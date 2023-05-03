LAFARGE AFRICA : RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 64TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

That the Directors be and are hereby authorised to fix the remuneration of the

To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of Independent Auditors

That Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi be and is hereby

That Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale be and is hereby

That Mr. Gbenga Oyebode be and is hereby

That the appointment of Ms. Sonal Shrivastava as a

That the appointment of Mr. Kaspar Theiler as a

Laying of the 2022 Audited Financial Statements before the meeting

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - RESOLUTIONS PASSED/OUTCOME OF THE BUSINESSES TRANSACTED AT THE 64TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 28TH APRIL 2023

Independent Auditors for the year ending 31st December, 2023."

6. Election of Members of the Audit Committee

That the following Shareholders' Representatives be and are hereby elected as members of the Company's Audit Committee until the conclusion of the next Annual

General Meeting:

Mr. Adebayo Adeleke; Mr. David Adejuwon; and Mr. Timothy Adekanmbi.

Following the election, the following Shareholders' Representatives: i) Mr. Adebayo

Adeleke; ii) Mr. David Adejuwon; and iii) Mr. Timothy Adekanmbi as well as the

following Directors Representatives: iv) Mrs. Karine Uzan-Mercie; and v) Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale, be and hereby constitute members of the Audit Committee.

7. Disclosure of Remuneration of Managers

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 257 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, the remuneration of the Managers of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2022 is stated on page 146 (Note 38) of the Annual Report and Accounts.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To fix the remuneration of the Directors

That the remuneration of the Directors in respect of the year ending 31 st December, 2023, be and is hereby fixed at N 110,418,024.00 (One Hundred and Ten Million, Four Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Twenty-Four Naira). General Mandate on Related Party Transactions

That Pursuant to Rule 20.8 of the Nigerian Exchange Limited Rulebook 2015, Issuers Rule, the general mandate given to the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties or interested persons for the Company's day-to-day operations, including the procurement of goods and services and to enter into such incidental transactions on normal commercial terms, be and is hereby renewed.

