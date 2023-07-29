Lafarge Africa Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements

30 June 2023

Lafarge Africa Plc

Contents

Directors' and Other Corporate Information

3

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

5

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

6

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

9

Lafarge Africa Plc

Directors' and Other Corporate Information

Company registration number

RC 1858

Directors

Mr. Adebode Adefioye

Chairman

Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

Group Managing Director/CCEO

Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie (French)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Egyptian)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale (FCA)

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Kaspar Theiler (Swiss)

Non-Executive Director

Ms. Sonal Shrivastava (Indian) (appointed w.e.f February 25, 2023)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Rajesh Surana (Indian) - (appointed w.e.f April 27, 2023)

Non-Executive Director

Acting Chief Financial Officer

Mr Chinedu Richard

Company Secretary

Mrs. Adewunmi Alode

Company Registered Office

Lafarge Africa Plc

27B, Gerrard Road,

Ikoyi,

Lagos

Registrar

Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited

[formerly City Securities (Registrars) Limited]

335/337 Herbert Macaulay Road,

Yaba,

Lagos

Independent Auditors

Ernst & Young Professional Services

UBA House Marina Rd

Lagos-Island

Lagos

Principal Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Citibank Nigeria Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Globus Bank Limited

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

3

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June, 2023

Group

Company

3months ended

3months ended

6months ended

6months ended

3months ended

3months ended

6months ended

6months ended

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

3

105,859,743

95,980,914

197,681,193

186,586,652

98,338,027

86,829,845

181,777,370

168,317,795

Cost of sales (Production)

4

(48,942,665)

(42,055,182)

(94,286,048)

(90,515,932)

(42,857,967)

(36,092,916)

(81,552,232)

(77,818,018)

Gross profit

56,917,078

53,925,732

103,395,145

96,070,720

55,480,060

50,736,929

100,225,138

90,499,777

Selling and distribution costs

5

(21,609,204)

(22,630,854)

(40,276,059)

(37,653,103)

(19,943,183)

(20,543,591)

(37,409,868)

(34,604,126)

Administrative expenses

6

(5,489,521)

(4,880,049)

(11,249,269)

(10,112,903)

(5,440,510)

(4,761,741)

(11,171,470)

(9,805,078)

Other income

7

251,729

89,631

425,012

199,926

211,746

31,891

343,596

85,518

Impairment reversal on receivables

8

(23,599)

9,345

(9,291)

42,034

-

8,941

(9,292)

44,184

Operating profit

30,046,483

26,513,805

52,285,538

48,546,674

30,308,113

25,472,429

51,978,104

46,220,275

Finance income

9 (a)

3,151,539

136,945

4,436,896

191,632

2,500,231

118,223

3,749,664

161,747

Finance costs

9 (b)

(411,202)

(1,239,305)

(1,407,223)

(1,859,673)

(249,613)

(750,248)

(1,105,466)

(1,178,081)

Profit before tax

32,786,820

25,411,445

55,315,211

46,878,633

32,558,731

24,840,404

54,622,302

45,203,941

Income tax expense

10

(12,289,833)

(5,559,163)

(19,836,387)

(9,468,274)

(12,201,380)

(5,358,122)

(19,546,363)

(8,940,444)

Profit after tax for the period

20,496,987

19,852,282

35,478,824

37,410,359

20,357,351

19,482,282

35,075,939

36,263,497

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the

period, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

20,496,987

19,852,282

35,478,824

37,410,359

20,357,351

19,482,282

35,075,939

36,263,497

Profit attributable to :

- Owners

20,496,987

19,852,282

35,478,824

37,410,359

20,357,351

19,482,282

35,075,939

36,263,497

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20,496,987

19,852,282

35,478,824

37,410,359

20,357,351

19,482,282

35,075,939

36,263,497

Total comprehensive income for the period is

attributable to:

- Owners

20,496,987

19,852,282

35,478,824

37,410,359

20,357,351

19,482,282

35,075,939

36,263,497

- Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20,496,987

19,852,282

35,478,824

37,410,359

20,357,351

19,482,282

35,075,939

36,263,497

Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary

equity holders of the Company:

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

21

127

123

220

232

126

121

218

225

4

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position as at 30 June, 2023

Group

Company

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2023

2022

2023

2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

343,383,925

341,458,500

278,583,430

276,696,636

Intangible assets

12

83,686

91,182

83,686

91,181

Investments in subsidiaries

13.1

-

-

63,906,867

63,906,867

Other assets

16

58,184,007

60,851,702

54,516,109

57,167,949

Deferred tax assets

1,285,052

2,031,419

1,285,052

2,031,419

Total non-current assets

402,936,670

404,432,803

398,375,144

399,894,052

Current assets

Inventories

17

55,231,378

53,043,073

41,463,609

41,896,205

Trade and other receivables

18

7,195,084

6,353,825

50,554,535

43,149,848

Other assets

16

10,003,064

18,462,277

9,329,592

17,326,786

Other financial assets

14

86,193

21,000

68,843

14,335

Cash and cash equivalents

19

179,242,891

118,398,495

170,753,544

106,901,117

Total current assets

251,758,610

196,278,670

272,170,123

209,288,291

Total assets

654,695,280

600,711,473

670,545,267

609,182,343

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

22

1,271,117

1,530,387

198,493

529,850

Employee benefit obligations

25

2,495,866

2,410,849

2,090,755

2,042,726

Deferred income

24

938,341

1,094,611

957,477

1,012,843

Provisions

23

3,256,943

2,718,463

1,489,969

1,389,034

Deferred tax liabilities

25,141,039

8,472,328

16,477,267

-

Total non-current liabilities

33,103,306

16,226,638

21,213,961

4,974,453

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

22

37,426,522

35,062,463

35,257,372

33,255,574

Deferred income

24

279,162

261,924

110,732

110,732

Trade and other payables

26

104,034,800

80,797,500

118,028,761

90,874,972

Contract liabilities

27

53,362,551

46,019,970

51,800,279

40,410,912

Provisions

23

4,608,448

2,353,466

4,578,648

2,108,367

Current tax liabilities

2,515,254

3,887,507

2,416,675

3,171,530

Total current liabilities

202,226,737

168,382,830

212,192,467

169,932,087

Total liabilities

235,330,043

184,609,468

233,406,428

174,906,540

EQUITY

Share capital

20

8,053,899

8,053,899

8,053,899

8,053,899

Share premium

20.1

435,148,731

435,148,731

435,148,731

435,148,731

Retained earnings

230,291,664

227,028,432

187,614,188

184,751,152

Other reserves arising on business combination and re-

(254,129,057)

(254,129,057)

(193,677,979)

(193,677,979)

organisations

Capital and reserves attributable to owners

419,365,237

416,102,005

437,138,839

434,275,802

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

Total equity

419,365,237

416,102,005

437,138,839

434,275,802

Total equity and liabilities

654,695,280

600,711,473

670,545,267

609,182,343

These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 27th July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

Adebode Adefioye

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

Chinedu Richard

Chairman

Group Managing Director/CEO

Acting Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2017/IODN/00000016512

FRC/2020/001/00000020157

FRC/2023/PRO/ANAN/001/294596

5

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 17:23:09 UTC.