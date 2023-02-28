LAFARGE AFRICA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGES

LAGOS: 27th February 2023

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGES

We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Mrs. Virginie Darbo as a Director of Lafarge Africa Plc (the Company) with effect from 24th February 2023. Mrs. Darbo was appointed to the Board on 11th December 2020 and served as a Non- Executive Director of the Company until her resignation.

We would like to thank Mrs. Darbo for her immense contributions to the growth of the Company and wish her the best in her future endeavours.

Further to Mrs. Darbo's resignation, we are pleased to announce that the Board has approved the appointment of Ms. Sonal Shrivastava as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 25th February 2023.

Below is a summary of Ms. Shrivastava's Profile.

Ms. Sonal Shrivastava - Non-Executive Director

Sonal has over 25 years of rich experience in the finance and accounting profession. She is currently the Regional Chief Financial Officer at Holcim Group - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, based in Mumbai. At Holcim, Sonal is responsible for the Group's overall finance, accounting and tax functions in the region.

In the recent past, Sonal held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Ambuja Cements Limited and has also held various operational roles in ACC Limited as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Head of Strategy & Projects.

In her vast career span of over two decades, Sonal was associated with many reputed companies such as Hindustan Zinc Limited, Duet India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd (India), Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd and Zenith Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Additionally, she has also led international cross-functional teams in various fundraising, investments, mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and business audit. Her core expertise includes Finance & Control, M&A,

