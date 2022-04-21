Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Lafarge Africa Plc
  News
  Summary
    WAPCO   NGWAPCO00002

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

(WAPCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-19
23.05 NGN    0.00%
02:45pLAFARGE AFRICA : Lafarge africa plc q1 2022 press release
PU
02:35pLAFARGE AFRICA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/13Dangote, Lafarge, Others Account for N3.48bn Social Expenditure - Neiti
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LAFARGE AFRICA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Lafarge Africa Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements

31 March 2022

Lafarge Africa Plc Contents

Directors' and Other Corporate Information

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

3 4 5 6 8

9

Directors' and Other Corporate Information

Company registration number

RC 1858

Directors

Mr. Adebode Adefioye

Mr. Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Egyptian) Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi

Mr. Grant Earnshaw (British) Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie (French) Mr. Marco Licata (Italian)

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale

Mrs. Virginie Darbo (French)

Company Secretary

Mrs. Adewunmi Alode

Company Registered Office

Lafarge Africa Plc

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi,

Lagos

Registrar

Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited [formerly City Securities (Registrars) Limited] No 358, Herbert Macaulay Road,

Yaba,

Lagos

Independent Auditors

KPMG Professional Services KPMG Tower,

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island,

Lagos

Principal Bankers

Access Bank Plc Citibank Nigeria Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited First Bank of Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Standard Chartered Bank Plc Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited United Bank for Africa Plc Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria PlcChairman

Group Managing Director/CEO Executive Director/CFO Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director

3

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March, 2022

Group

3months ended

3months ended

3months ended

3months ended

31/03/2022

31/03/2021

31/03/2022

31/03/2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

90,605,738

71,470,248

81,487,950

63,708,207

(48,432,255)

(40,271,846)

(41,696,607)

(34,920,903)

42,173,483

31,198,402

39,791,343

28,787,304

(15,022,249)

(12,855,055)

(14,060,535)

(11,593,646)

(5,232,854)

(4,315,153)

(5,043,337)

(4,012,239)

165,661

147,969

108,993

105,318

32,689

527,822

35,243

528,462

22,116,730

14,703,985

20,831,707

13,815,199

26,192

171,703

15,029

164,300

(675,734)

(2,104,110)

(483,199)

(2,046,889)

21,467,188

12,771,578

20,363,537

11,932,610

(3,909,111)

(3,635,204)

(3,582,322)

(3,345,607)

17,558,077

9,136,374

16,781,215

8,587,003

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

17,558,077

9,136,374

16,781,215

8,587,003

Profit attributable to :

- Owners

17,558,077

9,136,374

16,781,215

8,587,003

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

17,558,077

9,136,374

16,781,215

8,587,003

Total comprehensive income for the

period is attributable to:

- Owners

17,558,077

9,136,374

16,781,215

8,587,003

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

17,558,077

9,136,374

16,781,215

8,587,003

Earnings per share attributable to the

ordinary equity holders of the

Company:

109

57

104

53

Company

Notes

Revenue

3

Cost of sales (Production)

4

Gross profit

Selling and distribution costs

5

Administrative expenses

6

Other income

7

Impairment reversal on receivables

8

Operating profit

Finance income

9 (a)

Finance costs

9 (b)

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

10

Profit after tax for the period

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for

the period, net of tax

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

21

4

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March, 2022

Group

Company

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

335,117,238

338,721,747

270,025,404

273,704,651

Intangible assets

12

406,211

713,746

338,500

578,322

Investments in subsidiaries

13.1

-

-

63,906,867

63,906,867

Other assets

16

65,660,844

35,535,403

63,047,541

32,699,442

Deferred tax assets

12,505,378

15,292,417

12,505,378

15,292,417

Total non-current assets

413,689,671

390,263,313

409,823,690

386,181,699

Current assets

Inventories

17

43,368,435

45,010,127

31,828,824

36,656,494

Trade and other receivables

18

8,856,765

7,196,754

33,059,849

32,377,152

Other assets

16

10,649,247

15,275,129

9,489,144

14,734,768

Other financial assets

14

19,607,534

19,035,529

19,538,090

18,975,911

Cash and cash equivalents

19

39,466,654

50,057,345

32,808,703

45,128,099

Total current assets

121,948,635

136,574,884

126,724,610

147,872,424

Total assets

535,638,306

526,838,197

536,548,300

534,054,123

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

22

2,291,602

2,482,049

498,082

709,077

Employee benefit obligations

25

2,106,725

2,165,592

1,749,703

1,821,942

Deferred income

24

1,285,170

1,356,534

1,095,892

1,123,575

Provisions

23

1,938,432

2,103,557

1,105,788

1,193,962

Deferred tax liabilities

8,888,469

9,116,700

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

16,510,398

17,224,432

4,449,465

4,848,556

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

22

22,346,417

20,805,272

20,758,018

19,846,836

Deferred income

24

311,489

326,474

110,732

110,732

Trade and other payables

26

93,959,790

103,177,397

95,064,583

109,116,338

Provisions

23

1,693,926

2,918,962

1,506,003

2,571,809

Current tax liabilities

4,697,533

3,824,984

2,528,814

2,210,383

Total current liabilities

123,009,155

131,053,089

119,968,150

133,856,098

Total liabilities

139,519,553

148,277,521

124,417,615

138,704,654

EQUITY

Share capital

20.1

8,053,899

8,053,899

8,053,899

8,053,899

Share premium

20.2

435,148,731

435,148,731

435,148,731

435,148,731

Retained earnings

207,045,180

189,487,103

162,606,034

145,824,819

Other reserves arising on business combination and re-

(254,129,057)

(254,129,057)

(193,677,979)

(193,677,979)

organisations

Capital and reserves attributable to owners

396,118,753

378,560,676

412,130,685

395,349,469

Total equity

396,118,753

378,560,676

412,130,685

395,349,469

Total equity and liabilities

535,638,306

526,838,197

536,548,300

534,054,123

These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 20th April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Adebode Adefioye

Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

Chairman

Group Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2017/IODN/00000016512

FRC/2020/003/00000020762

FRC/2020/001/00000020157

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
