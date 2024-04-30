Lafarge Africa Plc

30th April 2024

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC ANNOUNCES THE VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT OF MR. ADEBODE ADEFIOYE;

MR. GBENGA OYEBODE, MFR TO SUCCEED AS CHAIRMAN

Lafarge Africa Plc hereby announces that Mr. Adebode Adefioye has notified the Board of Directors and shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 26th April 2024, of his decision to retire voluntarily as Chairman and step down as a member of the Board at the conclusion of the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Adefioye served as a Board Member for over eleven (11) years, having joined the Board in December 2012. He served as a Non-Executive Director for the first eight (8) years and was appointed Chairman in June 2020.

The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc is pleased to announce that Mr. Gbenga Oyebode MFR will succeed Mr. Adebode Adefioye as Chairman effective 27th April 2024. Mr. Oyebode MFR is the Chairman, Nominations, Governance and Remuneration Committee, member of the Risk Management and Ethics Committee and a member of the Finance and Strategy Committee of Lafarge Africa Plc. He has over 42 years of experience in legal, corporate governance and business operations, having graduated from the University of Ife (LL.B Honours), and the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia (LL.M).

Mr. Oyebode MFR is the Chairman of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc and Chairman of CFAO Nigeria. He was the Chairman of the Board of Access Bank from 2005-2015, a member of the Board of MTN Nigeria Plc from 2001 to 2019 and a Trustee of the Ford Foundation New York. He was appointed as a member of the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc on the 8th April 2020.

Mr. Oyebode MFR will step down from all Board Committees of the Company on assumption of the role as Chairman of the Board.

While bidding farewell to the members of the Board Mr. Adefioye said, "My tenure on the Board is filled with good memories. The Company has witnessed significant transformation in the last four years and I am happy that this is attributable to the efforts of every member of the Board. I feel fulfilled in retiring as Chairman knowing fully well that I will be leaving the leadership of the Board in good hands. I am grateful for the support of the entire Board and the confidence reposed in me.

Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Lafarge Africa's Group Managing Director said, "Mr. Adefioye has been a supportive Board Chairman. The entire Management team of the Company appreciates his guidance and leadership and wish him well in his future endeavours. I welcome Mr. Gbenga Oyebode MFR and look forward to working closely with him as the Chairman of the Board in delivering the Company's objectives.''

Mr. Oyebode commented, "I am honoured to be appointed Chairman of this great Company. I appreciate the leadership of Mr. Adebode Adefioye. I am confident that with the support of my colleagues on the Board and Management, and in our drive for excellence and innovation, Lafarge Africa Plc will achieve

PAGE 1/2