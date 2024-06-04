OTCQB:LADX
Management and Board
Stephen Snowdy, PhD
CEO
- Recently joined LadRx
- PhD Neurobiology University of North Carolina
- Full-cycleexperience: napkin drawings to global product launch
- 20 years of experience in medical executive management
- Venture capital
- Medical devices
- Pharma
- IPO
- Public company management
Gilad Gordon, MD R&D/Regulatory Consultant
- Oncology development expert
- 30 years experience developing cancer treatments
- Directly responsible for 50 INDs, hundreds of clinical trials
John Caloz
CFO
- 30+ years of CFO experience in life sciences sector
-
Occulogix, IRIS Int'l, Synarc, Phoenix Int'l Life
Sciences
Board of Directors
- Jennifer Simpson, PhD
LadRx Chair of the Board. CEO of Panbela Therapeutics. Former CEO of Delcath, Oncology Lead at Imclone, Product Director Oncology Marketing at Ortho Biotech
- Joel Caldwell
Chair of Audit Committee. 30 years of experience in tax, finance, and auditing.
- Cary J. Claiborne
Chair of the Compensation Committee. CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Former CEO of Prosperity Capital Management, LLC.
Despite Progress, Cancer is a Massive Burden Needing Solutions
In 2019, cancer claimed over 10 million lives worldwide1
Leading attributable causes (approx. half of cancers are attributable) are smoking, alcohol use, and high BMI1
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the US, behind heart disease2
Graphs Adapted from Center for Disease Control, "An Update on Cancer in the United States"
- "The Global Burden of Cancer…", The Lancet. August 20, 2022. 400:10352. 563-591
- Center for Disease Control, "An Update on Cancer in the United States"
Investment Highlights
LadRx has developed elegant tumor targeting and release molecules called LADR that are based on small molecular entities (no complex antibodies or nanoparticles) allowing for higher dosing, lower off-target toxicity, and no need for screening patients for presence of antibody targets.
- First LADR drug aldoxorubicin showed promise in Phase II in soft tissue sarcoma, extending PFS with less cardiotoxicity than doxorubicin. Several additional human studies have confirmed cardiotox benefit. Well positioned for additional Phase II and III study
- Aldoxorubicin has orphan drug status in several cancers
- Next-genLADR drug, LADR-7, has been manufactured under GMP, ready for IND filing in 3Q-4Q 2024 and FIH end of 2024
- Small and virtual to minimize cash use.
- Strong, broad, and global patent portfolio
*Cranmer, LD. OncoTargets and Therapy, 2019:12 2047-2062
LADR=Linker-Activated Drug Release
LADR-based drugs take advantage of circulating albumin as trojan horse:
- Major source of amino acids for tumors*
- Tumors use as carrier for metabolites, hormones, nutrients*
- Undergoes macropinocytosis*
- Accumulates in tumors due to EPR*
- Long half life*
LADR:
Ultra High Potency Drug Payload
- Payloads are effective in the nanomolar range
- Similar to those used for approved ADCs (auristatins and maytansinoids)
Cleavable Linker
- Novel linker keeps the highly potent drug payload inactive until the conjugate reaches the tumor
- The linker is then cleaved when exposed to lower pH in tumor and intracellular environments
Targeting
- Ensures rapid and selective binding to circulating serum albumin
- Serum albumin transports the
LADR drug to the tumor
* Kratz, F. Albumin as a drug carrier. J Cont Rel (2008) 132:171-183
Aldoxorubicin: 1st Gen LADR-Based Drug Has Proven Higher Dosing with Improved Safety in Human Trials Compared to Native Doxorubicin
Doxorubicin maximum dosing is 75 mg/m2, limited mostly by cardiotoxicity1
When attached to LADR backbone, doxorubicin has been dosed in humans at 250 equiv mg/m2 (3.3x higher), with lower cardiotoxicity2
- LADR allows for 3X higher dosing or more of doxorubicin
- Aldoxorubicin crosses the Blood-Brain Barrier
- Tumor targeting and release with the simplicity of a small molecule
- In the case of next-gen LADRs 7-10, maximum doses are ~10 higher than that of non-LADR versions
1accessdata.fda.gov
2Gong, J, Hendifar, A. et al. Aldoxorubicin: A tumor-targeted doxorubicin conjugate for sarcomas. Drug Dev Des Ther (2018) 12:777-786
Aldoxorubicin-Early Clinical Experience
Phase I
- No tox up to 200 mg/m2 dose equivalence (DE)
- 260 mg/m2 Grade 2 mucositis anemia, grade 3 neutropenia/leukocytopenia
- 340 mg/m2 DE determined to be MTD
- RP2D: 260 mg/m2 DE every 3 weeks (3.5X conventional doxorubicin dosing)
- No cardiac effects noted, even at 1,650 mg/m2 DE, which is higher than doxorubicin dose that causes cardiotoxicity in > 50% of patients
Phase IA/IIB
- Metastatic solid tumors, aldox+gemcitabine
- Thrombocytopenia was the dose-limiting toxicity
- No cardiotoxicity, 6/27 had >10% reduction in LVEF
- PR2D 200mg/m2 (150 mg/m2 DE) and 500 mg/m2 gemcitabine
- 20% PR in pts receiving > 260mg/m2 DE (350mg/m2)
- ORR 29% in those receiving less than 260 mg/m2
- ORR 38% in those receiving at least 260 mg/m2
Aldoxorubicin-Phase II in Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Structure
- Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma versus doxorubicin, randomized 2:1
- 21-daycycle for 6-8 cycles
- Aldoxorubicin 260 mg/m2 DE (350 mg/m2) vs doxorubicin 75 mg/m2 DE
- 126 pts primary endpoint PFS
- Patients could have received up to 225 mg/m2 doxorubicin, but must have been treatment-naive for advanced disease.
Results
- 86 in aldoxorubicin group, 40 in doxorubicin
- 6% of patients had received prior doxorubicin
- Primary endpoint met: Investigator mPFS 8.3m vs 4.6m (central mPFS 5.6m vs 2.7m)
- 12% of aldoxorubicin group versus 29% of doxorubicin group experienced LVEF decrease greater than 10%. Serum troponin unchanged in aldoxorubicin group, elevated in doxorubicin group for up to 5 months
- Not powered to assess OS
- Grade 3-4 tox more frequent in aldoxorubicin group (80% vs 58%)
Aldoxorubicin-Phase III in Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Structure
- Structure very different from successful Phase II
- 433 patients, randomized 1:1 to aldoxorubicin at 260 mg/m2 DE on 21-day cycle versus investigators choice among 3 regimens that included, 1) dacarbazine, pazopanib, gemcitabine/docetaxel; 2) doxorubicin; or 3) ifosfomade
- Included patients who had relapsed or been refractory to initial systemic therapy
Results
- 2/3 of patients in each group had received prior doxorubicin
- Liposarcomas and leiomyosarcomas were 55% of aldoxorubicin group and 59% of control group
- PFS (primary endpoint) 4.1m vs 2.96, not statistically significant
- PFS in L-sarcomas was significant at 5.3m vs 2.96m
- OS and ORR not improved
- Decrease in LVEF > 20% in 8/213 (3.8%) aldoxorubicin subjects, 4/43 (9.3%) in doxorubicin subjects.
- Decrease in LVEF <50% was seen in 9/213 (4%) aldoxorubicin subjects versus 9/47 (19%) of doxorubicin subjects.
Comments
- 47/215 in control group received doxorubicin, and could be assumed to not have failed doxorubicin prior (else investigator would not choose doxorubicin for that subject), compared to active group, in which 2/3 could be assumed to have failed/recurred after doxorubicin treatment
- Remainder of control group received therapies that are not cross-resistant with doxorubicin
