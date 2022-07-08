Log in
2022-07-06
26.20 NGN    0.00%
02:54pLAFARGE AFRICA : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
04/26LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc - 2022 annual general meeting resolutions
PU
04/25LAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc - notice of completion of board meeting
PU
LAFARGE AFRICA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/08/2022
LAGOS: 8th July 2022

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange or NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc (the Company) has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 27th July 2022 to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2022 (the Unaudited Financial Statements).

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares commenced from Friday, 1st July 2022 and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements is released on the floor of NGX (the Closed Period), in line with the Company's Insider Trading Policy and the Rules of The Exchange.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

FOR: LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990. www.lafarge.com.ng

DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Group Managing Director/CEO (Egyptian), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi (Chief Financial Officer), Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mr. Grant Earnshaw - Director(British), Mrs. Karine UzanMercie - Director(French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale - Director, Mrs. Virginie Darbo - Director(French), Kaspar Theiler (Swiss)

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 18:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
