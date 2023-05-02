Advanced search
LAFARGE AFRICA : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGES

05/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
LAGOS: 28th April 2023

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD CHANGES

We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Mr. Grant Earnshaw as a Director of Lafarge Africa Plc (the "Company") with effect from 6th April 2023. Mr. Earnshaw was appointed to the Board on 7th April 2018 and served as a Non-Executive Director of the Company until his resignation.

We would like to thank Mr. Earnshaw for his immense contributions to the growth of the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Further to Mr. Earnshaw's resignation, we are pleased to announce that the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Surana as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27th April 2023.

Below is a summary of Mr. Surana's Profile.

Mr. Rajesh Surana - Non-Executive Director

Rajesh Surana is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Company Secretary with over 20 years of experience in leading multinationals across several countries and continents. He is a well-known entrepreneurial "P&L" leader in the industry, whose strategic vision in problem solving has led to multiple successful mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds and startups.

Rajesh holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University; an FCA, Accounting from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; and FCS, Corporate Laws & Secretarial form the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Rajesh joined Holcim Group in 2005 as Head, Finance and Company Secretary and has served in various capacities including Head of Finance; Company Secretary; Chief Financial Officer; Vice President Finance; and Chief Executive Officer and Country Representatives across Asia and Africa. He is currently the Area Manager East & South Africa in Holcim.

Rajesh previously served as a Board member of the International Chamber of Commerce & Industry; French Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce; American International School, Dhaka; and Overseas School of Colombo. He is also a member of The European Business Climate Dialogue (an European Union initiative to improve the ease of doing business) and a Founding Member & President of Dhaka Indian CEOs Group.

FOR: LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. (RC 1858)

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (TIN): 01057508-001

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Telephone: +234 (1) 2713990. www.lafarge.com.ng

DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Group Managing Director/CEO (Egyptian), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi (Chief Financial Officer), Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mr. Grant Earnshaw - Director (British), Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie - Director (French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale - Director, Mr. Kaspar Theiler (Swiss), Ms. Sonal Shrivastava (Indian)

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 10:05:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
