Lafarge Africa : Q1 2023 RECURRING EBIT SUSTAINED VS LAST YEAR

Q1 2023 RECURRING EBIT SUSTAINED VS LAST YEAR − Net Sales up 1.3% vs PY; Recurring EBIT up 0.8% vs PY, Profit Before Tax up by 4.7% as the general elections impacted growth in the period − Healthy Balance Sheet with a NetCash of 71.6bn; Positive Free Cash Flow of 4.7bn − NetIncome contracted by 14.9% due to highertax expense vs PY after expiry ofthe Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) − Continued focus on Health and Safety; and acceleration of our sustainability initiatives PER FORMANCE OVERVIEW Q1 2023 Financial Highlights Q12023 Q12022 Var. (±%) Net sales ('mn) 91,821 90,606 1.3% Recurring EBIT ('mn) 22,239 22,061 0.8% Recurring EBITmargin (%) 24% 24% ProfitBefore Tax ('mn) 22,481 21,467 4.7% Profit After Tax ('mn) 14,935 17,558 -14.9% Free CashFlow ('mn) 4,659 -5,113 191.1% Khaled El Dokani, CEO of Lafarge Africa, commented: "Q1 2023 was a challenging first quarter due to the economic impact of the general elections and shortage of cash in circulationfollowing the currency redesign policy. These constrained our financial performance. However, we remain focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders as market recovers post-election and through the rest of the year. Lafarge Africa remains committed to accelerating green growth in line with our sustainability ambitions and targets. 2023OUTLOOK W e m a i nta i n o u r p o s i t i v e ou t l o o k , w i t h m a r k et r e c o v ery e x p e c t ed f o r t he r e st o f t he y e a r .

W e w il l co n t i n u e t o m a x i m i z e v o l ume o p p o rt u ni t i e s acro s s o u r m a r k e t s a n d acti v e l y m a n a g e o u r co s t s .

W e w il l co n so li d a t e our e ff o rt s on susta i n a b ili t y . -END- About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world's green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization andeconomic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy inAfrica.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, inGombe State), SouthEast (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in thebuilding and construction industry inNigeria. Additional information is available on the website at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by itspurpose to build progress forpeople and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad rangeof low-carbon andcircular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at thecore of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero companywith 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

L

e

arn m o re a b o u t Ho l c im o n www.holcim.com

CONTACT

Adewunmi Alode

General Counsel & Company Secretary adewunmi.alode@lafarge.com