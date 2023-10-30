LAGOS: 30th October 2023

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF COMPLETION OF BOARD MEETING

We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc (the "Company") held on Monday, 30th October 2023, the Board considered and approved the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th September 2023 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements").

Please note that the closed period for trading in the Company's shares, which commenced from 1st October 2023, will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements is released to the public (the "Closed Period"), in line with the Company's Insider Trading Policy and the Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited.

FOR: LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

