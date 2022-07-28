LAFARGE AFRICA : LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - Q2 2022 PRESS RELEASE

We will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs.

Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented: "Our Q2 2022 performance shows significant improvement over Q2 2021, with net sales of +30.5%, recurring EBIT of +12.8% and net income of +3.5%. Our H1 2022 results are even more impressive, with 28.7% and 32.1% growth in net sales and net income, respectively. This further confirms the consistent resilience and robustness of our business. We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on sustainability; our use of affordable clean energy and agro- ecology footprint are in accordance with our net zero pledge journey".

Continued focus on Health and Safety; and acceleration of our sustainability initiatives

H1 Net Sales up 28.7% vs PY; Recurring EBIT up 27.0% vs PY and Net Income up 32.1%

Q2 Net Sales up 30.5% vs PY; Recurring EBIT up 12.8% vs PY and Net Income up 3.5%

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world's green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim hass

70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

CONTACT

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

adewunmi.alode@lafarge.com

