042 $1,047 $1,048 $981 $984 $1,006 All metrics shown on a consolidated basis Includes additions to portfolio from foreclosure 09/30/2020 Real Estate Portfolio Snapshot Property Type Wholesale Office Club 11% Dollar 25% Store 13% Drug Other Store 8% 10% Grocery Multifamily Other Store 14% 9% Retail 5% Warehouse 5% Geography Various Northeast 1% 14% South 38% Midwest 24% West 16% Southwest 7% S-15 INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER ($ in millions, except per share values) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Net interest income Interest income $54.6 $62.1 $72.6 $76.2 $82.3 $85.3 $86.5 Interest expense 56.4 68.4 51.4 49.3 51.4 52.4 51.2 Net interest income ($1.8) ($6.3) $21.2 $26.9 $30.9 $33.0 $35.2 - - - - - - - Provision for (release of) loan loss reserves (2.5) (0.7) 26.6 2.0 - 0.3 0.3 Net interest income after provision for (release of) loan losses $0.7 ($5.6) ($5.4) $24.9 $30.9 $32.7 $34.9 Other income Operating lease income 25.5 23.8 26.3 25.3 24.4 27.8 28.9 Sale of loans, net 1.1 (0.7) 1.0 16.2 11.2 20.3 7.1 Realized gain (loss) on securities (0.3) (14.8) 3.0 4.2 3.4 4.5 2.9 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities - 0.4 (0.5) 0.4 0.3 (1.0) 2.1 Unrealized gain (loss) on Agency interest-only securities 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Realized gain on sale of real estate, net 21.6 (0.0) 10.5 0.4 2.1 (1.1) 0.0 Impairment of real estate - - - - - - (1.4) Fee and other income 3.1 3.5 1.5 7.4 5.2 7.2 4.7 Net result from derivative transactions 0.3 (0.8) (15.4) 5.9 (9.5) (15.5) (11.0) Earnings (loss) from investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 0.4 0.5 0.4 (0.2) 1.1 1.6 1.0 Gain (loss) on extinguishment / defeasance of debt 1.2 19.0 2.1 - - - (1.1) Total other income $52.8 $30.9 $29.0 $59.6 $38.2 $43.7 $33.1 Costs and expenses Salaries and employee benefits 7.9 7.0 17.0 15.0 14.3 14.9 23.6 Operating expenses 3.9 6.2 5.8 5.9 5.3 6.0 5.4 Real estate operating expenses 8.1 6.0 7.9 5.5 6.3 6.0 5.5 Fee expense 2.5 2.0 1.4 1.1 2.1 1.2 1.7 Depreciation and amortization 9.8 9.8 10.0 9.3 9.0 9.9 10.2 Total costs and expenses $32.1 $31.1 $42.2 $36.8 $37.0 $38.1 $46.4 Income (loss) before taxes $21.4 ($5.7) ($18.6) $47.6 $32.1 $38.3 $21.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 0.0 (0.6) (4.5) 2.2 1.1 2.2 (2.9) Net income (loss) $21.4 ($5.2) ($14.1) $45.4 $30.9 $36.1 $24.5 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (4.1) 0.3 (1.5) 0.0 (0.1) 0.3 0.4 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership (0.0) 0.8 (0.1) (4.8) (3.3) (4.1) (2.8) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders $17.2 ($4.2) ($15.7) $40.6 $27.6 $32.2 $22.2 Earnings per share: Basic $0.15 ($0.04) ($0.15) $0.38 $0.26 $0.31 $0.21 Diluted 0.14 (0.04) (0.15) 0.37 0.26 0.30 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding (mm): Basic 117.5 106.8 106.3 106.0 106.0 105.5 104.3 Diluted 118.8 106.8 106.3 118.9 106.6 105.9 105.0 Core Earnings (pre-tax) 1 $19.7 $12.8 $30.9 $48.6 $44.1 $51.0 $46.9 Core EPS (after-tax) 1 $0.16 $0.12 $0.26 $0.40 $0.38 $0.43 $0.40 1. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 S-16 CORE EARNINGS, CORE EPS AND ROAE RECONCILIATIONS BY QUARTER1 ($ in millions, except per share values) Net income (loss) Income tax expense (benefit) Income (loss) before taxes Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (GAAP) Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value securities Adjustment for economic gain on loan sales not recognized under GAAP for which risk has been substantially transferred, net of reversal/amortization Adjustment for CECL reserves Non-cashstock-based compensation Transactional adjustments (response to COVID-19)2 Core earnings Core estimated corporate tax benefit (expense) After-tax core earnings Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) (mm) Core EPS Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) (mm) Effect of shares issuable to converted Class B shareholders, unvested restricted stock, and unvested stock options (mm) Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) (mm) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 $21.4 ($5.2) ($14.1) $45.4 $30.9 $36.1 $24.5 0.0 (0.6) (4.5) 2.2 1.1 2.2 (2.9) $21.4 ($5.7) ($18.6) $47.6 $32.1 $38.3 $21.7 (4.2) 0.2 (1.5) (0.0) (0.1) 0.3 0.4 4.5 8.9 1.4 8.2 6.7 6.6 5.7 (4.2) (8.6) 17.6 (10.7) 1.9 2.2 9.1 (0.0) (1.6) 1.5 (0.5) (0.2) 0.9 (2.1) 0.5 0.2 (0.2) 0.2 (0.2) (0.6) (0.0) (2.5) (0.7) 18.6 - - - - 4.1 3.3 12.2 3.7 3.9 3.4 12.1 - 16.9 - - - - - $19.7 $12.8 $30.9 $48.6 $44.1 $51.0 $46.9 (0.4) 2.0 0.3 (1.6) 0.4 0.0 0.3 $19.4 $14.8 $31.1 $47.0 $44.6 $51.0 $47.2 118.8 118.9 118.9 118.9 118.8 118.6 118.2 $0.16 $0.12 $0.26 $0.40 $0.38 $0.43 $0.40 118.8 106.8 106.3 118.9 106.6 105.9 105.0 - 12.1 12.6 - 12.2 12.7 13.2 118.8 118.9 118.9 118.9 118.8 118.6 118.2 Last Twelve Year-to-Date: Months (LTM) Nine Months Ended 09/30/2020 Ended 09/30/2020 Core earnings $111.9 $63.3 $19.7 $12.8 $30.9 $48.6 $44.1 $51.0 $46.9 Average book equity 1,549.7 1,522.9 1,509.0 1,497.6 1,562.0 1,630.4 1,634.6 1,636.7 1,634.1 Pre-tax Core ROAE 7.2% 5.5% 5.2% 3.4% 7.9% 11.9% 10.8% 12.5% 11.5% After-tax core earnings $112.3 $65.3 $19.4 $14.8 $31.1 $47.0 $44.6 $51.0 $47.2 Average book equity 1,549.7 1,522.9 1,509.0 1,497.6 1,562.0 1,630.4 1,634.6 1,636.7 1,634.1 After-tax Core ROAE 7.2% 5.7% 5.1% 4.0% 8.0% 11.5% 10.9% 12.5% 11.6% For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 The impact from COVID-19 included adjustments in Q2 2020 related to the unusual market conditions and actions taken by management. For additional detail on these adjustments, please refer to the Company's June 30, 2020 Form 10-Q filing and earnings press release S-17 BALANCE SHEET BY QUARTER ($ in millions, except per share values) 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 03/31/2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $875.8 $826.1 $358.4 $58.2 $83.1 $126.5 $45.2 Restricted cash 41.9 47.9 263.9 297.6 38.7 88.9 80.1 Mortgage loan receivables held for investment, net, at amortized cost 2,684.2 2,906.0 3,383.3 3,236.5 3,212.9 3,101.4 3,300.1 Mortgage loan receivables held for sale 30.6 86.0 146.7 122.3 174.2 112.0 189.5 Real estate securities 1,447.6 1,506.7 1,930.6 1,721.3 1,911.5 1,788.4 1,619.1 Real estate and related lease intangibles, net 990.6 1,042.2 1,047.4 1,048.1 981.3 984.4 1,006.0 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 49.2 48.9 48.7 48.4 51.4 57.8 93.8 FHLB stock 61.6 61.6 61.6 61.6 61.6 61.6 61.6 Derivative instruments 0.4 0.4 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.5 1.6 Accrued interest receivable 18.3 18.8 23.2 21.1 22.7 24.3 26.6 Other assets 159.3 65.0 67.1 53.3 82.4 61.0 101.8 Total assets $6,359.5 $6,609.5 $7,331.9 $6,669.2 $6,619.9 $6,406.8 $6,525.4 Liabilities Debt obligations: Secured and unsecured debt obligations $4,714.5 $4,953.5 $5,681.0 $4,859.9 $4,860.7 $4,613.1 $4,716.4 Liability for transfers not considered sales - - - - - - 15.8 Dividends payable 26.2 23.6 38.3 38.7 2.4 1.9 1.4 Accrued expenses 36.2 55.6 38.5 72.4 45.8 55.5 34.3 Other liabilities 60.7 68.5 73.3 59.2 71.8 88.3 113.1 Total liabilities $4,837.7 $5,101.2 $5,831.0 $5,030.2 $4,980.6 $4,758.7 $4,881.2 Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 Class B common stock, no par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Additional paid-in capital 1,726.3 1,649.2 1,546.1 1,532.4 1,529.6 1,526.5 1,508.5 Treasury stock (54.5) (53.6) (53.0) (42.7) (41.6) (41.5) (40.8) Retained earnings (dividends in excess of earnings) (127.0) (120.1) (94.2) (35.7) (39.9) (30.8) (26.5) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (28.4) (45.1) (65.9) 4.2 10.4 12.2 7.1 Total shareholders' equity $1,516.5 $1,430.5 $1,333.2 $1,458.3 $1,458.7 $1,466.4 $1,448.3 Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership - 71.0 160.5 172.1 171.7 172.5 186.3 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 5.3 6.9 7.2 8.6 8.8 9.2 9.6 Total equity $1,521.8 $1,508.4 $1,500.8 $1,639.0 $1,639.3 $1,648.1 $1,644.2 Total liabilities and equity $6,359.5 $6,609.5 $7,331.9 $6,669.2 $6,619.9 $6,406.8 $6,525.4 Adjusted Leverage Ratio 1 2.9x 3.1x 3.8x 3.0x 2.9x 2.6x 2.6x Total Shares Outstanding (mm) 120.3 120.4 120.5 119.7 119.7 119.7 119.8 GAAP Book Value per Share 2 $12.61 $12.44 $12.31 $13.56 $13.56 $13.63 $13.59 Undepreciated Book Value per Share 1 $14.35 $14.17 $14.01 $15.23 $15.15 $15.16 $15.09 Distributions per LADR Share $0.20 $0.20 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 $0.34 For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 For a description of these financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 S-18 BOOK EQUITY, SHARECOUNT, AND ADJUSTED LEVERAGE GAAP RECONCILIATION BY QUARTER ($ in millions, except per share values) Beginning book equity balance Net income (loss) Dividends / distributions Changes in other comprehensive income (OCI) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs Other Ending book equity balance (Total equity) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (JVs) Book equity balance excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated JVs Average book equity balance excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated JVs Accumulated depreciation & amortization - net leased commercial real estate Accumulated depreciation & amortization - diversified commercial real estate Accumulated depreciation & amortization - condominium residential real estate Less: JV noncontrolling interests' share of accumulated real estate depreciation & amortization Accumulated real estate depreciation & amortization - our share Undepreciated book value 09/30/2020 06/30/2020 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 03/31/2019 $1,508.4 $1,500.8 $1,639.0 $1,639.3 $1,648.1 $1,644.2 $1,643.6 21.4 (5.2) (14.1) 45.4 30.9 36.1 24.5 (30.4) (24.3) (44.3) (41.2) (41.6) (41.0) (40.6) 18.7 26.1 (78.0) (6.8) (2.0) 5.6 13.2 - - - - - - - 3.7 10.9 (1.8) 2.3 3.9 3.2 3.4 $1,521.8 $1,508.4 $1,500.8 $1,639.0 $1,639.3 $1,648.1 $1,644.2 (5.3) (6.9) (7.2) (8.6) (8.8) (9.2) (9.6) $1,516.5 $1,501.5 $1,493.7 $1,630.3 $1,630.4 $1,638.8 $1,634.6 $1,509.0 $1,497.6 $1,562.0 $1,630.4 $1,634.6 $1,636.7 $1,634.1 145.5 142.2 135.8 129.3 122.9 116.6 110.3 75.9 74.2 70.8 76.3 73.5 72.1 73.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.7 (11.9) (12.1) (11.7) (13.4) (13.0) (12.6) (12.2) $209.6 $204.4 $195.0 $192.4 $183.8 $176.5 $172.1 $1,726.1 $1,705.9 $1,688.6 $1,822.8 $1,814.2 $1,815.4 $1,806.7 Class A shares outstanding (mm) 120.3 115.0 108.3 107.5 107.6 107.6 106.6 Class B shares outstanding (mm) - 5.4 12.2 12.2 12.2 12.2 13.2 Total shares outstanding (mm) 120.3 120.4 120.5 119.7 119.7 119.7 119.8 Shareholders' equity GAAP reconciliation Total shareholders' equity $1,516.5 $1,430.5 $1,333.2 $1,458.3 $1,458.7 $1,466.4 $1,448.3 Plus: noncontrolling interest in operating partnership (Class B shareholder book equity) - 71.0 160.5 172.1 171.7 172.5 186.3 Total equity excluding noncontrolling interest in consolidated JVs $1,516.5 $1,501.5 $1,493.7 $1,630.3 $1,630.4 $1,638.8 $1,634.6 GAAP Book Value per Share 1 $12.61 $12.44 $12.31 $13.56 $13.56 $13.63 $13.59 Undepreciated Book Value per Share 2 $14.35 $14.17 $14.01 $15.23 $15.15 $15.16 $15.09 Debt obligations GAAP reconciliation Committed loan repurchase facilities $353.8 $381.1 $537.0 $702.3 $760.5 $685.3 $611.4 Committed securities repurchase facility 352.2 451.3 477.7 42.8 85.5 - 93.8 Uncommitted securities repurchase facility 471.0 462.6 712.0 1,070.9 940.1 582.1 324.8 Revolving Credit Facility 266.4 266.4 266.4 - - - - Mortgage loan financing, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 770.0 805.4 806.2 812.6 723.3 734.7 739.5 Other secured loan financing facility 190.6 188.7 - - - - - CLO debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 281.6 299.6 - - 117.8 263.2 497.3 Participation financing (on mortgage loan receivable) - - - - - - 2.4 Borrowings from the FHLB 326.0 360.8 1,007.6 1,073.5 1,076.4 1,191.4 1,291.4 Senior unsecured notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,702.9 1,737.5 1,874.1 1,157.8 1,157.1 1,156.4 1,155.7 Liability for transfers not considered sales - - - - - - 15.8 Debt obligations, net $4,714.5 $4,953.5 $5,681.0 $4,859.9 $4,860.7 $4,613.1 $4,732.3 Less: CLO debt (281.6) (299.6) - - (117.8) (263.2) (497.3) Less: Liability for transfers not considered sales - - - - - - (15.8) Adjusted debt obligations $4,432.9 $4,653.9 $5,681.0 $4,859.9 $4,742.9 $4,349.9 $4,219.1 Total equity $1,521.8 $1,508.4 $1,500.8 $1,639.0 $1,639.3 $1,648.1 $1,644.2 Adjusted leverage ratio 2.9x 3.1x 3.8x 3.0x 2.9x 2.6x 2.6x For a description of these financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page S-20 S-19 SELECTED DEFINITIONS Adjusted Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

Total debt obligations, net of deferred financing costs, adjusted for non-recourse indebtedness related to securitizations that is consolidated on our GAAP balance sheet and liability for transfers not considered sales, divided by GAAP total equity.

After-Tax Core Return on Average Equity (After-Tax Core ROAE) (non-GAAP)

Core Return on Average Equity (After-Tax Core ROAE) After-Tax Core Earnings divided by average book equity balance excluding total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures.

Core Earnings (non-GAAP)

Income before taxes adjusted for (i) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to the hedging of assets on our balance sheet as of the end of the specified accounting period, (iii) unrealized gains/(losses) related to our investments in fair value securities and passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and the exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods, (v) adjustment for CECL reserves, (vi) non-cashstock-based compensation, and (vii) certain transactional adjustments.

Core EPS (non-GAAP)

(non-GAAP) After-Tax Core Earnings divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding.

GAAP Book Value per Share

Total shareholders' equity divided by Class A common shares outstanding.

Other Assets

Includes cash collateral held by broker, allowance for loan losses, investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, FHLB stock, derivative instrument assets, amount due from brokers, accrued interest receivable, mortgage loans transferred but not considered sold and other assets.

Other Liabilities

Includes amount due to brokers, derivative instrument liabilities, amount payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, dividend payable, accrued expenses, liabilities for transfers not considered sales and other liabilities.

Pre-Tax Core Return on Average Equity (Pre-Tax Core ROAE) (non-GAAP)

Core Return on Average Equity (Pre-Tax Core ROAE) Core Earnings divided by average book equity balance excluding total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures.

Undepreciated Book Equity and Undepreciated Book Value per Share (non-GAAP)

Total equity, adjusted to exclude total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures and adjusted to include our share of total real estate accumulated depreciation and amortization. Per share information is derived by dividing the preceding amount by total diluted shares outstanding.

S-20

