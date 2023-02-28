LAFARGE AFRICA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION
Lafarge Africa Plc hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31
st December, 2022
Proposed Dividend
A final dividend of 200 kobo per unit of 50 Kobo ordinary share, payable from
the Pioneer Reserve, will be paid to shareholders whose names are registered in
the Register of Members as at the close of business on
Thursday, 6 th April, 2023.
Closure of Register
The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 11
th April, 2023 to
Friday, 14
th April, 2023 (both dates inclusive).
Qualification Date
Monday, 10
th April, 2023.
Payment Date
On the 28
th day of April 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 6
th April,
2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the
Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend Registration
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrars e-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is
available on the website of our Registrar
www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com ,
complete and submit to the Registrar.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and
Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of
Annual
General
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Grand Banquet Hall,
Meeting
The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 28
th
April 2023. Shareholders may attend the meeting in person or by proxy.
Registrar
The details of our Registrar are:
CardinalStone Registrars Limited - 335/337, Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba,
Lagos State. Website:
www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com ; Email Address:
registrars@cardinalstone.com
Investor Relations
https://www.lafarge.com.ng/investor-relations
Dated this 27
th day of February 2023.
Adewunmi Alode (Mrs.)
General Counsel & Company Secretary
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)
TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001
27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990.
www.lafarge.com.ng
DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Group Managing Director/CEO (Egyptian), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi (Chief Financial Officer), Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mr. Grant Earnshaw - Director (British), Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie - Director (French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale - Director, Kaspar Theiler - Director (Swiss), Maria Shrivastava - Director (Indian)
