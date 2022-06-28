Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : June 28, 2022Further Cautionary Statement

FURTHER CAUTIONARY

STATEMENT

27 June 2022

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 6 June 2022, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised that Associated International Cement Limited, a member of the Holcim group, has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of its 76.45% stake in Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited to Fossil Mines (Private) Limited, and are in the process of preparing the consummation of the Sale and Purchase Agreement. The transaction, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the Company's securities. Accordingly, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By order of the Board,

Arnold Z. Chikazhe

Acting Company Secretary