Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Delay in Publishing HY22 Results

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DELAY IN PUBLISHING H1 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS

5 October 2022

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited wishes to advise its valued shareholders, the investing public and other stakeholders that it shall delay publication of the interim financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2022. The interim financial results were due to be published on or before 30 September 2022, and will now be published on or before 31 October 2022 following the granting of an extension of time to the Company by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The delay is due to review work being undertaken by the Company's new external auditors.

By order of the Board,

Arnold Z. Chikazhe

Acting Company Secretary