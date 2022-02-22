Log in
    LPH   TH6733010008

LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(LPH)
Ladprao General Hospital Public : Notification of additional investment in subsidiary for 2022 business expansion, Director resignation, and the amendment of Director's authority

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 17:07:23
Headline
Notification of additional investment in subsidiary for 2022 business expansion, Director resignation, and the amendment of Director's authority
Symbol
LPH
Source
LPH
Full Detailed News 
                Change of director/Executive

Acknowledged the resignation of Mrs.Supaporn Kanthamanond from the position of 
Company's Director, due to her personal mission, effective on February 21, 2022
onwards.
______________________________________________________________________

1.    Approved additional investment of not exceeding Baht 50 million in Asia 
Business Management Center Co., Ltd. (The subsidiary) by using cash flow from
operation to expand business for the operating year 2022 either directly or
indirectly which related to medical and healthcare facilities as well as health
centers by investing and maintaining the same shareholding in a new rights
issued by Asia Business Management Center Co., Ltd. (The subsidiary). The
subscription payment is at the discretion of the Executive Committee in
accordance with the legal procedures.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ladprao General Hospital pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
