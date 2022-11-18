Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement

FURTHER CAUTIONARY

STATEMENT

18 November 2022

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 28 October 2022, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised that the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of 76.45% stake in the Company are still working towards consummation of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The transaction, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the Company's securities. Accordingly, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made

By order of the Board,

Arnold Z. Chikazhe

Acting Company Secretary