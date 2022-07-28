Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Lafarge Africa Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAPCO   NGWAPCO00002

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

(WAPCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
24.20 NGN    0.00%
09:07aLAFARGE AFRICA : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/08LAFARGE AFRICA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
04/26LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc - 2022 annual general meeting resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LAFARGE AFRICA : LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - Q2 2022 PRESS RELEASE

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lafarge Africa Plc

Lagos, July 28, 2022

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DESPITE PRESSURE ON COST

  • Q2 Net Sales up 30.5% vs PY; Recurring EBIT up 12.8% vs PY and Net Income up 3.5%
  • H1 Net Sales up 28.7% vs PY; Recurring EBIT up 27.0% vs PY and Net Income up 32.1%
  • Continued focus on Health and Safety; and acceleration of our sustainability initiatives

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Quarter 2, 2022 Financial Highlights

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Var. (±%)

H1 2022

H1 2021

Var. (±%)

Net sales (N'mn)

95,981

73,546

30.5%

186,587

145,016

28.7%

Recurring EBIT (N'mn)

26,514

23,515

12.8%

48,547

38,219

27.0%

Recurring EBIT margin (%)

28%

32%

26%

26%

Net income (N'mn)

19,852

19,186

3.5%

37,410

28,323

32.1%

EPS (N/share)

1.23

1.19

3.5%

2.32

1.76

32.1%

Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented: "Our Q2 2022 performance shows significant improvement over Q2 2021, with net sales of +30.5%, recurring EBIT of +12.8% and net income of +3.5%. Our H1 2022 results are even more impressive, with 28.7% and 32.1% growth in net sales and net income, respectively. This further confirms the consistent resilience and robustness of our business. We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on sustainability; our use of affordable clean energy and agro- ecology footprint are in accordance with our net zero pledge journey".

H2 2022 OUTLOOK

  • Positive demand momentum expected in H2 2022.
  • We will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs.
  • We remain focused in our drive towards sustainability

-END-

PAGE 1/2

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world's green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim hass

70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

CONTACT

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

adewunmi.alode@lafarge.com

PAGE 2/2

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
09:07aLAFARGE AFRICA : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/08LAFARGE AFRICA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
04/26LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc - 2022 annual general meeting resolutions
PU
04/25LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc - notice of completion of board meeting
PU
04/25LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc - notification of board changes
PU
04/22LAFARGE AFRICA : Holds 63rd AGM… Delivers Strong Growth of 65.4% in Profit After Ta..
PU
04/21Lafarge Africa Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/21LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc q1 2022 press release
PU
04/21LAFARGE AFRICA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/20LAFARGE AFRICA PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 285 B 686 M 686 M
Net income 2021 48 829 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2021 23 662 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,59x
Yield 2021 8,09%
Capitalization 390 B 938 M 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 379
Free-Float 7,40%
Chart LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Lafarge Africa Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,20 NGN
Average target price 35,34 NGN
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alade-Akinyemi Lolu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adebode Obafemi Adefioye Chairman
Gbenga A. Oyebode Independent Non-Executive Director
Oyinkansade Adewale Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC1.04%938
HOLCIM LTD-7.12%27 231
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.10%24 756
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-24.56%14 805
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.11%10 762
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-39.42%10 336