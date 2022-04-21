Log in
LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc q1 2022 press release
PU
02:35pLAFARGE AFRICA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/13Dangote, Lafarge, Others Account for N3.48bn Social Expenditure - Neiti
AQ
LAFARGE AFRICA : LAFARGE AFRICA PLC Q1 2022 PRESS RELEASE

04/21/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
Lafarge Africa Plc

Lagos, April 21st, 2022

STRONG Q1 2022 PERFORMANCE

  • Net Sales up 26.8% vs PY; Recurring EBIT up 50.4% vs PY and Net Income up 92.2%

  • Improved EBIT margin amidst inflationary and FX pressures on costs

  • Continued focus on Health and Safety and on accelerating our sustainability initiatives

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Quarter 1, 2022 Financial Highlights

Var. (±%)

Net sales (N'mn)

90,606

71,470

26.8%

Recurring EBIT (N'mn)

22,117

14,704

50.4%

Recurring EBIT margin (%)

24%

21%

Net income (N'mn)

17,558

9,136

92.2%

EPS (N/share)

1.09

0.57

92.2%

Q1 2022 Q1 2021

Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented: "Our Q1 2022 performance shows significant improvement over Q1 2021, with net sales of +26.8%, recurring EBIT of +50.4% and net income of +92.2%. Coming after our very strong FY 2021 results, our Q1 2022 performance confirms the continued growth trajectory of our business. We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on sustainability; our use of affordable clean energy and agro-ecology footprint are in accordance with our net zero pledge journey".

Q2 2022 OUTLOOK

  • Good demand momentum expected to continue in Q2 2022.

  • We will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs.

  • We remain focused in our drive towards sustainability

-END-

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world's green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim hass 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

CONTACT

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary adewunmi.alode@lafarge.com

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
