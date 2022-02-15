Log in
    LACZ   ZW0009012056

LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED

(LACZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange - 02/14
82.05 ZWL   -3.47%
Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Cautionary Statement

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
FURTHER CAUTIONARY

STATEMENT

15 February 2022

Further to the Cautionary Announcement dated 6 January 2022, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised that following the roof collapse over the cement mills on 11 October 2021, the cement mills have since been restored back to normal. There is, however, some work that is still ongoing to fully repair the roof.

The issue concerning the roof collapse will no longer have an adverse impact on the Company's operations.

The Company also advises shareholders and members of the investing public that further to the Cautionary Announcement dated 26 January 2022, there may be developments relating to the Company, the full impact of which is currently being determined as it may have an effect on the Company's securities. Accordingly, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By order of the Board

Faithful Sithole

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Lafarge Cement Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Ndugwa Chief Executive Officer
Amr E. A. Mowafy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kumbirai C. Katsande Chairman
Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan M. Mutangadura Independent Non-Executive Director
