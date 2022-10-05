LadRx Corporation Announces OTCQB Ticker Change to LADX

LadRx Corporation (OTCQB: LADX) (“LadRx” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on research and development of life-saving cancer therapeutics, today announced it is changing its OTCQB ticker symbol from CYTR to LADX effective Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Snowdy, PhD commented, “Following up on other changes we have made this year, including the change of our name to LadRx Corporation, we are updating our ticker symbol to better reflect our Company’s focus and brand. Our new name and ticker highlight our unique product platform that has given rise to one clinical drug, Aldoxorubicin, and four pre-clinical therapeutics targeted against cancer, LADRs 7, 8, 9, and 10.”

There is no action required by the Company’s current shareholders and the change in its ticker symbol will have no effect on its corporate structure or business. LadRx’s common stock will continue to be listed on the OTCQB, and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only LadRx’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of LadRx’s control. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by LadRx with the SEC, including disclosures under the heading “Risk Factors”, and current reports filed since the date of the LadRx’s most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to LadRx on the date the statements are first published. LadRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation (OTCQB: LADX) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer. LadRx’s most recent advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, LadRx’s drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme A/S in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is developing arimoclomol in two indications, including Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), and Gaucher disease. LadRx Corporation’s website is www.ladrxcorp.com.

