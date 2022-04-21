LAFARGE AFRICA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Lafarge Africa Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements

31 March 2022

Directors' and Other Corporate Information

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

Company registration number

RC 1858

Directors

Mr. Adebode Adefioye

Mr. Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Egyptian) Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi

Mr. Grant Earnshaw (British) Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie (French) Mr. Marco Licata (Italian)

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale

Mrs. Virginie Darbo (French)

Company Secretary

Mrs. Adewunmi Alode

Company Registered Office

Lafarge Africa Plc

27B, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi,

Lagos

Registrar

Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited [formerly City Securities (Registrars) Limited] No 358, Herbert Macaulay Road,

Yaba,

Lagos

Independent Auditors

KPMG Professional Services KPMG Tower,

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island,

Lagos

Principal Bankers

Access Bank Plc Citibank Nigeria Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited First Bank of Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Standard Chartered Bank Plc Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited United Bank for Africa Plc Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria PlcChairman

Group Managing Director/CEO Executive Director/CFO Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March, 2022

Group 3months ended 3months ended 3months ended 3months ended 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 90,605,738 71,470,248 81,487,950 63,708,207 (48,432,255) (40,271,846) (41,696,607) (34,920,903) 42,173,483 31,198,402 39,791,343 28,787,304 (15,022,249) (12,855,055) (14,060,535) (11,593,646) (5,232,854) (4,315,153) (5,043,337) (4,012,239) 165,661 147,969 108,993 105,318 32,689 527,822 35,243 528,462 22,116,730 14,703,985 20,831,707 13,815,199 26,192 171,703 15,029 164,300 (675,734) (2,104,110) (483,199) (2,046,889) 21,467,188 12,771,578 20,363,537 11,932,610 (3,909,111) (3,635,204) (3,582,322) (3,345,607) 17,558,077 9,136,374 16,781,215 8,587,003 - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period 17,558,077 9,136,374 16,781,215 8,587,003 Profit attributable to : - Owners 17,558,077 9,136,374 16,781,215 8,587,003 - Non-controlling interests - - - - 17,558,077 9,136,374 16,781,215 8,587,003 Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to: - Owners 17,558,077 9,136,374 16,781,215 8,587,003 - Non-controlling interests - - - - 17,558,077 9,136,374 16,781,215 8,587,003 Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company: 109 57 104 53 Company Notes Revenue 3 Cost of sales (Production) 4 Gross profit Selling and distribution costs 5 Administrative expenses 6 Other income 7 Impairment reversal on receivables 8 Operating profit Finance income 9 (a) Finance costs 9 (b) Profit before tax Income tax expense 10 Profit after tax for the period Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March, 2022

Group

Company

31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11 335,117,238 338,721,747 270,025,404 273,704,651 Intangible assets 12 406,211 713,746 338,500 578,322 Investments in subsidiaries 13.1 - - 63,906,867 63,906,867 Other assets 16 65,660,844 35,535,403 63,047,541 32,699,442 Deferred tax assets 12,505,378 15,292,417 12,505,378 15,292,417 Total non-current assets 413,689,671 390,263,313 409,823,690 386,181,699 Current assets Inventories 17 43,368,435 45,010,127 31,828,824 36,656,494 Trade and other receivables 18 8,856,765 7,196,754 33,059,849 32,377,152 Other assets 16 10,649,247 15,275,129 9,489,144 14,734,768 Other financial assets 14 19,607,534 19,035,529 19,538,090 18,975,911 Cash and cash equivalents 19 39,466,654 50,057,345 32,808,703 45,128,099 Total current assets 121,948,635 136,574,884 126,724,610 147,872,424 Total assets 535,638,306 526,838,197 536,548,300 534,054,123 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 22 2,291,602 2,482,049 498,082 709,077 Employee benefit obligations 25 2,106,725 2,165,592 1,749,703 1,821,942 Deferred income 24 1,285,170 1,356,534 1,095,892 1,123,575 Provisions 23 1,938,432 2,103,557 1,105,788 1,193,962 Deferred tax liabilities 8,888,469 9,116,700 - - Total non-current liabilities 16,510,398 17,224,432 4,449,465 4,848,556 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 22 22,346,417 20,805,272 20,758,018 19,846,836 Deferred income 24 311,489 326,474 110,732 110,732 Trade and other payables 26 93,959,790 103,177,397 95,064,583 109,116,338 Provisions 23 1,693,926 2,918,962 1,506,003 2,571,809 Current tax liabilities 4,697,533 3,824,984 2,528,814 2,210,383 Total current liabilities 123,009,155 131,053,089 119,968,150 133,856,098 Total liabilities 139,519,553 148,277,521 124,417,615 138,704,654 EQUITY Share capital 20.1 8,053,899 8,053,899 8,053,899 8,053,899 Share premium 20.2 435,148,731 435,148,731 435,148,731 435,148,731 Retained earnings 207,045,180 189,487,103 162,606,034 145,824,819 Other reserves arising on business combination and re- (254,129,057) (254,129,057) (193,677,979) (193,677,979) organisations Capital and reserves attributable to owners 396,118,753 378,560,676 412,130,685 395,349,469 Total equity 396,118,753 378,560,676 412,130,685 395,349,469 Total equity and liabilities 535,638,306 526,838,197 536,548,300 534,054,123

These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 20th April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by: