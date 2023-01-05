Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Notice of Board Resignation

ANNOUNCEMENT

4 January 2023

The Company would like to announce the resignation of Mr. Shepherd Shonhiwa from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 December 2022. Mr. Shonhiwa was appointed to the Board of Directors of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited on 1 January 2022. He sat on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Safety, Health & Environment and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Mr. Shonhiwa served with distinction and diligence during his stint on the Company's Board of Directors. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

By Order of the Board

Arnold. Z. Chikazhe

Acting Company Secretary