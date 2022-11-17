Investor Presentation: November 2022

THIS PRESENTATION CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT INVOLVE CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. SUCH STATEMENTS MAY BE PRECEDED BY THE WORDS "INTENDS," "MAY," "WILL," "PLANS," "EXPECTS," "ANTICIPATES," "PROJECTS," "PREDICTS," ESTIMATES," "AIMS," "BELIEVES," "HOPES," "POTENTIAL"
Management and Board
Stephen Snowdy, PhD
Gilad Gordon, MD
John Caloz
CEO
R&D/Regulatory Consultant
CFO
•
Recently joined LadRx
•
Oncology development expert
•
30+ years of CFO
•
PhD Neurobiology University
•
30 years experience
experience in life sciences
of North Carolina
developing cancer treatments
sector
•
Full-cycle experience: napkin
•
Directly responsible for 50
•
Occulogix, IRIS Int'l,
drawings to global product
INDs, hundreds of clinical
Synarc, Phoenix Int'l Life
launch
trials
Sciences
20 years of experience in medical executive management
Venture capital
Medical devices
Pharma
IPO
Public company management
Board of Directors
Jennifer Simpson, PhD
LadRx Chair of the Board. CEO of Panbela Therapeutics. Former CEO of Delcath, Oncology Lead at Imclone, Product Director Oncology Marketing at Ortho Biotech
Joel Caldwell
Chair of Audit Committee. 30 years of experience in tax, finance, and auditing.
Cary J. Claiborne
Chair of the Compensation Committee. CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Former CEO of Prosperity Capital Management, LLC.
Cancer is a massive burden
In 2019, cancer claimed over 10 million lives worldwide1
Leading attributable causes (approx. half of cancers are attributable) are smoking, alcohol use, and high BMI1
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the US, behind heart disease2
Graphs Adapted from Center for Disease Control, "An Update on Cancer in the United States"
"The Global Burden of Cancer…", The Lancet. August 20, 2022. 400:10352. 563-591
Center for Disease Control, "An Update on Cancer in the United States"
Investment Highlights
LadRx has developed elegant tumor targeting and
release molecules called LADR that are based on
LadRx is stage-diversified, with LADR-based drugs stretching
small molecular entities (no complex antibodies or
from registrational Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer to late pre-
nanoparticles) allowing for higher dosing and
clinical next-gen drugs
lower off-target tox
First LADR drug Aldoxorubicin has been licensed to Immunity Bio for $343+ million in milestones and royalties, contingent on regulatory approvals and commercial milestones
Next-genLADR-based drugs are nearing readiness for IND
Small and virtual to minimize cash use
Strong, broad, and global patent portfolio
Potential short-term upside with licensed product Arimoclomol expected to go to FDA for NDA in 1Q2023 (licensed by KemPharm)
LadRx Corporation published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:28:05 UTC.