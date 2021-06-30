Log in
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE

(MMB)
Lagardere : Conversion of Lagardère SCA into a joint-stock company approved by the shareholders with 99.84% of votes cast Board of Directors, elected with a large majority by the General Meeting, sets up new governance arrangements with immediate effect

06/30/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
Conversion of Lagardère SCA into a joint-stock company approved by the shareholders with 99.84% of votes cast Board of Directors, elected with a large majority by the General Meeting, sets up new governance arrangements with immediate effect
30 Jun 2021 19:00 CEST

Company Name

LAGARDERE S.C.A.

ISN

FR0000130213

Market

Euronext

Symbol

MMB

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_992347_20210630__PR_Lagardre.pdf

Source

LAGARDERE

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Lagardère SCA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 18:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 796 M 5 683 M 5 683 M
Net income 2021 -194 M -230 M -230 M
Net Debt 2021 2 374 M 2 813 M 2 813 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 2 731 M 3 238 M 3 236 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 27 535
Free-Float 52,5%
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 21,08 €
Average target price 21,83 €
Spread / Average Target 3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAGARDÈRE2.93%3 234
SCHIBSTED ASA14.82%10 705
INFORMA PLC-8.34%10 524
PEARSON PLC22.10%8 776
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC31.28%3 056
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED12.80%2 917