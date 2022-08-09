Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPH   TH6733010008

LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(LPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
6.250 THB   +0.81%
11:19aLADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of interim dividend payment for the first-half of 2022 operating results
PU
07/26LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the Use of Proceeds from the Capital Increase as of June 30, 2022
PU
04/15Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ladprao General Hospital Public : Notification of interim dividend payment for the first-half of 2022 operating results

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Notification of interim dividend payment for the first-half of 2022 operating results

Security Symbol:

LPH

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

09-Aug-2022

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

24-Aug-2022

Ex-dividend date

23-Aug-2022

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.10

Par value (baht)

0.50

Payment date

09-Sep-2022

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2022 to

30-Jun-2022

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mr. Vitavas Pirmphol )

Deputy Director of Administrative / The

Company Secretary

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ladprao General Hospital pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:18:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 263 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2022 302 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 4 464 M 126 M 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ladprao General Hospital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,25 THB
Average target price 6,80 THB
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ungoon Chantanavanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Somsak Lolekha Chairman
Piboon Limpraphat Independent Director
Benjawan Thanapaisalpipath Independent Director
Kulthon Nakaprom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LADPRAO GENERAL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.93%127
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.22%31 839
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY34.32%20 188
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-30.73%14 114
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.67%12 685
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED15.22%11 846