LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
26.00 NGN   +1.56%
04:05aLafarge Africa : Notification of board changes
03:55aLafarge Africa : Audited financial statement for the year ended 31 december 2022
03:45aLafarge Africa : Outcome of board meeting
LAFARGE AFRICA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGES

02/28/2023 | 04:05am EST
LAGOS: 27th February 2023

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGES

We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Mrs. Virginie Darbo as a Director of Lafarge Africa Plc (the Company) with effect from 24th February 2023. Mrs. Darbo was appointed to the Board on 11th December 2020 and served as a Non- Executive Director of the Company until her resignation.

We would like to thank Mrs. Darbo for her immense contributions to the growth of the Company and wish her the best in her future endeavours.

Further to Mrs. Darbo's resignation, we are pleased to announce that the Board has approved the appointment of Ms. Sonal Shrivastava as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25th February 2023.

Below is a summary of Ms. Shrivastava's Profile.

Ms. Sonal Shrivastava - Non-Executive Director

Sonal has over 25 years of rich experience in the finance and accounting profession. She is currently the Regional Chief Financial Officer at Holcim Group - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, based in Mumbai. At Holcim, Sonal is responsible for the Group's overall finance, accounting and tax functions in the region.

In the recent past, Sonal held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Ambuja Cements Limited and has also held various operational roles in ACC Limited as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Head of Strategy & Projects.

In her vast career span of over two decades, Sonal was associated with many reputed companies such as Hindustan Zinc Limited, Duet India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd (India), Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd and Zenith Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Additionally, she has also led international cross-functional teams in various fundraising, investments, mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and business audit. Her core expertise includes Finance & Control, M&A,

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990. www.lafarge.com.ng

Strategy & Business Development, Capital Market fundraising, Purchase, Audit, Governance Risk & Compliance, Shared Services and more.

Ms. Shrivastava has been associated with Holcim Group for over a decade in which she received an opportunity to work with the Group's various entities such as Lafarge Group SA - Paris, France and India, Lafarge India Private Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited at different intervals.

Ms. Sonal Shrivastava holds educational accomplishments in Masters in Management Studies, Finance (MBA) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai University, India and Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from BIT Sindri, India. She is also a member of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Committee on Financial Reporting 2021-22, and Board Member of various companies within the Holcim Group.

FOR: LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
