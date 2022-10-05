Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. LadRx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYTR   US2328286081

LADRX CORPORATION

(CYTR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:53 2022-10-05 pm EDT
0.0920 USD    0.00%
04:32pLadRx Corporation Announces OTCQB Ticker Change to LADX
BU
09/26Investor Presentation : September 2022
PU
09/23CytRx Corporation Relaunches as LadRx Corporation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LadRx Corporation Announces OTCQB Ticker Change to LADX

10/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
LadRx Corporation (OTCQB: LADX) (“LadRx” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on research and development of life-saving cancer therapeutics, today announced it is changing its OTCQB ticker symbol from CYTR to LADX effective Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Snowdy, PhD commented, “Following up on other changes we have made this year, including the change of our name to LadRx Corporation, we are updating our ticker symbol to better reflect our Company’s focus and brand. Our new name and ticker highlight our unique product platform that has given rise to one clinical drug, Aldoxorubicin, and four pre-clinical therapeutics targeted against cancer, LADRs 7, 8, 9, and 10.”

There is no action required by the Company’s current shareholders and the change in its ticker symbol will have no effect on its corporate structure or business. LadRx’s common stock will continue to be listed on the OTCQB, and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only LadRx’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of LadRx’s control. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by LadRx with the SEC, including disclosures under the heading “Risk Factors”, and current reports filed since the date of the LadRx’s most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to LadRx on the date the statements are first published. LadRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation (OTCQB: LADX) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer. LadRx’s most recent advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, LadRx’s drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme A/S in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is developing arimoclomol in two indications, including Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), and Gaucher disease. LadRx Corporation’s website is www.ladrxcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -13,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,35 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,14 M 4,14 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart LADRX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LadRx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Snowdy Chief Executive Officer
John Y. Caloz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Joel K. Caldwell Lead Independent Director
Jennifer K. Simpson Independent Director
Cary J. Claiborne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LADRX CORPORATION-81.78%4
MODERNA, INC.-50.52%49 162
LONZA GROUP AG-32.98%38 652
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-31.56%36 015
SEAGEN INC.-9.98%25 668
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.05%24 154