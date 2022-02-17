Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPH   TH6733010008

LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(LPH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

: Result of the invitation to propose agendas and nominate persons to be elected as directors at the AGM No.33/2022

02/17/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Feb 2022 21:35:14
Headline
: Result of the invitation to propose agendas and nominate persons to be elected as directors at the AGM No.33/2022
Symbol
LPH
Source
LPH
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ladprao General Hospital pcl published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:48aResult of the invitation to propose agendas and nominate persons to be elected as direc..
PU
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Perio..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Perio..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Approves Annual Dividend for 2020, Paya..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Proposes Annual Dividend, Payable on Ma..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for 2020, Payable on ..
CI
2021Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 425 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net income 2021 512 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net cash 2021 57,0 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
Yield 2021 6,27%
Capitalization 4 284 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,90 THB
Average target price 7,55 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ungoon Chantanavanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Somsak Lolekha Chairman
Piboon Limpraphat Independent Director
Benjawan Thanapaisalpipath Independent Director
Kulthon Nakaprom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%132
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.34%29 823
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA7.01%24 050
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-10.35%13 823
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.43%11 364
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.47%10 582