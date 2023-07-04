Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.Leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc,is pleased to announce that its road cement brandRoadcem has been approved for use by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Nigeria. The product which is environmentally friendly increases the strength and bearing capacity of the roads, reduces the thickness of the pavement structure, and modifies the chemical and mineral structure of soil materials.

In Nigeria, there is high variability in the quality of soil that is available across the country. The use of traditional methods of excavating, placing, and compacting soil makes it challenging to achieve uniform quality. With Roadcem, Lafarge Africa has provided a soil stabilization product that helps to improve the characteristics of soils before they are used for the base, sub-base, or sub-grade construction. This product has proven to be very effective on several projects and ensures sub-base/base improvement, less breakdown of the road, long-term durability, and cost savings.

Lafarge's RoadCem is produced by inter-grinding cement clinker with a controlled amount of limestone and chemical additives. Roadcem provides better volume stability by controlling swell and shrinkage, and providing better durability while allowing the stabilized layer to achieve long-term strength.

Engr. Osita Ezedozie, the Director of Highways(Materials, Geotechnics & Quality Control),of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing remarked: "Following the improved performance observed from the tests, pilot study and evaluation of Roadcem over Ordinary Portland Cement in soil (sharp sand) stabilization, approval has been granted for the introduction and use of Roadcem for stabilization of soil (sharp sand) in highway pavement sub-base course construction. At 5.0% Roadcem content, the stabilized sharp sand complies with all the specification requirements for a sub-base course and also achieves higher stability at a lower cost than stabilization with ordinary Portland cement."

Lafarge Africa has been at the forefront of providing innovative and sustainable building solutions which underscores its sustainability leadership within its operating environment. With its innovative products and solutions, Lafarge Africa creates value for its customers and serves Nigeria with a wide range of building and construction solutions designed to meet housing and construction needs from small projects like individual home buildings to major infrastructure and construction projects.

Lafarge Africa is proud to have achieved this feat and to contribute to the development of sustainable infrastructure within Nigeria.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a world leader in building solutions accelerating our world's green transformation. Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the website atwww.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcimbuilds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

