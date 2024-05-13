Lafarge Africa Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements
31 March 2024
Lafarge Africa Plc
Contents
Directors' and Other Corporate Information
3
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
4
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position
5
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity
6
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows
8
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
9
Lafarge Africa Plc
Directors' and Other Corporate Information
Company registration number
RC 1858
Directors
Mr. Adebode Adefioye
Chairman
Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
Group Managing Director/CCEO
Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie (French)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Egyptian)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale (FCA)
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Kaspar Theiler (Swiss)
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Claudia Albertini (Italian)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Rajesh Surana (Indian) - (resigned w.e.f 25 February 2024)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Grant Earnshaw (British) (appointed w.e.f 26 February 2024)
Non-Executive Director
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Puneet Sharma
Company Secretary
Mrs. Adewunmi Alode
Company Registered Office
Lafarge Africa Plc
27B, Gerrard Road,
Ikoyi,
Lagos
Registrar
Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited
[formerly City Securities (Registrars) Limited]
335/337 Herbert Macaulay Road,
Yaba,
Lagos
Independent Auditor
Ernst & Young Professional Services
57, UBA House Marina Rd
Lagos-Island
Lagos
(appointed 28 April 2023)
Principal Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Citibank Nigeria Limited
Ecobank Nigeria Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Ltd
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Globus Bank Limited
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
3
Lafarge Africa Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Company
3months
3months
3months
3months
ended
ended
ended
ended
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
3
137,772,474
91,821,450
124,397,911
83,439,343
Cost of sales (Production)
4
(72,128,249)
(45,343,383)
(63,592,652)
(38,694,265)
Gross profit
65,644,225
46,478,067
60,805,259
44,745,078
Selling and distribution costs
5
(27,254,470)
(18,666,855)
(24,487,891)
(17,466,685)
Administrative expenses
6
(8,276,208)
(5,759,748)
(8,277,632)
(5,730,960)
Other income
7
108,479
173,283
80,584
131,850
Impairment reversal on receivables
8
17,522
14,308
15,080
14,891
Operating profit
30,239,548
22,239,055
28,135,400
21,694,174
Finance income
9 (a)
1,558,471
913,877
1,540,559
875,347
Finance costs
9 (b)
(23,088,578)
(671,572)
(22,284,659)
(528,798)
Profit before tax
8,709,441
22,481,360
7,391,300
22,040,723
Income tax expense
10
(3,516,459)
(7,546,554)
(3,045,903)
(7,343,512)
Profit after tax for the period
5,192,982
14,934,806
4,345,397
14,697,211
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,192,982
14,934,806
4,345,397
14,697,211
Profit attributable to:
- Owners
5,192,982
14,934,806
4,345,397
14,697,211
5,192,982
14,934,806
4,345,397
14,697,211
Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable
- Owners
5,192,982
14,934,806
4,345,397
14,697,211
5,192,982
14,934,806
4,345,397
14,697,211
Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity
holders of the Company:
Basic earnings per share (Kobo)
20
32
93
27
91
4
Lafarge Africa Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2024
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets
Investments in subsidiaries
Other assets
Total non-current assets
Current assets
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
Other assets
Other financial assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Total current assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
Employee benefit obligations
Deferred income
Provisions
Deferred tax liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
Deferred income
Trade and other payables
Contract liabilities
Provisions
Current tax liabilities
Total current liabilities
Total liabilities
EQUITY Share capital Share premium Retained earnings
Other reserves arising on business combination and re- organisations
Capital and reserves attributable to owners
Total equity
Total equity and liabilities
Group
Company
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
11
359,429,607
360,219,496
293,677,666
295,361,723
12
1,732,789
1,743,322
40,359
42,733
13.1
-
-
63,906,867
63,906,867
15
81,591,671
80,349,982
74,154,875
73,855,897
442,754,067
442,312,800
431,779,767
433,167,220
16
71,929,270
54,340,615
59,742,266
41,380,869
17
15,702,199
7,869,839
65,176,226
49,229,247
15
65,845,042
8,222,664
64,645,191
7,508,475
14
48,512
256,050
27,920
248,356
18
77,710,578
168,369,604
75,006,805
158,246,383
231,235,601
239,058,772
264,598,408
256,613,330
673,989,668
681,371,571
696,378,175
689,780,550
21
326,206
1,253,406
326,152
1,042,554
24
2,542,263
2,194,303
2,155,139
1,941,498
23
-
872,966
-
867,313
22
2,161,772
2,859,365
856,557
1,492,476
23,984,778
30,176,337
23,888,063
21,656,781
29,015,019
37,356,377
27,225,911
27,000,622
21
4,391,799
24,991,106
4,817,953
23,656,807
23
37,102
162,110
-
113,829
25
144,455,938
100,955,004
161,926,241
113,198,553
26
46,062,295
74,982,644
40,736,053
68,958,839
22
1,037,530
2,212,705
877,434
1,895,936
8,745,138
5,659,760
6,328,850
4,835,627
204,729,802
208,963,329
214,686,531
212,659,592
233,744,821
246,319,706
241,912,442
239,660,214
19
8,053,899
8,053,899
8,053,899
8,053,899
19.1
435,148,731
435,148,731
435,148,731
435,148,731
251,171,274
245,978,292
204,941,082
200,595,685
(254,129,057)
(254,129,057)
(193,677,979)
(193,677,979)
440,244,847
435,051,865
454,465,733
450,120,336
440,244,847
435,051,865
454,465,733
450,120,336
673,989,668
681,371,571
696,378,175
689,780,550
These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 25 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:
Adebode Adefioye
Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
Chinedu Richard
Chairman
Group Managing Director/CCEO
Acting Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2017/IODN/00000016512
FRC/2020/001/00000020157
FRC/2023/PRO/ANAN/001/29459
5
Lafarge Africa Plc
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
Other reserves
arising on business
Share
Share
Retained
combination and re-
capital
premium
earnings
organisations
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance as at 1 January 2023
8,053,899
435,148,731
227,028,432
(254,129,057)
416,102,005
Profit for the period ended 31 March 2023
-
-
14,934,806
-
14,934,806
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
14,934,806
-
14,934,806
Balance as at 31 March 2023
8,053,899
435,148,731
241,963,238
(254,129,057)
431,036,811
Profit for the period (1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023)
-
-
36,206,264
-
36,206,264
Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
-
-
3,688
-
3,688
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
36,209,952
-
36,209,952
Profit arising from business combination
-
-
20,693
-
20,693
Transaction with owners:
Dividends declared
(32,215,592)
(32,215,592)
Total transaction with owners
-
-
(32,215,592)
-
(32,215,592)
Balance as at 31 December 2023
8,053,899
435,148,731
245,978,292
(254,129,057)
435,051,865
Balance as at 1 January 2024
8,053,899
435,148,731
245,978,292
(254,129,057)
435,051,865
Profit for the period ended 31 March 2024
-
-
5,192,982
-
5,192,982
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
5,192,982
-
5,192,982
Balance as at 31 March 2024
8,053,899
435,148,731
251,171,274
(254,129,057)
440,244,847
6
Lafarge Africa Plc
Separate Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 March 2024
Company
Other reserves
arising on business
Share
Share
Retained
combination and re-
capital
premium
earnings
organisations
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance as at 1 January 2023
8,053,899
435,148,731
184,751,152
(193,677,979)
434,275,803
Profit for the period ended 31 March 2023
-
-
14,697,211
-
14,697,211
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
14,697,211
-
14,697,211
Balance as at 31 March 2023
8,053,899
435,148,731
199,448,363
(193,677,979)
448,973,014
Profit for the period (1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023)
-
-
33,359,225
-
33,359,225
Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
-
-
3,688
-
3,688
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
33,362,914
-
33,362,914
Transaction with owners:
Dividends declared
-
-
(32,215,592)
-
(32,215,592)
Total transaction with owners
-
-
(32,215,592)
-
(32,215,592)
Balance as at 31 December 2023
8,053,899
435,148,731
200,595,685
(193,677,979)
450,120,336
Balance as at 1 January 2024
8,053,899
435,148,731
200,595,685
(193,677,979)
450,120,336
Profit for the period ended 31 March 2024
-
-
4,345,397
-
4,345,397
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
4,345,397
-
4,345,397
Balance as at 31 March 2024
8,053,899
435,148,731
204,941,082
(193,677,979)
454,465,733
7
Lafarge Africa Plc
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows for the period ended 31 March 2024
Group
Company
3months ended
3months ended
3months ended
3months ended
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the period
5,192,982
14,934,806
4,345,397
14,697,211
Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net
cash flows:
Depreciation
11.2
6,886,127
7,051,630
6,119,481
6,310,246
Amortization of intangible assets
12
10,531
3,747
2,374
3,747
Other non-cash items
27.3
(723,718)
(115,692)
(644,512)
(21,854)
Net unrealized foreign exchange movement
(3,032,128)
813,896
3,425,712
295,866
Finance costs
9(b)
1,284,675
996,021
1,230,713
855,853
Finance income
9(a)
(1,558,471)
(913,877)
(1,540,559)
(875,347)
Income tax expense
10
3,516,459
7,546,554
3,045,903
7,343,512
Provisions and net movement on employee benefits
27.2
(1,187,219)
(1,676,843)
(972,998)
(1,517,213)
Change in net working capital
27.1
(71,077,322)
(14,761,424)
(71,601,192)
(6,141,578)
Cash flows generated from / (used in) operations
Net cash flows generated from / (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
Interest income received
(60,688,084)
13,878,817
(56,589,681)
20,950,442
(60,688,084)
13,878,817
(56,589,681)
20,950,442
11.1
(4,814,818)
(8,201,381)
(3,445,607)
(7,789,393)
577,330
913,877
559,418
875,347
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(4,237,488)
(7,287,504)
(2,886,189)
(6,914,046)
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest paid
(1,298,666)
(992,650)
(1,172,104)
(882,206)
Dividend paid to equity holders of the company
25.2
-
(15,073,151)
-
(15,073,151)
Repayment of lease liabilities
21.3
(255,605)
(939,824)
(255,605)
(939,824)
Repayment of loans and borrowings
21.3
(23,567,413)
(1,295,619)
(21,815,266)
(1,164,652)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(25,121,684)
(18,301,244)
(23,242,975)
(18,059,833)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(90,047,256)
(11,709,931)
(82,718,845)
(4,023,437)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
18.2
165,844,333
116,761,553
156,410,557
105,264,175
period
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
(611,770)
(173,057)
(520,733)
(163,037)
equivalents
18.2
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
75,185,307
104,878,565
73,170,979
101,077,701
8
Lafarge Africa Plc
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024
1 Business description
Lafarge Africa Plc (Lafarge Africa) was incorporated in Nigeria on 26 February 1959 and commenced business on 10 January 1961. The Company, formerly known as Lafarge Cement WAPCO Nigeria Plc, changed its name after a special resolution was passed by shareholders at an Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 9 July 2014. The change of name became effective with the acquisition of shares in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (LSAH), United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (UNICEM), AshakaCem Ltd (AshakaCem) and Atlas Cement Company Limited (Atlas). The Company's shares in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (LSAH) were subsequently disposed off in 2019. The Company's corporate head office is situated at 27B Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos which is the same as the registered office.
Lafarge Africa is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of cement and other cementitious products such as Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates, Fly-Ash etc. On 15 July 2016, Lafarge S.A. France and Holcim Limited, Switzerland, two large global players, merged to form LafargeHolcim Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland. Consequently Lafarge Africa is now a subsidiary company of LafargeHolcim (now Holcim Group, by virtue of a name change resolution passed by shareholders at an Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2021).
The Group's subsidiaries are as stated below;
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
31 March 2023
AshakaCem Limited
AshakaCem Limited
AshakaCem Limited
Wapsila Nigeria Limited
Wapsila Nigeria Limited
Wapsila Nigeria Limited
These consolidated and separate financial statements cover the financial period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, with 31 March 2023 and 31 December 2023 as comparative for Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and Statement of Financial Position, respectively.
1.1 Shareholding structure
Description
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Units
Percentage
Units
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
16,107,795,721
100%
16,107,795,721
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
Names of Shareholders
Caricement BV
9,027,365,874
56.04%
9,027,365,874
56.04%
Associated Intl Cements Ltd U.K
4,473,044,718
27.77%
4,473,044,718
27.77%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
13,500,410,592
83.81%
13,500,410,592
83.81%
Details of Directors Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors' holding substantial interests
Name(s) of Directors
Mr. Adebode Adefioye
-
-
-
-
Mr. Khaled El Dokani
-
-
-
-
Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu
203,550
0.0015%
203,550
0.0015%
Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi
-
-
-
-
Mr. Grant Earnshaw
-
-
-
-
Ms. Karine Uzan Mercie
-
-
-
-
Mr. Kaspar Theiler
-
-
-
-
Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi
-
-
-
-
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode MFR
-
-
-
-
Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale
-
-
-
-
Mrs. Claudia Albertini
-
-
-
-
Total Directors' Shareholdings
203,550
0.0015%
203,550
0.0015%
Details of Other Influential shareholdings, if any (e.g. Government, Promoters)
Name(s) of Entities/ Government
Osun State Government
5,093,271
0.03%
5,093,271
0.03%
Total Other Influential Shareholdings
5,093,271
0.03%
5,093,271
0.03%
Free Float in Unit and Percentage
2,602,088,308
16.16%
2,602,088,308
16.16%
Free Float in Value (NGN)
96,277,267,396.00
67,654,296,008.00
9
Lafarge Africa Plc
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024
Declaration:
- Lafarge Africa Plc with a free float value of ₦96,277,267,396.00 as at 28 March 2024 is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
- Lafarge Africa Plc with a free float value of ₦67,654,296,008.00 as at 31 March 2023 is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
1.2 Securities Trading Policy
In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule), Lafarge Africa Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy undergoes periodic reviews by the Board and is updated accordingly. The Company has made specific inquiries of all its Directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period under review.
2 Summary of significant accounting policies
The Group financial statements of Lafarge Africa Plc for the period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.
Lafarge Africa Plc Group has consistently applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in its interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as in its annual financial statements. There were no new standards, interpretations and amendments, effective for the first time from 1 January 2024, which had a material effect on these financial statements.
2.1 Basis of preparation
-
Compliance with IFRS
These interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements of Lafarge Africa Plc Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 annual report. The financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis.
The financial statements comprise the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of financial position, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows and the notes to the financial statements.
- Basis of measurement
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the going concern assumption under the historical cost concepts, except for the following:
- non-derivativefinancial instruments - initially at fair value and subsequently at amortized cost using effective interest rate
- derivative financial instruments - measured at fair value
- defined benefit pension plans - plan assets measured at fair value
- inventory - lower of cost and net realizable value
- lease liabilities - measured at present value of future lease payments
The historical financial information is presented in Naira and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), except where otherwise indicated. The accounting policies are applicable to both the Company and Group.
10
