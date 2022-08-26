Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement

FURTHER CAUTIONARY

26 August 2022

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 5 August 2022, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised that the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of 76.45% stake in the Company are still working towards consummation of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The transaction, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the Company's securities. Accordingly, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made

