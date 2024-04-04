To consider and pass this resolution as an ordinary resolution:

To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Independent Auditors.

To ratify the appointment of the following Non-

To lay before the Shareholders the Audited Financial

NOTES:

1. NO VOTING BY INTERESTED PERSONS

In line with the provisions of Rule 20.8(c) of the Rules Governing Related Party Transaction of Nigerian Exchange Limited, interested persons have undertaken to ensure that their proxies, representatives, or associates shall abstain from voting on Resolution 8.

2. ATTENDANCE AND VOTING BY PROXY

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. Such an appointed proxy need not be a member of the Company.

For the instrument of proxy to be valid, it must be completed, duly stamped for the purpose of this meeting and deposited at the office of the Registrar, CardinalStone Registrars Limited, 335/337 Herbert Macaulay Street, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos or by email to registrars@cardinalstone.com, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. A blank proxy form is enclosed in the Annual Report.

3. DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024 to Friday, 5th April, 2024 (both dates inclusive), to enable the Registrar to update its records for dividend payment.

If the final dividend recommended by the Directors is approved, dividend will be paid on Friday, 26th April, 2024 to shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on Thursday, 28th March 2024.

4. E-DIVIDEND

Notice is hereby given to all Shareholders without a bank account to open an account for the purpose of dividend payment. A detachable application form for the e-dividend is attached to the Annual Report to enable Shareholders to furnish their bank accounts details to the Registrar as soon as possible.

The e-dividend form is also available on the website of our Registrar: www.cardinalstoneregistrars.com.