LAFARGE AFRICA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
04/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Lafarge Africa Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements
31 March 2022
Lafarge Africa PlcContents
Directors' and Other Corporate Information
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
Directors' and Other Corporate Information
Company registration number
RC 1858
Directors
Mr. Adebode Adefioye
Mr. Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Egyptian) Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi
Mr. Grant Earnshaw (British) Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie (French) Mr. Marco Licata (Italian)
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale
Mrs. Virginie Darbo (French)
Company Secretary
Mrs. Adewunmi Alode
Company Registered Office
Lafarge Africa Plc
27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi,
Lagos
Registrar
Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited [formerly City Securities (Registrars) Limited] No 358, Herbert Macaulay Road,
Yaba,
Lagos
Independent Auditors
KPMG Professional Services KPMG Tower,
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island,
Lagos
Principal Bankers
Access Bank Plc Citibank Nigeria Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited First Bank of Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Standard Chartered Bank Plc Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited United Bank for Africa Plc Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria PlcChairman
Group Managing Director/CEO Executive Director/CFO Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director
Lafarge Africa Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March, 2022
Group
3months ended
3months ended
3months ended
3months ended
31/03/2022
31/03/2021
31/03/2022
31/03/2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
90,605,738
71,470,248
81,487,950
63,708,207
(48,432,255)
(40,271,846)
(41,696,607)
(34,920,903)
42,173,483
31,198,402
39,791,343
28,787,304
(15,022,249)
(12,855,055)
(14,060,535)
(11,593,646)
(5,232,854)
(4,315,153)
(5,043,337)
(4,012,239)
165,661
147,969
108,993
105,318
32,689
527,822
35,243
528,462
22,116,730
14,703,985
20,831,707
13,815,199
26,192
171,703
15,029
164,300
(675,734)
(2,104,110)
(483,199)
(2,046,889)
21,467,188
12,771,578
20,363,537
11,932,610
(3,909,111)
(3,635,204)
(3,582,322)
(3,345,607)
17,558,077
9,136,374
16,781,215
8,587,003
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
17,558,077
9,136,374
16,781,215
8,587,003
Profit attributable to :
- Owners
17,558,077
9,136,374
16,781,215
8,587,003
- Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
17,558,077
9,136,374
16,781,215
8,587,003
Total comprehensive income for the
period is attributable to:
- Owners
17,558,077
9,136,374
16,781,215
8,587,003
- Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
17,558,077
9,136,374
16,781,215
8,587,003
Earnings per share attributable to the
ordinary equity holders of the
Company:
109
57
104
53
Company
Notes
Revenue
3
Cost of sales (Production)
4
Gross profit
Selling and distribution costs
5
Administrative expenses
6
Other income
7
Impairment reversal on receivables
8
Operating profit
Finance income
9 (a)
Finance costs
9 (b)
Profit before tax
Income tax expense
10
Profit after tax for the period
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for
the period, net of tax
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
21
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March, 2022
Group
Company
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
335,117,238
338,721,747
270,025,404
273,704,651
Intangible assets
12
406,211
713,746
338,500
578,322
Investments in subsidiaries
13.1
-
-
63,906,867
63,906,867
Other assets
16
65,660,844
35,535,403
63,047,541
32,699,442
Deferred tax assets
12,505,378
15,292,417
12,505,378
15,292,417
Total non-current assets
413,689,671
390,263,313
409,823,690
386,181,699
Current assets
Inventories
17
43,368,435
45,010,127
31,828,824
36,656,494
Trade and other receivables
18
8,856,765
7,196,754
33,059,849
32,377,152
Other assets
16
10,649,247
15,275,129
9,489,144
14,734,768
Other financial assets
14
19,607,534
19,035,529
19,538,090
18,975,911
Cash and cash equivalents
19
39,466,654
50,057,345
32,808,703
45,128,099
Total current assets
121,948,635
136,574,884
126,724,610
147,872,424
Total assets
535,638,306
526,838,197
536,548,300
534,054,123
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
22
2,291,602
2,482,049
498,082
709,077
Employee benefit obligations
25
2,106,725
2,165,592
1,749,703
1,821,942
Deferred income
24
1,285,170
1,356,534
1,095,892
1,123,575
Provisions
23
1,938,432
2,103,557
1,105,788
1,193,962
Deferred tax liabilities
8,888,469
9,116,700
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
16,510,398
17,224,432
4,449,465
4,848,556
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
22
22,346,417
20,805,272
20,758,018
19,846,836
Deferred income
24
311,489
326,474
110,732
110,732
Trade and other payables
26
93,959,790
103,177,397
95,064,583
109,116,338
Provisions
23
1,693,926
2,918,962
1,506,003
2,571,809
Current tax liabilities
4,697,533
3,824,984
2,528,814
2,210,383
Total current liabilities
123,009,155
131,053,089
119,968,150
133,856,098
Total liabilities
139,519,553
148,277,521
124,417,615
138,704,654
EQUITY
Share capital
20.1
8,053,899
8,053,899
8,053,899
8,053,899
Share premium
20.2
435,148,731
435,148,731
435,148,731
435,148,731
Retained earnings
207,045,180
189,487,103
162,606,034
145,824,819
Other reserves arising on business combination and re-
(254,129,057)
(254,129,057)
(193,677,979)
(193,677,979)
organisations
Capital and reserves attributable to owners
396,118,753
378,560,676
412,130,685
395,349,469
Total equity
396,118,753
378,560,676
412,130,685
395,349,469
Total equity and liabilities
535,638,306
526,838,197
536,548,300
534,054,123
These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 20th April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
Adebode Adefioye
Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani
Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
Chairman
Group Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2017/IODN/00000016512
FRC/2020/003/00000020762
FRC/2020/001/00000020157
