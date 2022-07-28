LAFARGE AFRICA : LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING

LAGOS: 27th July 2022

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING

We hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc (the "Company") held on Wednesday, 27th July 2022, the Board considered and approved the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2022 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements").

Please note that the closed period for trading in the Company's shares, which commenced from Friday, 1st July 2022, will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements is released on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Closed Period"), in line with the Company's Insider Trading Policy and the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

