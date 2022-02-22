Ladprao General Hospital Public : Notification of additional investment in subsidiary for 2022 business expansion, Director resignation, and the amendment of Director's authority

Change of director/Executive Acknowledged the resignation of Mrs.Supaporn Kanthamanond from the position of Company's Director, due to her personal mission, effective on February 21, 2022 onwards. ______________________________________________________________________ 1. Approved additional investment of not exceeding Baht 50 million in Asia Business Management Center Co., Ltd. (The subsidiary) by using cash flow from operation to expand business for the operating year 2022 either directly or indirectly which related to medical and healthcare facilities as well as health centers by investing and maintaining the same shareholding in a new rights issued by Asia Business Management Center Co., Ltd. (The subsidiary). The subscription payment is at the discretion of the Executive Committee in accordance with the legal procedures. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.