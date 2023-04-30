Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Lafarge Africa Plc
  News
  Summary
    WAPCO   NGWAPCO00002

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

(WAPCO)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
23.45 NGN   +1.96%
Lafarge Africa : Q1 2023 press release
Lafarge Africa : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
LAFARGE AFRICA : Q1 2023 PRESS RELEASE

04/30/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
Lafarge Africa Plc.

Lagos, April 28, 2023

Q1 2023 RECURRING EBIT SUSTAINED VS LAST YEAR

  • Net Sales up 1.3% vs PY; Recurring EBIT up 0.8% vs PY, Profit Before Tax up by 4.7% as the general elections impacted growth in the period
  • Healthy Balance Sheet with a Net Cash of N71.6bn; Positive Free Cash Flow of N4.7bn
  • Net Income contracted by 14.9% due to higher tax expense vs PY after expiry of the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI)
  • Continued focus on Health and Safety; and acceleration of our sustainability initiatives

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Var. (±%)

Net sales (N'mn)

91,821

90,606

1.3%

Recurring EBIT (N'mn)

22,239

22,061

0.8%

Recurring EBIT margin (%)

24%

24%

Profit Before Tax (N'mn)

22,481

21,467

4.7%

Profit After Tax (N'mn)

14,935

17,558

-14.9%

Free Cash Flow (N'mn)

4,659

-5,113

191.1%

Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented: "Q1 2023 was a challenging first quarter due to the economic impact of the general elections and shortage of cash in circulation following the currency redesign policy. These constrained our financial performance. However, we remain focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders as market recovers post-election and through the rest of the year. Lafarge Africa remains committed to accelerating green growth in line with our sustainability ambitions and targets.

2023 OUTLOOK

  • We maintain our positive outlook, with market recovery expected for the rest of the year.
  • We will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs.
  • We will consolidate our efforts on sustainability.

-END-

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world's green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com

CONTACT

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary

adewunmi.alode@lafarge.com

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 412 B 895 M 895 M
Net income 2023 74 954 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,41x
Yield 2023 9,38%
Capitalization 388 B 843 M 843 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 343
Free-Float 7,40%
Chart LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Lafarge Africa Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAFARGE AFRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,10 NGN
Average target price 35,00 NGN
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Lolu Alade-Akinyemi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adebode Obafemi Adefioye Chairman
Adenike Ogunlesi Independent Non-Executive Director
Gbenga A. Oyebode Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC-2.29%843
HOLCIM LTD22.85%38 877
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-9.52%19 641
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.49%10 736
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-2.93%10 501
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 894
