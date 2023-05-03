LAFARGE AFRICA : RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 64TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
LAGOS: 3rd May 2023
LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - RESOLUTIONS PASSED/OUTCOME OF THE BUSINESSES TRANSACTED AT THE 64TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 28TH APRIL 2023
ORDINARY BUSINESS
Laying of the 2022 Audited Financial Statements before the meeting
The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022, the reports of the Directors, the Auditors and Audit Committee thereon were laid before the meeting.
Declaration of Dividend
That a final dividend of N2.00 per unit of ordinary share, amounting to N32,215,591,442.00 (Thirty-Two Billion, Two Hundred and Fifteen Million, Five Hundred and Ninety-One Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty-Two Naira) only, be payable in respect of the year ended 31st December 2022.
3. Election and Re-election of Directors
3.1
Election of Directors
That the appointment of Mr. Kaspar Theiler as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, be and is hereby approved.
That the appointment of Ms. Sonal Shrivastava as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, be and is hereby approved.
3.2 Re-electionof Directors
That Mr. Gbenga Oyebode be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company;
That Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company; and
That Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company.
Appointment of Auditors
That Messrs Ernst & Young be and is hereby appointed as the Company's Independent Auditors with effect from the completion of the Company's 2023
Annual General Meeting.
To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of Independent AuditorsThat the Directors be and are hereby authorised to fix the remuneration of the
DIRECTORS: Mr. Adebode Adefioye - (Chairman), Mr. Khaled El Dokani - Group Managing Director/CEO (Egyptian), Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi (Chief Financial Officer), Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu - Director, Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi - Director, Mr. Grant Earnshaw - Director (British), Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie - Director (French), Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR- Director, Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale, FCA - Director, Mr. Kaspar Theiler - Director (Swiss), Ms. Sonal Shrivastava - Director (Indian)
Independent Auditors for the year ending 31st December, 2023."
6. Election of Members of the Audit Committee
That the following Shareholders' Representatives be and are hereby elected as members of the Company's Audit Committee until the conclusion of the next Annual
General Meeting:
Mr. Adebayo Adeleke;
Mr. David Adejuwon; and
Mr. Timothy Adekanmbi.
Following the election, the following Shareholders' Representatives: i) Mr. Adebayo
Adeleke; ii) Mr. David Adejuwon; and iii) Mr. Timothy Adekanmbi as well as the
following Directors Representatives: iv) Mrs. KarineUzan-Mercie; and v) Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale, be and hereby constitute members of the Audit Committee.
7. Disclosure of Remuneration of Managers
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 257 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the remuneration of the Managers of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2022 is stated on page 146 (Note 38) of the Annual Report and Accounts.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
To fix the remuneration of the Directors
That the remuneration of the Directors in respect of the year ending 31st December, 2023, be and is hereby fixed at N110,418,024.00 (One Hundred and Ten Million, Four Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Twenty-Four Naira).
General Mandate on Related Party Transactions
That Pursuant to Rule 20.8 of the Nigerian Exchange Limited Rulebook 2015, Issuers Rule, the general mandate given to the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties or interested persons for the Company's day-to-day operations, including the procurement of goods and services and to enter into such incidental transactions on normal commercial terms, be and is hereby renewed.