Lafarge Africa Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements
30 June 2023
Lafarge Africa Plc
Contents
Directors' and Other Corporate Information
3
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
4
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position
5
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity
6
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows
8
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
9
Lafarge Africa Plc
Directors' and Other Corporate Information
Company registration number
RC 1858
Directors
Mr. Adebode Adefioye
Chairman
Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
Group Managing Director/CCEO
Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie (French)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Egyptian)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale (FCA)
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Kaspar Theiler (Swiss)
Non-Executive Director
Ms. Sonal Shrivastava (Indian) (appointed w.e.f February 25, 2023)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Rajesh Surana (Indian) - (appointed w.e.f April 27, 2023)
Non-Executive Director
Acting Chief Financial Officer
Mr Chinedu Richard
Company Secretary
Mrs. Adewunmi Alode
Company Registered Office
Lafarge Africa Plc
27B, Gerrard Road,
Ikoyi,
Lagos
Registrar
Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited
[formerly City Securities (Registrars) Limited]
335/337 Herbert Macaulay Road,
Yaba,
Lagos
Independent Auditors
Ernst & Young Professional Services
UBA House Marina Rd
Lagos-Island
Lagos
Principal Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Citibank Nigeria Limited
Ecobank Nigeria Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Ltd
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Globus Bank Limited
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
3
Lafarge Africa Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June, 2023
Group
Company
3months ended
3months ended
6months ended
6months ended
3months ended
3months ended
6months ended
6months ended
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
3
105,859,743
95,980,914
197,681,193
186,586,652
98,338,027
86,829,845
181,777,370
168,317,795
Cost of sales (Production)
4
(48,942,665)
(42,055,182)
(94,286,048)
(90,515,932)
(42,857,967)
(36,092,916)
(81,552,232)
(77,818,018)
Gross profit
56,917,078
53,925,732
103,395,145
96,070,720
55,480,060
50,736,929
100,225,138
90,499,777
Selling and distribution costs
5
(21,609,204)
(22,630,854)
(40,276,059)
(37,653,103)
(19,943,183)
(20,543,591)
(37,409,868)
(34,604,126)
Administrative expenses
6
(5,489,521)
(4,880,049)
(11,249,269)
(10,112,903)
(5,440,510)
(4,761,741)
(11,171,470)
(9,805,078)
Other income
7
251,729
89,631
425,012
199,926
211,746
31,891
343,596
85,518
Impairment reversal on receivables
8
(23,599)
9,345
(9,291)
42,034
-
8,941
(9,292)
44,184
Operating profit
30,046,483
26,513,805
52,285,538
48,546,674
30,308,113
25,472,429
51,978,104
46,220,275
Finance income
9 (a)
3,151,539
136,945
4,436,896
191,632
2,500,231
118,223
3,749,664
161,747
Finance costs
9 (b)
(411,202)
(1,239,305)
(1,407,223)
(1,859,673)
(249,613)
(750,248)
(1,105,466)
(1,178,081)
Profit before tax
32,786,820
25,411,445
55,315,211
46,878,633
32,558,731
24,840,404
54,622,302
45,203,941
Income tax expense
10
(12,289,833)
(5,559,163)
(19,836,387)
(9,468,274)
(12,201,380)
(5,358,122)
(19,546,363)
(8,940,444)
Profit after tax for the period
20,496,987
19,852,282
35,478,824
37,410,359
20,357,351
19,482,282
35,075,939
36,263,497
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the
period, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
20,496,987
19,852,282
35,478,824
37,410,359
20,357,351
19,482,282
35,075,939
36,263,497
Profit attributable to :
- Owners
20,496,987
19,852,282
35,478,824
37,410,359
20,357,351
19,482,282
35,075,939
36,263,497
- Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,496,987
19,852,282
35,478,824
37,410,359
20,357,351
19,482,282
35,075,939
36,263,497
Total comprehensive income for the period is
attributable to:
- Owners
20,496,987
19,852,282
35,478,824
37,410,359
20,357,351
19,482,282
35,075,939
36,263,497
- Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,496,987
19,852,282
35,478,824
37,410,359
20,357,351
19,482,282
35,075,939
36,263,497
Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary
equity holders of the Company:
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
21
127
123
220
232
126
121
218
225
4
Lafarge Africa Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position as at 30 June, 2023
Group
Company
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2023
2022
2023
2022
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
343,383,925
341,458,500
278,583,430
276,696,636
Intangible assets
12
83,686
91,182
83,686
91,181
Investments in subsidiaries
13.1
-
-
63,906,867
63,906,867
Other assets
16
58,184,007
60,851,702
54,516,109
57,167,949
Deferred tax assets
1,285,052
2,031,419
1,285,052
2,031,419
Total non-current assets
402,936,670
404,432,803
398,375,144
399,894,052
Current assets
Inventories
17
55,231,378
53,043,073
41,463,609
41,896,205
Trade and other receivables
18
7,195,084
6,353,825
50,554,535
43,149,848
Other assets
16
10,003,064
18,462,277
9,329,592
17,326,786
Other financial assets
14
86,193
21,000
68,843
14,335
Cash and cash equivalents
19
179,242,891
118,398,495
170,753,544
106,901,117
Total current assets
251,758,610
196,278,670
272,170,123
209,288,291
Total assets
654,695,280
600,711,473
670,545,267
609,182,343
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
22
1,271,117
1,530,387
198,493
529,850
Employee benefit obligations
25
2,495,866
2,410,849
2,090,755
2,042,726
Deferred income
24
938,341
1,094,611
957,477
1,012,843
Provisions
23
3,256,943
2,718,463
1,489,969
1,389,034
Deferred tax liabilities
25,141,039
8,472,328
16,477,267
-
Total non-current liabilities
33,103,306
16,226,638
21,213,961
4,974,453
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
22
37,426,522
35,062,463
35,257,372
33,255,574
Deferred income
24
279,162
261,924
110,732
110,732
Trade and other payables
26
104,034,800
80,797,500
118,028,761
90,874,972
Contract liabilities
27
53,362,551
46,019,970
51,800,279
40,410,912
Provisions
23
4,608,448
2,353,466
4,578,648
2,108,367
Current tax liabilities
2,515,254
3,887,507
2,416,675
3,171,530
Total current liabilities
202,226,737
168,382,830
212,192,467
169,932,087
Total liabilities
235,330,043
184,609,468
233,406,428
174,906,540
EQUITY
Share capital
20
8,053,899
8,053,899
8,053,899
8,053,899
Share premium
20.1
435,148,731
435,148,731
435,148,731
435,148,731
Retained earnings
230,291,664
227,028,432
187,614,188
184,751,152
Other reserves arising on business combination and re-
(254,129,057)
(254,129,057)
(193,677,979)
(193,677,979)
organisations
Capital and reserves attributable to owners
419,365,237
416,102,005
437,138,839
434,275,802
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
Total equity
419,365,237
416,102,005
437,138,839
434,275,802
Total equity and liabilities
654,695,280
600,711,473
670,545,267
609,182,343
These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 27th July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
Adebode Adefioye
Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
Chinedu Richard
Chairman
Group Managing Director/CEO
Acting Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2017/IODN/00000016512
FRC/2020/001/00000020157
FRC/2023/PRO/ANAN/001/294596
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 17:23:09 UTC.