Lagardere S A : Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Lagardère SA

The shareholders of Lagardère SA approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with an average rate of 99.55 %

After two consecutive years of General Meetings held behind closed doors, Lagardère SA was pleased to welcome its shareholders to its Casino de Paris theater, for the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting on Friday 22 April 2022 at 10 a.m.

After the traditional presentations of the operations, the CSR policy, the strategy and the financial results of the Company and the Group, followed by a summary of the various reports of the Statutory Auditors, the shareholders then received a presentation of the composition and activities of the Board of Directors and its Committees since their creation following the conversion of the Company into a joint-stock company.

Following constructive and cordial exchanges, the shareholders, representing a quorum of almost 80 %, approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with an average rate of 99,55 %, and notably those relating to:

the approval of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements and the distribution of the dividend set at €0.50 per share, which has an ex-dividend date on 25 April 2022 and will be paid as of 27 April 2022 ;



the ratification of the co-optation of René Ricol as an independent member of the Board of Directors ;



the approval of the components of remuneration payable to the corporate officers for 2021 and of their 2022 remuneration policies;



the renewal of authorisations to award free shares and performance shares to the Group's employees and senior executives





