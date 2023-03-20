LAFARGE AFRICA : FY 2022 DIVIDEND

Corporate Actions Announcement

Lafarge Africa Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended 31st December, 2022

Proposed Dividend A final dividend of 200 kobo per unit of 50 Kobo ordinary share, payable from

the Pioneer Reserve, will be paid to shareholders whose names are registered in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on Thursday, 6th April, 2023.

Closure of Register The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 11th April, 2023 to

Friday, 14th April, 2023 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date Thursday, 6th April, 2023.

Payment Date On the 28th day of April 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at 6th April,

2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the

Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend Registration Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrars e-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is

available on the website of our Registrar www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com,

complete and submit to the Registrar.

Unclaimed Dividend Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of Annual General The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Grand Banquet Hall,

Meeting The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, 28th

April 2023. Shareholders may attend the meeting in person or by proxy.

Registrar The details of our Registrar are:

CardinalStone Registrars Limited - 335/337, Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba,

registrars@cardinalstone.com