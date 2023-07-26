The Hachette Livre group announces the departure of Fabrice Bakhouche from the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer. By mutual agreement with the group, his departure will take effect on September 1, 2023.

Fabrice Bakhouche joined Hachette Livre in 2017 as Strategy Director and held the positions of Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer before being appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Hachette Livre group in March 2021.

Pierre Leroy, Chairman and CEO of Hachette Livre, comments: "I would like to pay tribute to Fabrice Bakhouche, with whom I've had the great pleasure to work, for all he has brought to the company over the past years. I would like to thank him for having skilfully managed Hachette Livre with me to enable the group to pursue its continued development. During this period Hachette Livre has consolidated and has improved its financial performance, while resolutely committing itself to modernizing its infrastructure and exploring new ways of reaching and expanding audiences for our books. We wish Fabrice every success in his future professional endeavours. "

Fabrice Bakhouche adds: "After six incredibly rewarding years with the Hachette Livre group, I have decided to embark on a new chapter in my professional life. I'm happy and proud to have been part of a great collective adventure, in the service of knowledge and culture. I would like to thank Pierre Leroy and the Lagardère Group for the trust they have placed in me, the past and present management teams, and all the employees in France and abroad who make up the strength and uniqueness of the group."

Hachette Livre is a subsidiary of Lagardère SA and the world's third-largest mainstream publishing group (trade and educational). With revenue of €2,748 million in 2022, it is the market leader in France, number two in the UK, third in Spain and fourth in the US (in trade publishing). The Group comprises over 200 imprints which together publish around 15,000 new titles each year in a dozen languages (mainly French, English and Spanish). It covers all segments of the mainstream publishing market: general fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks, children's and YA books, illustrated books, travel guides, textbooks, study guides and partworks.