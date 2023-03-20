Advanced search
    WAPCO   NGWAPCO00002

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

(WAPCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-16
25.10 NGN   +0.40%
01:27pLafarge Africa : Fy 2022 dividend
PU
03/03Lafarge Africa : Notice of board changes
PU
03/03Lafarge Africa : Fy 2022 press release
PU
Summary 
Summary

LAFARGE AFRICA : FY 2022 DIVIDEND

03/20/2023 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Actions Announcement

Lafarge Africa Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st December, 2022

Proposed Dividend

A final dividend of 200 kobo per unit of 50 Kobo ordinary share, payable from

the Pioneer Reserve, will be paid to shareholders whose names are registered in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 6th April, 2023.

Closure of Register

The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 11th April, 2023 to

Friday, 14th April, 2023 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date

Thursday, 6th April, 2023.

Payment Date

On the 28th day of April 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 6th April,

2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the

Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrars e-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is

available on the website of our Registrar www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com,

complete and submit to the Registrar.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and

Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of

Annual

General

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Grand Banquet Hall,

Meeting

The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 28th

April 2023. Shareholders may attend the meeting in person or by proxy.

Registrar

The details of our Registrar are:

CardinalStone Registrars Limited - 335/337, Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba,

Lagos State. Website: www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com; Email Address:

registrars@cardinalstone.com

Investor Relations

https://www.lafarge.com.ng/investor-relations

Dated this 27th day of February 2023.

Adewunmi Alode (Mrs.)

General Counsel & Company Secretary

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990. www.lafarge.com.ng

DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Group Managing Director/CEO (Egyptian), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi (Chief Financial Officer), Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mr. Grant Earnshaw - Director (British), Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie - Director (French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale - Director, Kaspar Theiler - Director (Swiss), Maria Shrivastava - Director (Indian)

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
