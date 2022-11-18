Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LACZ   ZW0009012056

LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED

(LACZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
124.74 ZWL    0.00%
05:49aLafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement
PU
11/01Lafarge to Lose U.S.$320,000 Over Legacy Debt
AQ
10/28Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement

11/18/2022 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FURTHER CAUTIONARY

STATEMENT

18 November 2022

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 28 October 2022, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised that the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement for the sale of 76.45% stake in the Company are still working towards consummation of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The transaction, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the Company's securities. Accordingly, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made

By order of the Board,

Arnold Z. Chikazhe

Acting Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Lafarge Cement Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED
05:49aLafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement
PU
11/01Lafarge to Lose U.S.$320,000 Over Legacy Debt
AQ
10/28Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement
PU
10/28Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : HY22 Results & Audit Review
PU
10/07Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement
PU
10/06Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Delay in Publishing HY22 Results
PU
08/26Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement
PU
08/04Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Cautionary Statement
PU
07/18Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Further Cautionary Statement
PU
06/28Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : June 28, 2022Further Cautionary Statement
PU
More news
Chart LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Ndugwa Chief Executive Officer
Amr E. A. Mowafy Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kumbirai C. Katsande Chairman
Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan M. Mutangadura Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED55.93%0
HOLCIM LTD4.00%31 181
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-27.98%20 766
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-41.87%10 859
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-13.83%10 301
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-7.20%9 105