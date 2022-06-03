Log in
    LACZ   ZW0009012056

LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED

(LACZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  06-01
150.25 ZWL    0.00%
Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : June 3, 2022Cautionary Statement

06/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
FURTHER CAUTIONARY

STATEMENT

31 May 2022

Further to the cautionary announcement dated 10 May 2022, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised that Associated International Cement Limited has received certain offers for its 76.45% stake in the Company and is still assessing such offers. The transaction, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the Company's securities. Accordingly, shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By order of the Board,

Geoffrey Ndugwa

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Lafarge Cement Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
