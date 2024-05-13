Lafarge Africa Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements

31 March 2024

Lafarge Africa Plc

Contents

Directors' and Other Corporate Information

3

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

5

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

6

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

9

Lafarge Africa Plc

Directors' and Other Corporate Information

Company registration number

RC 1858

Directors

Mr. Adebode Adefioye

Chairman

Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

Group Managing Director/CCEO

Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Karine Uzan Mercie (French)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Khaled Abdel Aziz El Dokani (Egyptian)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale (FCA)

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Kaspar Theiler (Swiss)

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Claudia Albertini (Italian)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Rajesh Surana (Indian) - (resigned w.e.f 25 February 2024)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Grant Earnshaw (British) (appointed w.e.f 26 February 2024)

Non-Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Puneet Sharma

Company Secretary

Mrs. Adewunmi Alode

Company Registered Office

Lafarge Africa Plc

27B, Gerrard Road,

Ikoyi,

Lagos

Registrar

Cardinal Stone (Registrars) Limited

[formerly City Securities (Registrars) Limited]

335/337 Herbert Macaulay Road,

Yaba,

Lagos

Independent Auditor

Ernst & Young Professional Services

57, UBA House Marina Rd

Lagos-Island

Lagos

(appointed 28 April 2023)

Principal Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Citibank Nigeria Limited

Ecobank Nigeria Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Globus Bank Limited

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

3

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 March 2024

Group

Company

3months

3months

3months

3months

ended

ended

ended

ended

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

3

137,772,474

91,821,450

124,397,911

83,439,343

Cost of sales (Production)

4

(72,128,249)

(45,343,383)

(63,592,652)

(38,694,265)

Gross profit

65,644,225

46,478,067

60,805,259

44,745,078

Selling and distribution costs

5

(27,254,470)

(18,666,855)

(24,487,891)

(17,466,685)

Administrative expenses

6

(8,276,208)

(5,759,748)

(8,277,632)

(5,730,960)

Other income

7

108,479

173,283

80,584

131,850

Impairment reversal on receivables

8

17,522

14,308

15,080

14,891

Operating profit

30,239,548

22,239,055

28,135,400

21,694,174

Finance income

9 (a)

1,558,471

913,877

1,540,559

875,347

Finance costs

9 (b)

(23,088,578)

(671,572)

(22,284,659)

(528,798)

Profit before tax

8,709,441

22,481,360

7,391,300

22,040,723

Income tax expense

10

(3,516,459)

(7,546,554)

(3,045,903)

(7,343,512)

Profit after tax for the period

5,192,982

14,934,806

4,345,397

14,697,211

Total comprehensive income for the period

5,192,982

14,934,806

4,345,397

14,697,211

Profit attributable to:

- Owners

5,192,982

14,934,806

4,345,397

14,697,211

5,192,982

14,934,806

4,345,397

14,697,211

Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable

- Owners

5,192,982

14,934,806

4,345,397

14,697,211

5,192,982

14,934,806

4,345,397

14,697,211

Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary equity

holders of the Company:

Basic earnings per share (Kobo)

20

32

93

27

91

4

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2024

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets

Investments in subsidiaries

Other assets

Total non-current assets

Current assets

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

Other assets

Other financial assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Total current assets

Total assets

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

Employee benefit obligations

Deferred income

Provisions

Deferred tax liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

Deferred income

Trade and other payables

Contract liabilities

Provisions

Current tax liabilities

Total current liabilities

Total liabilities

EQUITY Share capital Share premium Retained earnings

Other reserves arising on business combination and re- organisations

Capital and reserves attributable to owners

Total equity

Total equity and liabilities

Group

Company

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

11

359,429,607

360,219,496

293,677,666

295,361,723

12

1,732,789

1,743,322

40,359

42,733

13.1

-

-

63,906,867

63,906,867

15

81,591,671

80,349,982

74,154,875

73,855,897

442,754,067

442,312,800

431,779,767

433,167,220

16

71,929,270

54,340,615

59,742,266

41,380,869

17

15,702,199

7,869,839

65,176,226

49,229,247

15

65,845,042

8,222,664

64,645,191

7,508,475

14

48,512

256,050

27,920

248,356

18

77,710,578

168,369,604

75,006,805

158,246,383

231,235,601

239,058,772

264,598,408

256,613,330

673,989,668

681,371,571

696,378,175

689,780,550

21

326,206

1,253,406

326,152

1,042,554

24

2,542,263

2,194,303

2,155,139

1,941,498

23

-

872,966

-

867,313

22

2,161,772

2,859,365

856,557

1,492,476

23,984,778

30,176,337

23,888,063

21,656,781

29,015,019

37,356,377

27,225,911

27,000,622

21

4,391,799

24,991,106

4,817,953

23,656,807

23

37,102

162,110

-

113,829

25

144,455,938

100,955,004

161,926,241

113,198,553

26

46,062,295

74,982,644

40,736,053

68,958,839

22

1,037,530

2,212,705

877,434

1,895,936

8,745,138

5,659,760

6,328,850

4,835,627

204,729,802

208,963,329

214,686,531

212,659,592

233,744,821

246,319,706

241,912,442

239,660,214

19

8,053,899

8,053,899

8,053,899

8,053,899

19.1

435,148,731

435,148,731

435,148,731

435,148,731

251,171,274

245,978,292

204,941,082

200,595,685

(254,129,057)

(254,129,057)

(193,677,979)

(193,677,979)

440,244,847

435,051,865

454,465,733

450,120,336

440,244,847

435,051,865

454,465,733

450,120,336

673,989,668

681,371,571

696,378,175

689,780,550

These financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 25 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

Adebode Adefioye

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

Chinedu Richard

Chairman

Group Managing Director/CCEO

Acting Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2017/IODN/00000016512

FRC/2020/001/00000020157

FRC/2023/PRO/ANAN/001/29459

5

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 March 2024

Group

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Other reserves

arising on business

Share

Share

Retained

combination and re-

capital

premium

earnings

organisations

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance as at 1 January 2023

8,053,899

435,148,731

227,028,432

(254,129,057)

416,102,005

Profit for the period ended 31 March 2023

-

-

14,934,806

-

14,934,806

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

14,934,806

-

14,934,806

Balance as at 31 March 2023

8,053,899

435,148,731

241,963,238

(254,129,057)

431,036,811

Profit for the period (1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023)

-

-

36,206,264

-

36,206,264

Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

-

-

3,688

-

3,688

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

36,209,952

-

36,209,952

Profit arising from business combination

-

-

20,693

-

20,693

Transaction with owners:

Dividends declared

(32,215,592)

(32,215,592)

Total transaction with owners

-

-

(32,215,592)

-

(32,215,592)

Balance as at 31 December 2023

8,053,899

435,148,731

245,978,292

(254,129,057)

435,051,865

Balance as at 1 January 2024

8,053,899

435,148,731

245,978,292

(254,129,057)

435,051,865

Profit for the period ended 31 March 2024

-

-

5,192,982

-

5,192,982

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

5,192,982

-

5,192,982

Balance as at 31 March 2024

8,053,899

435,148,731

251,171,274

(254,129,057)

440,244,847

6

Lafarge Africa Plc

Separate Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 March 2024

Company

Other reserves

arising on business

Share

Share

Retained

combination and re-

capital

premium

earnings

organisations

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance as at 1 January 2023

8,053,899

435,148,731

184,751,152

(193,677,979)

434,275,803

Profit for the period ended 31 March 2023

-

-

14,697,211

-

14,697,211

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

14,697,211

-

14,697,211

Balance as at 31 March 2023

8,053,899

435,148,731

199,448,363

(193,677,979)

448,973,014

Profit for the period (1 April 2023 to 31 December 2023)

-

-

33,359,225

-

33,359,225

Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

-

-

3,688

-

3,688

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

33,362,914

-

33,362,914

Transaction with owners:

Dividends declared

-

-

(32,215,592)

-

(32,215,592)

Total transaction with owners

-

-

(32,215,592)

-

(32,215,592)

Balance as at 31 December 2023

8,053,899

435,148,731

200,595,685

(193,677,979)

450,120,336

Balance as at 1 January 2024

8,053,899

435,148,731

200,595,685

(193,677,979)

450,120,336

Profit for the period ended 31 March 2024

-

-

4,345,397

-

4,345,397

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

4,345,397

-

4,345,397

Balance as at 31 March 2024

8,053,899

435,148,731

204,941,082

(193,677,979)

454,465,733

7

Lafarge Africa Plc

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows for the period ended 31 March 2024

Group

Company

3months ended

3months ended

3months ended

3months ended

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit for the period

5,192,982

14,934,806

4,345,397

14,697,211

Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net

cash flows:

Depreciation

11.2

6,886,127

7,051,630

6,119,481

6,310,246

Amortization of intangible assets

12

10,531

3,747

2,374

3,747

Other non-cash items

27.3

(723,718)

(115,692)

(644,512)

(21,854)

Net unrealized foreign exchange movement

(3,032,128)

813,896

3,425,712

295,866

Finance costs

9(b)

1,284,675

996,021

1,230,713

855,853

Finance income

9(a)

(1,558,471)

(913,877)

(1,540,559)

(875,347)

Income tax expense

10

3,516,459

7,546,554

3,045,903

7,343,512

Provisions and net movement on employee benefits

27.2

(1,187,219)

(1,676,843)

(972,998)

(1,517,213)

Change in net working capital

27.1

(71,077,322)

(14,761,424)

(71,601,192)

(6,141,578)

Cash flows generated from / (used in) operations

Net cash flows generated from / (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

Interest income received

(60,688,084)

13,878,817

(56,589,681)

20,950,442

(60,688,084)

13,878,817

(56,589,681)

20,950,442

11.1

(4,814,818)

(8,201,381)

(3,445,607)

(7,789,393)

577,330

913,877

559,418

875,347

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(4,237,488)

(7,287,504)

(2,886,189)

(6,914,046)

Cash flows from financing activities

Interest paid

(1,298,666)

(992,650)

(1,172,104)

(882,206)

Dividend paid to equity holders of the company

25.2

-

(15,073,151)

-

(15,073,151)

Repayment of lease liabilities

21.3

(255,605)

(939,824)

(255,605)

(939,824)

Repayment of loans and borrowings

21.3

(23,567,413)

(1,295,619)

(21,815,266)

(1,164,652)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(25,121,684)

(18,301,244)

(23,242,975)

(18,059,833)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(90,047,256)

(11,709,931)

(82,718,845)

(4,023,437)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

18.2

165,844,333

116,761,553

156,410,557

105,264,175

period

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

(611,770)

(173,057)

(520,733)

(163,037)

equivalents

18.2

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

75,185,307

104,878,565

73,170,979

101,077,701

8

Lafarge Africa Plc

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024

1 Business description

Lafarge Africa Plc (Lafarge Africa) was incorporated in Nigeria on 26 February 1959 and commenced business on 10 January 1961. The Company, formerly known as Lafarge Cement WAPCO Nigeria Plc, changed its name after a special resolution was passed by shareholders at an Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 9 July 2014. The change of name became effective with the acquisition of shares in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (LSAH), United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (UNICEM), AshakaCem Ltd (AshakaCem) and Atlas Cement Company Limited (Atlas). The Company's shares in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (LSAH) were subsequently disposed off in 2019. The Company's corporate head office is situated at 27B Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos which is the same as the registered office.

Lafarge Africa is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of cement and other cementitious products such as Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates, Fly-Ash etc. On 15 July 2016, Lafarge S.A. France and Holcim Limited, Switzerland, two large global players, merged to form LafargeHolcim Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland. Consequently Lafarge Africa is now a subsidiary company of LafargeHolcim (now Holcim Group, by virtue of a name change resolution passed by shareholders at an Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2021).

The Group's subsidiaries are as stated below;

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

31 March 2023

AshakaCem Limited

AshakaCem Limited

AshakaCem Limited

Wapsila Nigeria Limited

Wapsila Nigeria Limited

Wapsila Nigeria Limited

These consolidated and separate financial statements cover the financial period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, with 31 March 2023 and 31 December 2023 as comparative for Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and Statement of Financial Position, respectively.

1.1 Shareholding structure

Description

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Units

Percentage

Units

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

16,107,795,721

100%

16,107,795,721

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

Names of Shareholders

Caricement BV

9,027,365,874

56.04%

9,027,365,874

56.04%

Associated Intl Cements Ltd U.K

4,473,044,718

27.77%

4,473,044,718

27.77%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

13,500,410,592

83.81%

13,500,410,592

83.81%

Details of Directors Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors' holding substantial interests

Name(s) of Directors

Mr. Adebode Adefioye

-

-

-

-

Mr. Khaled El Dokani

-

-

-

-

Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu

203,550

0.0015%

203,550

0.0015%

Mrs. Adenike Ogunlesi

-

-

-

-

Mr. Grant Earnshaw

-

-

-

-

Ms. Karine Uzan Mercie

-

-

-

-

Mr. Kaspar Theiler

-

-

-

-

Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi

-

-

-

-

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode MFR

-

-

-

-

Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale

-

-

-

-

Mrs. Claudia Albertini

-

-

-

-

Total Directors' Shareholdings

203,550

0.0015%

203,550

0.0015%

Details of Other Influential shareholdings, if any (e.g. Government, Promoters)

Name(s) of Entities/ Government

Osun State Government

5,093,271

0.03%

5,093,271

0.03%

Total Other Influential Shareholdings

5,093,271

0.03%

5,093,271

0.03%

Free Float in Unit and Percentage

2,602,088,308

16.16%

2,602,088,308

16.16%

Free Float in Value (NGN)

96,277,267,396.00

67,654,296,008.00

9

Lafarge Africa Plc

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024

Declaration:

  1. Lafarge Africa Plc with a free float value of ₦96,277,267,396.00 as at 28 March 2024 is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
  1. Lafarge Africa Plc with a free float value of ₦67,654,296,008.00 as at 31 March 2023 is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

1.2 Securities Trading Policy

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of the Exchange 2015 (Issuers Rule), Lafarge Africa Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders as to their dealing in the Company's shares. The Policy undergoes periodic reviews by the Board and is updated accordingly. The Company has made specific inquiries of all its Directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the policy during the period under review.

2 Summary of significant accounting policies

The Group financial statements of Lafarge Africa Plc for the period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.

Lafarge Africa Plc Group has consistently applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in its interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as in its annual financial statements. There were no new standards, interpretations and amendments, effective for the first time from 1 January 2024, which had a material effect on these financial statements.

2.1 Basis of preparation

  1. Compliance with IFRS
    These interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements of Lafarge Africa Plc Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2023 annual report. The financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis.
    The financial statements comprise the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of financial position, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity, the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows and the notes to the financial statements.
  2. Basis of measurement
    The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the going concern assumption under the historical cost concepts, except for the following:
    • non-derivativefinancial instruments - initially at fair value and subsequently at amortized cost using effective interest rate
    • derivative financial instruments - measured at fair value
    • defined benefit pension plans - plan assets measured at fair value
    • inventory - lower of cost and net realizable value
    • lease liabilities - measured at present value of future lease payments

The historical financial information is presented in Naira and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (N'000), except where otherwise indicated. The accounting policies are applicable to both the Company and Group.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lafarge Africa plc published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 03:39:08 UTC.