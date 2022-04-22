Log in
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 11:35:24 am EDT
25.44 EUR   +0.08%
Lagardere S A : Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Lagardère SA

04/22/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
Paris, April 22, 2022

Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Lagardère SA

The shareholders of Lagardère SA approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with an average rate of 99.55 %

After two consecutive years of General Meetings held behind closed doors, Lagardère SA was pleased to welcome its shareholders to its Casino de Paris theater, for the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting on Friday 22 April 2022 at 10 a.m.

After the traditional presentations of the operations, the CSR policy, the strategy and the financial results of the Company and the Group, followed by a summary of the various reports of the Statutory Auditors, the shareholders then received a presentation of the composition and activities of the Board of Directors and its Committees since their creation following the conversion of the Company into a joint-stock company.

Following constructive and cordial exchanges, the shareholders, representing a quorum of almost 80 %, approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with an average rate of 99,55 %, and notably those relating to:

  • the approval of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements and the distribution of the dividend set at €0.50 per share, which has an ex-dividend date on 25 April 2022 and will be paid as of 27 April 2022 ;
  • the ratification of the co-optation of René Ricol as an independent member of the Board of Directors ;
  • the approval of the components of remuneration payable to the corporate officers for 2021 and of their 2022 remuneration policies;
  • the renewal of authorisations to award free shares and performance shares to the Group's employees and senior executives

Press contact
  • Ramzi Khiroun - Tel. +33 1 40 69 16 33 - rk@lagardere.fr
Investor Relations contact
  • Emmanuel Rapin - Tel. +33 1 40 69 17 45 - erapin@lagardere.fr
Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs some 27,000 people and generated revenue of €5,130 million in 2021.
The Group is structured around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Board Games and Mobile Games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).
The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment. Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com

Disclaimer

Lagardère SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
