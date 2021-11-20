Log in
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/19 11:35:15 am
22.86 EUR   -0.52%
08:40aDassault group says has no plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper
RE
10/28Third-Quarter 2021 revenue
PU
10/21LAGARDERE S A : The 39th Asterix album hits bookshops
PU
Dassault group says has no plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper

11/20/2021 | 08:40am EST
Outside view of the French daily newspaper Le Figaro headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The Dassault group on Saturday denied having any plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper after French media website Mediapart reported that French tycoon Vincent Bollore has started negotiations to gain control of the publication.

"It is total brainwashing. It has never been in the group's plans to part with Le Figaro," Rudi Roussilon, a representative for the Dassault group told Reuters when asked about the Mediapart report.

A Bollore spokesman declined to comment.

The Dassault group notably controls Dassault Aviation, maker of the Rafale war planes, as well as Le Figaro.

Bollore controls media group Vivendi, the top shareholder in Lagardere, which in turns owns assets such as Paris Match magazine, Europe 1 radio and the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

In September Vivendi, which already owns 27% of Lagardere, said it had agreed to buy Amber Capital's 17.9% holding in the company, paving the way for a full takeover.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAGARDÈRE S.A. -0.52% 22.86 Real-time Quote.11.62%
VIVENDI SE -0.18% 11.05 Real-time Quote.-58.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 964 M 5 599 M 5 599 M
Net income 2021 -120 M -135 M -135 M
Net Debt 2021 1 677 M 1 892 M 1 892 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 201 M 3 624 M 3 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 48,7%
Lagardère S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LAGARDÈRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,86 €
Average target price 25,40 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.11.62%3 624
SCHIBSTED ASA25.58%11 326
INFORMA PLC-6.34%10 399
PEARSON PLC-7.41%6 391
KADOKAWA CORPORATION75.70%4 020
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC46.85%3 385