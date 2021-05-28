Log in
Lagardere : Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 30 June 2021 - Availability of the preparatory documents

05/28/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Paris, 28 May 2021

Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 30 June 2021 - Availability of the preparatory documents

The Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Lagardère SCA (the 'Company') will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 behind closed doors, without the shareholders or other parties eligible to participate being present.

Shareholders will nonetheless be able to follow the entire General Meeting, which like each year will be webcast live and recorded for later viewing, in French and English, on the Company's website www.lagardere.com. They will also be able to ask questions live.

The notice of meeting was published at the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) on Wednesday, 5 May 2021. The convening notice, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions will be published at the BALO and at the Petites Affichesno later than Monday, 14 June 2021.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting required under article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Company's website, www.lagardere.com, in the section entitled '2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting' (accessible directly from the homepage) where it is gathered in:

  • the General Meeting Brochure (reports of the Managing Partners including notably a summary of the Company's operations and results and the presentation and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the general meeting, the reports of the Supervisory Board and of the Statutory Auditors, information on the candidates for membership of the Board of Directors and the Articles of Association submitted within the frame of the proposed conversion of the Company into a joint-stock company, etc...);
  • the Universal Registration Document - Year 2020 (activities of the Company and its subsidiaries, Company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements, comments on the financial statements, internal control and risk management procedures, non-financial statement, Corporate Governance Report of the Supervisory Board, fees paid to the Statutory Auditors, etc...).


These documents may be consulted by shareholders, under the conditions provided by article R. 225-88 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, preferably upon appointment, at Lagardère SCA's headquarters, Immeuble Octant, 4/10 avenue André Malraux, Levallois-Perret (92) or sent out, free of charges, upon request received no later than Friday, 25 June 2021 at the following address:

SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES
Service des assemblées générales
CS 30812
44308 Nantes Cedex, France

As all the Company's shares are in registered form, the General Meeting Brochure and the combined voting and proxy form, will be sent out to all shareholders registered in the nominative shareholders' accounts kept on behalf of the Company.

LAGARDERE SCA
French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) with a share capital of €799,913,044.60
Divided into 131,133,286 shares of €6.10 par value each
Registered office: 4, rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris, France
Telephone: + 33 (0)1 40 69 16 00
Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 320 366 446
Website: www.lagardere.com

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 21:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
