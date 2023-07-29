Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position as at 30 June, 2023

Group Company 30 June 31 December 30 June 31 December 2023 2022 2023 2022 Notes N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11 343,383,925 341,458,500 278,583,430 276,696,636 Intangible assets 12 83,686 91,182 83,686 91,181 Investments in subsidiaries 13.1 - - 63,906,867 63,906,867 Other assets 16 58,184,007 60,851,702 54,516,109 57,167,949 Deferred tax assets 1,285,052 2,031,419 1,285,052 2,031,419 Total non-current assets 402,936,670 404,432,803 398,375,144 399,894,052 Current assets Inventories 17 55,231,378 53,043,073 41,463,609 41,896,205 Trade and other receivables 18 7,195,084 6,353,825 50,554,535 43,149,848 Other assets 16 10,003,064 18,462,277 9,329,592 17,326,786 Other financial assets 14 86,193 21,000 68,843 14,335 Cash and cash equivalents 19 179,242,891 118,398,495 170,753,544 106,901,117 Total current assets 251,758,610 196,278,670 272,170,123 209,288,291 Total assets 654,695,280 600,711,473 670,545,267 609,182,343 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 22 1,271,117 1,530,387 198,493 529,850 Employee benefit obligations 25 2,495,866 2,410,849 2,090,755 2,042,726 Deferred income 24 938,341 1,094,611 957,477 1,012,843 Provisions 23 3,256,943 2,718,463 1,489,969 1,389,034 Deferred tax liabilities 25,141,039 8,472,328 16,477,267 - Total non-current liabilities 33,103,306 16,226,638 21,213,961 4,974,453 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 22 37,426,522 35,062,463 35,257,372 33,255,574 Deferred income 24 279,162 261,924 110,732 110,732 Trade and other payables 26 104,034,800 80,797,500 118,028,761 90,874,972 Contract liabilities 27 53,362,551 46,019,970 51,800,279 40,410,912 Provisions 23 4,608,448 2,353,466 4,578,648 2,108,367 Current tax liabilities 2,515,254 3,887,507 2,416,675 3,171,530 Total current liabilities 202,226,737 168,382,830 212,192,467 169,932,087 Total liabilities 235,330,043 184,609,468 233,406,428 174,906,540 EQUITY Share capital 20 8,053,899 8,053,899 8,053,899 8,053,899 Share premium 20.1 435,148,731 435,148,731 435,148,731 435,148,731 Retained earnings 230,291,664 227,028,432 187,614,188 184,751,152 Other reserves arising on business combination and re- (254,129,057) (254,129,057) (193,677,979) (193,677,979) organisations Capital and reserves attributable to owners 419,365,237 416,102,005 437,138,839 434,275,802 Non-controlling interests - - - - Total equity 419,365,237 416,102,005 437,138,839 434,275,802 Total equity and liabilities 654,695,280 600,711,473 670,545,267 609,182,343

These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 27th July 2023 and were signed on its behalf by: