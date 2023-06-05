LAFARGE AFRICA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

LAGOS: 5th June 2023

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc (the Company) has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 7th June 2023, to consider Board Directorate matters.

Consequently, the closed period for trading in the Company's shares will commence from 5th June 2023 and will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the outcome of the meeting is disclosed to the public, in line with the Company's Insider Trading Policy and the Rules of The Exchange.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging managerial responsibility and Advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

FOR: LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990. www.lafarge.com.ng

DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Group Managing Director/CEO (Egyptian), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi (Chief Financial Officer), Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie - Director (French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale - Director, Mr. Kaspar Theiler (Swiss), Ms. Sonal Shrivastava (Indian), Mr. Rajesh Surana - Director (Indian)