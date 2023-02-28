Advanced search
    WAPCO   NGWAPCO00002

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

(WAPCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
26.00 NGN   +1.56%
04:05aLafarge Africa : Notification of board changes
PU
03:55aLafarge Africa : Audited financial statement for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
03:45aLafarge Africa : Outcome of board meeting
PU
LAFARGE AFRICA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION

02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
Corporate Actions Announcement

Lafarge Africa Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st December, 2022

Proposed Dividend

A final dividend of 200 kobo per unit of 50 Kobo ordinary share, payable from

the Pioneer Reserve, will be paid to shareholders whose names are registered in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 6th April, 2023.

Closure of Register

The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 11th April, 2023 to

Friday, 14th April, 2023 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date

Monday, 10th April, 2023.

Payment Date

On the 28th day of April 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 6th April,

2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the

Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrars e-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is

available on the website of our Registrar www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com,

complete and submit to the Registrar.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and

Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of

Annual

General

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Grand Banquet Hall,

Meeting

The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 28th

April 2023. Shareholders may attend the meeting in person or by proxy.

Registrar

The details of our Registrar are:

CardinalStone Registrars Limited - 335/337, Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba,

Lagos State. Website: www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com; Email Address:

registrars@cardinalstone.com

Investor Relations

https://www.lafarge.com.ng/investor-relations

Dated this 27th day of February 2023.

Adewunmi Alode (Mrs.)

General Counsel & Company Secretary

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990. www.lafarge.com.ng

DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Group Managing Director/CEO (Egyptian), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi (Chief Financial Officer), Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mr. Grant Earnshaw - Director (British), Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie - Director (French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale - Director, Kaspar Theiler - Director (Swiss), Maria Shrivastava - Director (Indian)

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 09:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 347 B 754 M 754 M
Net income 2022 49 904 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 8,29%
Capitalization 419 B 910 M 910 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 351
Free-Float 7,40%
Managers and Directors
Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alade-Akinyemi Lolu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adebode Obafemi Adefioye Chairman
Adenike Ogunlesi Independent Non-Executive Director
Gbenga A. Oyebode Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC8.33%910
HOLCIM LTD18.42%35 524
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED9.89%22 844
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD15.26%12 367
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.12%11 054
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC4.21%9 968