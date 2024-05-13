Lafarge Africa Plc

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024

1 Business description

Lafarge Africa Plc (Lafarge Africa) was incorporated in Nigeria on 26 February 1959 and commenced business on 10 January 1961. The Company, formerly known as Lafarge Cement WAPCO Nigeria Plc, changed its name after a special resolution was passed by shareholders at an Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 9 July 2014. The change of name became effective with the acquisition of shares in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (LSAH), United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (UNICEM), AshakaCem Ltd (AshakaCem) and Atlas Cement Company Limited (Atlas). The Company's shares in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Proprietary) Limited (LSAH) were subsequently disposed off in 2019. The Company's corporate head office is situated at 27B Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos which is the same as the registered office.

Lafarge Africa is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of cement and other cementitious products such as Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates, Fly-Ash etc. On 15 July 2016, Lafarge S.A. France and Holcim Limited, Switzerland, two large global players, merged to form LafargeHolcim Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland. Consequently Lafarge Africa is now a subsidiary company of LafargeHolcim (now Holcim Group, by virtue of a name change resolution passed by shareholders at an Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2021).

The Group's subsidiaries are as stated below;

31 March 2024 31 December 2023 31 March 2023 AshakaCem Limited AshakaCem Limited AshakaCem Limited Wapsila Nigeria Limited Wapsila Nigeria Limited Wapsila Nigeria Limited

These consolidated and separate financial statements cover the financial period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, with 31 March 2023 and 31 December 2023 as comparative for Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and Statement of Financial Position, respectively.

1.1 Shareholding structure

Description 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 Units Percentage Units Percentage Issued Share Capital 16,107,795,721 100% 16,107,795,721 100% Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above) Names of Shareholders Caricement BV 9,027,365,874 56.04% 9,027,365,874 56.04% Associated Intl Cements Ltd U.K 4,473,044,718 27.77% 4,473,044,718 27.77% Total Substantial Shareholdings 13,500,410,592 83.81% 13,500,410,592 83.81%

Details of Directors Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors' holding substantial interests

Name(s) of Directors