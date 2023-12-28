LAGOS: Wednesday, 27th December 2023
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD
We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) and the investing public that pursuant to Rule 17.18 of the Issuers' Rules, the closed period for trading in Lafarge Africa Plc's (the Company) shares will commence from 1st January 2024 and will continue until twenty-four
- hours after the Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31st December 2023 is released to the public (the Closed Period), in line with the Company's Insider Trading Policy and
the Rules of The Exchange.
Accordingly, no Insider may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.
FOR: LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
Adewunmi Alode
General Counsel & Company Secretary
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)
TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001
27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990. www.lafarge.com.ng
DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi - Group Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie - Director (French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale, FCA - Director, Mr. Kaspar Theiler - Director (Swiss), Mr. Rajesh Surana - Director (Indian), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Director (Egyptian), Mrs. Claudia Albertini - Director (Italian)
