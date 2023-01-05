Advanced search
    LACZ   ZW0009012056

LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED

(LACZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
143.75 ZWL    0.00%
Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe : Notice of Board Resignation

01/05/2023 | 02:38am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

4 January 2023

The Company would like to announce the resignation of Mr. Shepherd Shonhiwa from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 December 2022. Mr. Shonhiwa was appointed to the Board of Directors of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited on 1 January 2022. He sat on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Safety, Health & Environment and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Mr. Shonhiwa served with distinction and diligence during his stint on the Company's Board of Directors. We wish him well in his future endeavours.

By Order of the Board

Arnold. Z. Chikazhe

Acting Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Lafarge Cement Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Ndugwa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Amr E. A. Mowafy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kumbirai C. Katsande Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan M. Mutangadura Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAFARGE CEMENT ZIMBABWE LIMITED0.00%0
HOLCIM LTD2.40%32 459
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED1.65%21 104
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD3.17%11 056
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED1.90%10 468
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC0.00%9 809