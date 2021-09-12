Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lagardère S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMB   FR0000130213

LAGARDÈRE S.A.

(MMB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lagardere S A : Britain's M&S reviewing future of French stores

09/12/2021 | 10:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Marks & Spencer is seen in front of a store in Paris

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Sunday it was reviewing the future of its French business, with new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union continuing to impact product availability in stores.

"In light of the new customs arrangements we are taking decisive steps to reconfigure our European operations and have already made changes to food export into Czech Republic," said an M&S spokesperson.

"We operate a franchise business in France and are currently undertaking a review of the model with our two partners in the market."

Earlier this year, M&S restructured its Czech business, taking out fresh foods from stores and adding expanded ranges of longer life products.

M&S operates about 20 stores in France with partners SFH and Lagardere.

M&S did not comment on a Mail on Sunday report that it is expected to close stores in France and may even stop selling its popular sandwiches and chilled food in the country altogether.

The newspaper said M&S could make an announcement in the next few weeks.

M&S Chairman Archie Norman has complained the retailer has struggled to get goods into EU members Ireland and France since Britain left the EU's single market at the beginning of the year, due to the huge amount of paperwork that was required.

Last month, M&S upgraded its profit outlook after a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes sales indicated that its latest turnaround plan was starting to deliver.

Shares in M&S are up 37% so far this year.

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAGARDÈRE S.A. -2.38% 20.5 Real-time Quote.0.10%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 1.41% 187.15 Delayed Quote.37.31%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 960 M 5 859 M 5 859 M
Net income 2021 -177 M -209 M -209 M
Net Debt 2021 1 835 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 870 M 3 395 M 3 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 53,0%
Managers and Directors
Arnaud Lagardère Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Sophie Isabelle Stabile Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Valroff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan M. Tolson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAGARDÈRE S.A.0.10%3 395
SCHIBSTED ASA25.42%11 689
INFORMA PLC-3.86%10 978
PEARSON PLC10.52%7 845
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC48.72%3 504
KADOKAWA CORPORATION52.20%3 344